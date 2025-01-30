Connectone Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results; Declares Common and Preferred Dividends

 | Source: ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the “Company” or “ConnectOne”), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $18.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with $15.7 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $17.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.49 for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with $0.41 for the third quarter of 2024 and $0.46 for the fourth quarter of 2023. Full-year 2024 net income available to common stockholders was $67.8 million, compared to $81.0 million for the full-year 2023. Diluted earnings per share for the full-year 2024 were $1.76, compared with $2.07 for the full-year 2023. Return on average assets was 0.84%, 0.70% and 0.79% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Return on average tangible common equity was 8.27%, 6.93% and 8.18% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Operating net income available to common stockholders, which excludes non-operating items, as set forth in the reconciliation of GAAP earnings to operating earnings included in the supplemental table attached hereto, was $20.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, $16.1 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $19.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Operating diluted earnings per share were $0.52 for the fourth quarter of 2024, $0.42 for the third quarter of 2024 and $0.49 for the fourth quarter of 2023. Operating return on average assets was 0.90%, 0.72% and 0.84% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Operating return on average tangible common equity was 8.77%, 7.03% and 8.67% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

“I’m extremely pleased with ConnectOne’s fourth quarter 2024 financial results highlighted by a 20.5% quarter-over-quarter and an 6.2% year-over-year increase in quarterly net income available to common stockholders, significant margin expansion and growth in both loans and core deposits,” stated Frank Sorrentino, ConnectOne’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “On a quarter-over-quarter basis, our loan portfolio grew by 2.0% while core deposits grew by 3.2%. The bank’s net interest margin improved by nearly 20 basis-points, benefiting from a more than 25 basis-point improvement in our cost of deposits. This improvement reflects an approximately 40% cycle-to-date beta on interest-bearing deposits and a 3.6% sequential quarterly increase in average noninterest-bearing demand deposits. Moreover, credit quality trends remain stable and, once again, tangible book value advanced despite higher longer-term interest rates.”

“As we move into 2025, we are experiencing strong operating momentum bolstered by improving industry fundamentals, favorable economic conditions, and a potentially more supportive regulatory environment. Importantly, the proposed merger with The First of Long Island Corporation is moving forward as planned. We’re well along in the merger process and anticipate the transaction to close in the second quarter of 2025.” Mr. Sorrentino added, “The strategic rationale behind this financially attractive transaction remains highly compelling, which will meaningfully enhance ConnectOne's presence on Long Island and further our position as a premier New York Metro community bank. We are equally excited about the opportunity to serve The First of Long Island’s clients and to leverage the expertise of its team, creating a significantly enhanced platform for sustained growth at ConnectOne.”

Mr. Sorrentino concluded “Looking ahead, we remain focused and committed to our client-first culture and relationship banking model and are well-positioned to grow and strengthen our valuable franchise.”

Dividend Declarations

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on both its common stock and its outstanding preferred stock. A cash dividend on common stock of $0.18 per share will be paid on March 3, 2025, to common stockholders of record on February 18, 2025. A dividend of $0.328125 per depositary share, representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the Company’s 5.25% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, will also be paid on March 3, 2025 to holders of record on February 18, 2025.

Operating Results

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $64.7 million, an increase of $3.8 million, or 6.3%, from the third quarter of 2024, due to a 19 basis-point widening of the net interest margin to 2.86% from 2.67%. Average loans for the fourth quarter of 2024 remained essentially flat from the sequential third quarter, decreasing by $19.8 million, or 0.2%. The widening of the net interest margin was primarily due to a 27 basis-point decrease in the average costs of deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a 3 basis-point decline in the rate earned on interest-earning assets. The interest-earning asset rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 was strengthened by an increase in loan prepayment fees and recapture of nonaccrual loan interest. Excluding these aforementioned items, management estimates the net interest margin for the quarter would have been approximately 2.82%. The net interest margin, excluding any non-operating items, is expected to increase to more than 2.90% in the first quarter of 2025 as a result of further improvement in the cost of funds and the deployment of excess cash-on-hand.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by $3.0 million, or 4.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2023 resulted primarily from a 15 basis-point widening in the net interest margin to 2.86% from 2.71%, partially offset by a $164.7 million, or 2.0%, decrease in average loans. The widening of the net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a 102 basis-point decrease in the average cost of borrowings, a 9 basis-point decrease in average cost of deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits, and a 3 basis-point increase in the loan portfolio yield, partially offset by an increase in average cash balances during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Noninterest income was $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $4.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The $1.0 million decrease in noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 when compared to the third quarter of 2024 was due to a $0.7 million decrease in net gains on equity securities, a $0.5 million decrease in BOLI income, primarily due to reduced death benefits, partially offset by a $0.2 million increase in net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale. The $0.5 million decrease in noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was due to a $0.9 million decrease in net gains on equity securities, partially offset a $0.3 million increase in other deposit, loan and other income and an increase in net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale of $0.1 million.

