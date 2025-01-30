NexGold Commences Next Phase of Diamond Drilling at the Goliath Gold Complex

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexGold Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEXG; OTCQX: NXGCF) (“NexGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has commenced the next phase of diamond drilling at the Company’s Goliath Gold Complex in Ontario (“Goliath” or the “Project”). Phase 2, which comprises up to 13,000 metres, is a continuation of the multi-phased 25,000-metre diamond drill program announced on August 7, 2024 that, to date, has included drilling at Interlakes, C Zone and Far East. The goal of the 25,000 metres of drilling was to demonstrate the discovery and scale potential of the Project with further exploration. Phase 2 is designed to build on recent success intersecting mineralization outside of the current Goliath Mineral Resource which may expand open-pit mine life or add to potential underground development. Drilling will also include further drill testing of high-grade plunging shoots at the Goliath Deposit adjacent to the existing Mineral Resource Estimate and where recent drill results from the C Zone intersected high-grade gold at depth and down plunge of the existing Mineral Resource. Phase 2 drilling will also include drilling two kilometres southwest of the Goldlund Deposit where mineralization is believed to continue along strike. Additionally, in the months ahead, the Company will be conducting geophysical and geochemical surveys on various regional prospects with the goal of developing more drill-ready targets.

“As we advance the Feasibility Study, engage with First Nations and move forward with permitting activities at Goliath, we have also prioritized Mineral Resource expansion and identification of new gold discoveries in underexplored areas across the 330 km2 property package. The goal of the exploration program is to demonstrate the potential scale and size of the district within 65 kilometres of strike potential. Phase 2 of the exploration program will focus on near-pit Mineral Resource expansion at Goliath as well as on discovery immediately along strike of the Goldlund Deposit. While we continue to drill, we will also pursue further discoveries by advancing other mineral prospects. As we advance two near-term gold development projects at Goliath in Ontario and the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, we do so with an eye on creating significant near-term and long-term value for all shareholders, Rightsholders and stakeholders.”

~Kevin Bullock, President and CEO, NexGold Mining Corp.

Technical Disclosure and Qualified Persons

Paul McNeill, P.Geo. and VP Exploration of NexGold, is considered a “Qualified Person” for the purposes of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release on behalf of NexGold.

About NexGold Mining Corp.

NexGold Mining Corp. is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada and Alaska. NexGold’s Goliath Gold Complex (which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits) is located in Northwestern Ontario and its Goldboro Gold Project is located in Nova Scotia. NexGold also owns several other projects throughout Canada, including the Weebigee-Sandy Lake Gold Project JV, and grassroots gold exploration property Gold Rock. In addition, NexGold holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska. NexGold is committed to inclusive, informed and meaningful dialogue with regional communities and Indigenous Nations throughout the life of all our Projects and on all aspects, including creating sustainable economic opportunities, providing safe workplaces, enhancing of social value, and promoting community wellbeing.

Further details about NexGold, including a Prefeasibility Study for the Goliath Gold Complex and a Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project, are available under the Company’s issuer profile on www.sedarplus.ca and on NexGold’s website at www.nexgold.com .

