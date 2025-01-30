Humanized Mice Model Market Expected to Witness Significant Growth, Reaching US$ 182.0 Million by 2034 with a 6.0% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The humanized mice model market is estimated to be US$ 101.6 million in 2024. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0%, reaching a valuation of US$ 182.0 million by 2034.

The humanized mice model market is driven by the rising usage in the identification of immunodeficiency disorders, cancers, and other rare diseases. Increasing research and development activities carried out by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are fueling the market growth.

Continuous support and initiatives from governments for research and growth in the adoption of modified medicine are further increasing the demand for humanized mice models. The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the increasing acceptance of tailored medications, the growing prevalence of cancer, and technological improvements.

Stringent regulations and laws formulated for the ethical use of animals and costly procedures for the maintenance of animal housing restrain the growth of the market. Increased production of monoclonal antibodies and healthcare improvement in developing nations are expected to provide growth opportunities for the market.

Key Takeaways from the Humanized Mice Model Market Study

Based on model type, the cell-based segment is projected to surge at a CAGR of 6.1% by 2034.

by 2034. Based on application, the oncology segment is expected to rise 6.2% CAGR by 2034.

CAGR by 2034. The United States humanized mice model market is estimated to surge at a 5.9% CAGR by 2034.

CAGR by 2034. China's humanized mice model market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% by 2034.

by 2034. The global humanized mice model market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 182.0 million in 2034.

“The market for humanized mice models is expected to rise due to the growing need for individualized medications created utilizing animal models, particularly mice. Immunodeficiency models are filled with transplanted human tissues and illness symptoms to determine the best course of action. This increases the variables affecting the worldwide market by giving the patient access to appropriate or personalized medications," says a lead Fact. MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the humanized mice model market include THE JACKSON LABORATORY, laconic Biosciences, Inc., Genoway S.A., Yecuris Corporation, Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Crown Bioscience Inc., Ingenious Targeting Laboratory Inc., orizon Discovery Group plc, HuMurine Technologies, and Trans Genic Inc., Ltd.

The competitive landscape in the market for humanized mouse models is dynamic and diverse. Top corporations are concentrating on research & development, sustainable sourcing, and innovative formulas to improve their market presence.

Leading companies are strongly emphasizing product certifications, ecologically friendly operations, and meeting the growing demand for personalized medications. Market leaders are maintaining their positions and profiting from the increasing demand by concentrating on product quality and innovation.

For instance,

In October 2021, the non-profit biomedical research organization, The Jackson Laboratory (JAX) in the United States, acquired Charles River Laboratories Japan's Research Models & Services (RMS) division as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Humanized Mice Model Industry News:

In order to increase the timeliness and accessibility of high-quality research models and services in China, The Jackson Laboratory and Beijing Anitec Biotechnology established a joint venture collaboration in November 2020.