Noninterest expenses were $38.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, $38.6 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $37.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The $0.1 million decrease in noninterest expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 when compared to the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $0.7 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits, a $0.2 million decrease in other expenses, a $0.1 million decrease in marketing and advertising expenses and a $0.1 million decrease in occupancy and equipment expense, partially offset by a $0.5 million charge related to a branch closing, a $0.3 million increase in professional and consulting expenses, a $0.1 million increase in merger expenses and a $0.1 million increase in information and technology communications.

The $0.7 million increase in noninterest expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a $0.9 million increase merger expenses, a $0.9 million increase in professional and consulting expenses, a $0.5 million increase in branch closing expenses, a $0.4 million increase in information technology and communications, a $0.2 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $0.1 million increase in marketing and advertising expenses and a $0.1 million increase in occupancy and equipment expenses, partially offset by decreases in FDIC insurance of $2.1 million and $0.3 million decrease in other expenses. The $0.9 million increase in merger expenses compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was due to the planned merger with The First of Long Island Corporation. The $0.9 million increase in professional and consulting expenses was primarily due to increases in legal and audit accruals, as well as an increase in loan work-out expenses. The $0.5 million increase in branch closing expenses is due to the aforementioned branch closing. The $2.1 million decrease in FDIC insurance expense is due to the FDIC special assessment charge that was accrued during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Income tax expense was $6.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, $6.0 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $6.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The effective tax rates for the fourth quarter of 2024, third quarter of 2024 and fourth quarter of 2023 were 23%, 26% and 24%, respectively. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter reflects a year-end adjustment for the effective tax rate for the full-year 2024. Our projected tax rate for 2025 is in the range of 26%-27%.

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses was $3.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, $3.8 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $2.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, reflecting loan growth, economic outlook and specific reserves. The provision for credit losses was $13.8 million for the full-year 2024 compared to $8.2 million for the full-year 2023. The increase in the full-year 2024 provision for credit losses when compared to the full-year 2023 was primarily due to increases in specific reserves, partially offset by a decrease in the level of general reserves.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned (the Bank had no other real estate owned during the periods reported), was $57.3 million as of December 31, 2024, $51.3 million as of September 30, 2024 and $52.5 million as of December 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.58% as of December 31, 2024, 0.53% as of September 31, 2024 and 0.53% as of December 31, 2023. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.69%, 0.63% and 0.63%, as of December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. The annualized net loan charge-offs ratio was 0.16% for the fourth quarter of 2024, 0.17% for the third quarter of 2024 and 0.43% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses represented 1.00%, 1.02%, and 0.98% of loans receivable as of December 31, 2024, September 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 144.3% as of December 31, 2024, 160.8% as of September 30, 2024 and 156.1% as of December 31, 2023. Criticized and classified loans as a percentage of loans receivable was 2.66% as of December 31, 2024, up from 2.23% as of September 30, 2024 and 1.35% as of December 31, 2023. Loans delinquent 30 to 89 days was 0.04% of loans receivable as of December 31, 2024, down from 0.16% as of September 30, 2024 and 0.30% as of December 31, 2023. The overall credit quality metrics of the Bank’s loan portfolio remain sound, with expected levels of charge-offs, nonaccruals, delinquencies, and classified loans expected to remain within historical ranges.

Selected Balance Sheet Items

The Company’s total assets were $9.880 billion as of December 31, 2024, compared to $9.856 billion as of December 31, 2023. Loans receivable were $8.275 billion as of December 31, 2024 and $8.345 billion as of December 31, 2023. Total deposits were $7.820 billion as of December 31, 2024 and $7.536 billion as of December 31, 2023.

The Company’s total stockholders’ equity was $1.242 billion as of December 31, 2024 and $1.217 billion as of December 31, 2023. The increase in total stockholders’ equity was primarily due to an increase in retained earnings of $40.5 million, partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive losses of approximately $12.7 million and an increase in treasury stock of approximately $5.8 million. As of December 31, 2024, the Company’s tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 9.49% and $23.92, respectively, compared to 9.25% and $23.14, respectively, as of December 31, 2023. Total goodwill and other intangible assets were $213.0 million as of December 31, 2024, and $214.2 million as of December 31, 2023.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), ConnectOne routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP measures. ConnectOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the related GAAP measures, provide meaningful information to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

Management will also host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on January 30, 2025 to review the Company's financial performance and operating results. The conference call dial-in number is 1 (646) 307-1963, access code 1691400. Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to register. An audio webcast of the conference call will be available to the public, on a listen-only basis, via the "Investor Relations" link on the Company's website https://www.ConnectOneBank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 30, 2025 and ending on Thursday, February 6, 2025 by dialing 1 (609) 800-9909, access code 1691400. An online archive of the webcast will be available following the completion of the conference call at https://www.ConnectOneBank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com.

About ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., is a modern financial services company that operates, through its subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank, and the Bank’s fintech subsidiary, BoeFly, Inc. ConnectOne Bank is a high-performing commercial bank offering a full suite of banking & lending products and services that focus on small to middle-market businesses. BoeFly, Inc. is a fintech marketplace that connects borrowers in the franchise space with funding solutions through a network of partner banks. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol "CNOB," and information about ConnectOne may be found at https://www.connectonebank.com.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in Item 1A – Risk Factors of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as supplemented by the Company’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company's market area, changes in accounting principles and guidelines and the impact of the health emergencies and natural disasters on the Company, its employees and operations, and its customers. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Investor Contact:
William S. Burns
Senior Executive Vice President & CFO
201.816.4474: bburns@cnob.com

Media Contact:
Shannan Weeks 
MikeWorldWide
732.299.7890: sweeks@mww.com

     
CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES    
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION   
(in thousands)    
     
 December 31,  December 31,  
  2024   2023  
 (unaudited)   
ASSETS    
Cash and due from banks$57,816  $61,421  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 298,672   181,293  
Cash and cash equivalents 356,488   242,714  
     
Investment securities 612,847   617,162  
Equity securities 20,092   18,564  
     
Loans held-for-sale 743   -  
     
Loans receivable 8,274,810   8,345,145  
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans 82,685   81,974  
Net loans receivable 8,192,125   8,263,171  
     
Investment in restricted stock, at cost 40,449   51,457  
Bank premises and equipment, net 28,447   30,779  
Accrued interest receivable 45,498   49,108  
Bank owned life insurance 243,672   237,644  
Right of use operating lease assets 14,489   12,007  
Goodwill 208,372   208,372  
Core deposit intangibles 4,639   5,874  
Other assets 111,739   118,751  
Total assets$9,879,600  $9,855,603  
     
LIABILITIES    
Deposits:    
Noninterest-bearing$1,422,044  $1,259,364  
Interest-bearing 6,398,070   6,276,838  
Total deposits 7,820,114   7,536,202  
Borrowings 688,064   933,579  
Subordinated debentures, net 79,944   79,439  
Operating lease liabilities 15,498   13,171  
Other liabilities 34,276   76,592  
Total liabilities 8,637,896   8,638,983  
     
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES    
     
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Preferred stock 110,927   110,927  
Common stock 586,946   586,946  
Additional paid-in capital 36,347   33,182  
Retained earnings 631,446   590,970  
Treasury stock (76,116)  (70,296) 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (47,846)  (35,109) 
Total stockholders' equity 1,241,704   1,216,620  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$9,879,600  $9,855,603  
     


         
CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES        
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME        
(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)        
         
 Three Months EndedYear Ended 
 12/31/24 12/31/23 12/31/24 12/31/23 
Interest income        
Interest and fees on loans$118,346  $120,636 $477,859 $453,992  
Interest and dividends on investment securities:        
Taxable 4,804   4,280  18,561  16,666  
Tax-exempt 1,109   1,166  4,503  4,641  
Dividends 959   912  4,349  3,662  
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 2,815   1,963  12,617  11,104  
Total interest income 128,033   128,957  517,889  490,065  
Interest expense        
Deposits 58,568   59,332  244,846  206,176  
Borrowings 4,754   7,803  25,706  28,783  
Total interest expense 63,322   67,135  270,552  234,959  
         
Net interest income 64,711   61,822  247,337  255,106  
Provision for credit losses 3,500   2,700  13,800  8,200  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 61,211   59,122  233,537  246,906  
         
Noninterest income        
Deposit, loan and other income 1,798   1,545  6,861  6,098  
Income on bank owned life insurance 1,656   1,635  7,142  6,316  
Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale 597   472  2,723  1,704  
Net losses (gains) on equity securities (307)  557  2  (117) 
Total noninterest income 3,744   4,209  16,728  14,001  
         
Noninterest expenses        
Salaries and employee benefits 22,244   22,010  90,053  88,223  
Occupancy and equipment 2,818   2,708  11,615  10,884  
FDIC insurance 1,800   3,900  7,200  8,365  
Professional and consulting 2,449   1,587  8,447  7,547  
Marketing and advertising 495   323  2,420  1,965  
Information technology and communications 4,523   4,148  17,574  14,340  
Merger expenses 863   -  1,605  -  
Branch closing expenses 477   -  477  -  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles 296   348  1,235  1,438  
Other expenses 2,533   2,821  11,172  11,187  
Total noninterest expenses 38,498   37,845  151,798  143,949  
         
Income before income tax expense 26,457   25,486  98,467  116,958  
Income tax expense 6,086   6,213  24,674  29,955  
Net income 20,371   19,273  73,793  87,003  
Preferred dividends 1,509   1,509  6,036  6,036  
Net income available to common stockholders$18,862  $17,764 $67,757 $80,967  
         
Earnings per common share:        
Basic$0.49  $0.46 $1.77 $2.08  
Diluted 0.49   0.46  1.76  2.07  
               


   
ConnectOne's management believes that the supplemental financial information, including non-GAAP measures provided below, is useful to investors. The non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.  
            
CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.           
SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES           
            
 As of  
 Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31,  
  2024   2024   2024   2024   2023   
Selected Financial Data(dollars in thousands)  
Total assets$9,879,600  $9,639,603  $9,723,731  $9,853,964  $9,855,603   
Loans receivable:           
Commercial$1,522,308  $1,505,743  $1,491,079  $1,561,063  $1,564,768   
Commercial real estate 3,384,319   3,261,160   3,274,941   3,333,488   3,342,603   
Multifamily 2,506,782   2,482,258   2,499,581   2,507,893   2,566,904   
Commercial construction 616,246   616,087   639,168   646,593   620,496   
Residential 249,691   250,249   256,786   254,214   256,041   
Consumer 1,136   835   945   850   1,029   
Gross loans 8,280,482   8,116,332   8,162,500   8,304,101   8,351,841   
Net deferred loan fees (5,672)  (4,356)  (4,597)  (6,144)  (6,696)  
Loans receivable 8,274,810   8,111,976   8,157,903   8,297,957   8,345,145   
Loans held-for-sale 743   -   435   -   -   
Total loans$8,275,553  $8,111,976  $8,158,338  $8,297,957  $8,345,145   
            
Investment and equity securities$632,939  $667,112  $640,322  $638,854  $635,726   
Goodwill and other intangible assets 213,011   213,307   213,604   213,925   214,246   
Deposits:           
Noninterest-bearing demand$1,422,044  $1,262,568  $1,268,882  $1,290,523  $1,259,364   
Time deposits 2,557,200   2,614,187   2,593,165   2,623,391   2,531,371   
Other interest-bearing deposits 3,840,870   3,647,350   3,713,967   3,674,740   3,745,467   
Total deposits$7,820,114  $7,524,105  $7,576,014  $7,588,654  $7,536,202   
            
Borrowings$688,064  $742,133  $756,144  $877,568  $933,579   
Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs) 79,944   79,818   79,692   79,566   79,439   
Total stockholders' equity 1,241,704   1,239,496   1,224,227   1,216,609   1,216,620   
            
Quarterly Average Balances           
Total assets$9,653,446  $9,742,853  $9,745,853  $9,860,753  $9,690,746   
Loans receivable:           
Commercial$1,487,850  $1,485,777  $1,517,446  $1,552,360  $1,510,634   
Commercial real estate (including multifamily) 5,733,188   5,752,467   5,789,498   5,890,853   5,874,854   
Commercial construction 631,022   628,740   652,227   637,993   630,468   
Residential 250,589   252,975   254,284   252,965   253,200   
Consumer 5,204   7,887   5,155   5,091   6,006   
Gross loans 8,107,853   8,127,846   8,218,610   8,339,262   8,275,162   
Net deferred loan fees (4,727)  (4,513)  (5,954)  (6,533)  (6,894)  
Loans receivable 8,103,126   8,123,333   8,212,656   8,332,729   8,268,268   
Loans held-for-sale 498   83   169   99   31   
Total loans$8,103,624  $8,123,416  $8,212,825  $8,332,828  $8,268,299   
            
Investment and equity securities$653,988  $650,897  $637,551  $633,270  $602,287   
Goodwill and other intangible assets 213,205   213,502   213,813   214,133   214,472   
Deposits:           
Noninterest-bearing demand$1,304,699  $1,259,912  $1,256,251  $1,254,201  $1,248,132   
Time deposits 2,478,163   2,625,329   2,587,706   2,567,767   2,495,091   
Other interest-bearing deposits 3,838,575   3,747,427   3,721,167   3,696,374   3,747,093   
Total deposits$7,621,437  $7,632,668  $7,565,124  $7,518,342  $7,490,316   
            
Borrowings$648,300  $717,586  $787,256  $947,003  $823,123   
Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs) 79,862   79,735   79,609   79,483   79,356   
Total stockholders' equity 1,241,738   1,234,724   1,220,621   1,220,818   1,198,389   
            
 Three Months Ended  
 Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31,  
  2024   2024   2024   2024   2023   
 (dollars in thousands, except for per share data)  
Net interest income$64,711  $60,887  $61,439  $60,300  $61,822   
Provision for credit losses 3,500   3,800   2,500   4,000   2,700   
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 61,211   57,087   58,939   56,300   59,122   
Noninterest income           
Deposit, loan and other income 1,798   1,817   1,654   1,592   1,545   
Income on bank owned life insurance 1,656   2,145   1,677   1,664   1,635   
Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale 597   343   1,277   506   472   
Net (losses) gains on equity securities (307)  432   (209)  86   557   
Total noninterest income 3,744   4,737   4,399   3,848   4,209   
Noninterest expenses           
Salaries and employee benefits 22,244   22,957   22,721   22,131   22,010   
Occupancy and equipment 2,818   2,889   2,899   3,009   2,708   
FDIC insurance 1,800   1,800   1,800   1,800   3,900   
Professional and consulting 2,449   2,147   1,923   1,928   1,587   
Marketing and advertising 495   635   613   677   323   
Information technology and communications 4,523   4,464   4,198   4,389   4,148   
Merger expenses 863   742   -   -   -   
Branch closing expenses 477   -   -   -   -   
Amortization of core deposit intangible 296   297   321   321   348   
Other expenses 2,533   2,710   3,119   2,810   2,821   
Total noninterest expenses 38,498   38,641   37,594   37,065   37,845   
            
Income before income tax expense 26,457   23,183   25,744   23,083   25,486   
Income tax expense 6,086   6,022   6,688   5,878   6,213   
Net income 20,371   17,161   19,056   17,205   19,273   
Preferred dividends 1,509   1,509   1,509   1,509   1,509   
Net income available to common stockholders$18,862  $15,652  $17,547  $15,696  $17,764   
            
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 38,519,581   38,525,484   38,448,594   38,511,747   38,651,391   
Diluted EPS$0.49  $0.41  $0.46  $0.41  $0.46   
            
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Operating Net Income:           
Net income$20,371  $17,161  $19,056  $17,205  $19,273   
FDIC special assessment -   -   -   -   2,100   
Merger expenses 863   742   -   -   -   
Branch closing expenses 477   -   -   -   -   
Amortization of core deposit intangibles 296   297   321   321   348   
Net losses (gains) on equity securities 307   (432)  209   (86)  (557)  
Tax impact of adjustments (585)  (171)  (149)  (66)  (569)  
Operating net income$21,729  $17,597  $19,437  $17,374  $20,595   
Preferred dividends 1,509   1,509   1,509   1,509   1,509   
Operating net income available to common stockholders$20,220  $16,088  $17,928  $15,865  $19,086   
            
Operating diluted EPS (non-GAAP) (1)$0.52  $0.42  $0.47  $0.41  $0.49   
            
Return on Assets Measures           
Average assets$9,653,446  $9,742,853  $9,745,853  $9,860,753  $9,690,746   
Return on avg. assets 0.84 % 0.70 % 0.79 % 0.70 % 0.79 % 
Operating return on avg. assets (non-GAAP) (2) 0.90   0.72   0.80   0.71   0.84   
            
(1) Operating net income available to common stockholders divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.       
(2) Operating net income divided by average assets.       
            
 Three Months Ended  
 Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31,  
  2024   2024   2024   2024   2023   
Return on Equity Measures(dollars in thousands)  
Average stockholders' equity$1,241,738  $1,234,724  $1,220,621  $1,220,818  $1,198,389   
Less: average preferred stock (110,927)  (110,927)  (110,927)  (110,927)  (110,927)  
Average common equity$1,130,811  $1,123,797  $1,109,694  $1,109,891  $1,087,462   
Less: average intangible assets (213,205)  (213,502)  (213,813)  (214,133)  (214,472)  
Average tangible common equity$917,606  $910,295  $895,881  $895,758  $872,990   
Return on avg. common equity (GAAP) 6.64 % 5.54 % 6.36 % 5.69 % 6.48 % 
Operating return on avg. common equity (non-GAAP) (3) 7.11   5.70   6.50   5.75   6.96   
Return on avg. tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (4) 8.27   6.93   7.98   7.15   8.18   
Operating return on avg. tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (5) 8.77   7.03   8.05   7.12   8.67   
            
Efficiency Measures           
Total noninterest expenses$38,498  $38,641  $37,594  $37,065  $37,845   
FDIC special assessment -   -   -   -   (2,100)  
Merger expenses (863)  (742)  -   -   -   
Branch closing expenses (477)  -   -   -   -   
Amortization of core deposit intangibles (296)  (297)  (321)  (321)  (348)  
Operating noninterest expense$36,862  $37,602  $37,273  $36,744  $35,397   
            
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)$65,593  $61,710  $62,255  $61,111  $62,627   
Noninterest income 3,744   4,737   4,399   3,848   4,209   
Net losses (gains) on equity securities 307   (432)  209   (86)  (557)  
Operating revenue$69,644  $66,015  $66,863  $64,873  $66,279   
            
Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (6) 52.9 % 57.0 % 55.7 % 56.6 % 53.4 % 
            
Net Interest Margin           
Average interest-earning assets$9,117,201  $9,206,038  $9,210,050  $9,323,291  $9,172,165   
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) 65,593   61,710   62,255   61,111   62,627   
Net interest margin (GAAP) 2.86 % 2.67 % 2.72 % 2.64 % 2.71 % 
            
(3) Operating net income available to common stockholders divided by average common equity.    
(4) Net income available to common stockholders, excluding amortization of intangible assets, divided by average tangible common equity.    
(5) Operating net income available to common stockholders, divided by average tangible common equity.    
(6) Operating noninterest expense divided by operating revenue.    
            
 As of  
 Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31,  
  2024   2024   2024   2024   2023   
Capital Ratios and Book Value per Share(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)  
Stockholders equity$1,241,704  $1,239,496  $1,224,227  $1,216,609  $1,216,620   
Less: preferred stock (110,927)  (110,927)  (110,927)  (110,927)  (110,927)  
Common equity$1,130,777  $1,128,569  $1,113,300  $1,105,682  $1,105,693   
Less: intangible assets (213,011)  (213,307)  (213,604)  (213,925)  (214,246)  
Tangible common equity$917,766  $915,262  $899,696  $891,757  $891,447   
            
Total assets$9,879,600  $9,639,603  $9,723,731  $9,853,964  $9,855,603   
Less: intangible assets (213,011)  (213,307)  (213,604)  (213,925)  (214,246)  
Tangible assets$9,666,589  $9,426,296  $9,510,127  $9,640,039  $9,641,357   
            
Common shares outstanding 38,370,317   38,368,217   38,365,069   38,333,053   38,519,770   
            
Common equity ratio (GAAP) 11.45 % 11.71 % 11.45 % 11.22 % 11.22 % 
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (7) 9.49   9.71   9.46   9.25   9.25   
            
Regulatory capital ratios (Bancorp):           
Leverage ratio 11.33 % 11.10 % 10.97 % 10.73 % 10.86 % 
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio 10.97   11.07   10.90   10.70   10.62   
Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio 12.29   12.42   12.25   12.03   11.95   
Risk-based total capital ratio 14.11   14.29   14.10   13.88   13.77   
            
Regulatory capital ratios (Bank):           
Leverage ratio 11.66 % 11.43 % 11.29 % 11.10 % 11.20 % 
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio 12.63   12.79   12.60   12.43   12.31   
Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio 12.63   12.79   12.60   12.43   12.31   
Risk-based total capital ratio 13.60   13.77   13.58   13.41   13.28   
            
Book value per share (GAAP)$29.47  $29.41  $29.02  $28.84  $28.70   
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (8) 23.92   23.85   23.45   23.26   23.14   
            
Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries):           
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries):           
Charge-offs$3,363  $3,559  $3,595  $3,185  $8,960   
Recoveries (29)  (53)  (324)  (23)  -   
Net loan charge-offs$3,334  $3,506  $3,271  $3,162  $8,960   
Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans receivable (annualized) 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.43 % 
            
Asset Quality           
Nonaccrual loans$57,310  $51,300  $46,026  $47,438  $52,524   
Other real estate owned -   -   -   -   -   
Nonperforming assets$57,310  $51,300  $46,026  $47,438  $52,524   
            
Allowance for credit losses - loans ("ACL")$82,685  $82,494  $82,077  $82,869  $81,974   
Loans receivable 8,274,810   8,111,976   8,157,903   8,297,957   8,345,145   
            
Nonaccrual loans as a % of loans receivable 0.69 % 0.63 % 0.56 % 0.57 % 0.63 % 
Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.58   0.53   0.47   0.48   0.53   
ACL as a % of loans receivable 1.00   1.02   1.01   1.00   0.98   
ACL as a % of nonaccrual loans 144.3   160.8   178.3   174.7   156.1   
            
(7) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets        
(8) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding at period-end        
            


                
CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.               
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS               
(dollars in thousands)                
                   
    For the Quarter Ended  
    December 31, 2024September 30, 2024December 31, 2023
    Average     Average     Average     
Interest-earning assets: BalanceInterestRate (7) BalanceInterestRate (7) BalanceInterestRate (7)
Investment securities (1) (2)$736,131 $6,207 3.35% $736,946 $6,157 3.32% $723,433 $5,757 3.16% 
Loans receivable and loans held-for-sale (2) (3) (4) 8,103,624  118,934 5.84   8,123,416  119,805 5.87   8,268,299  121,130 5.81  
Federal funds sold and interest-               
bearing deposits with banks 238,957  2,815 4.69   304,009  4,056 5.31   134,168  1,963 5.80  
Restricted investment in bank stock 38,489  959 9.91   41,667  1,048 10.01   46,265  912 7.82  
Total interest-earning assets 9,117,201  128,915 5.63   9,206,038  131,066 5.66   9,172,165  129,762 5.61  
Allowance for credit losses (83,938)     (83,355)     (88,861)    
Noninterest-earning assets  620,183      620,170      607,442     
Total assets  $9,653,446     $9,742,853     $9,690,746     
                   
Interest-bearing liabilities:               
Time deposits  $2,478,163  27,374 4.39  $2,625,329  30,245 4.58  $2,495,091  26,486 4.21  
Other interest-bearing deposits 3,838,575  31,194 3.23   3,747,427  33,540 3.56   3,747,093  32,846 3.48  
Total interest-bearing deposits 6,316,738  58,568 3.69   6,372,756  63,785 3.98   6,242,184  59,332 3.77  
                   
Borrowings   648,300  3,430 2.10   717,586  4,239 2.35   823,123  6,467 3.12  
Subordinated debentures, net 79,862  1,305 6.50   79,735  1,312 6.55   79,356  1,313 6.56  
Finance lease   1,280  19 5.91   1,349  20 5.90   1,546  23 5.90  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,046,180  63,322 3.58   7,171,426  69,356 3.85   7,146,209  67,135 3.73  
                   
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,304,699      1,259,912      1,248,132     
Other liabilities   60,829      76,791      98,016     
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,365,528      1,336,703      1,346,148     
Stockholders' equity  1,241,738      1,234,724      1,198,389     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$9,653,446     $9,742,853     $9,690,746     
                   
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)  65,593      61,710      62,627    
Net interest spread (5)   2.05%   1.82%   1.89% 
                   
Net interest margin (6)   2.86%   2.67%   2.71% 
                   
Tax equivalent adjustment   (882)     (823)     (805)   
Net interest income  $64,711     $60,887     $61,822    
                   
(1) Average balances are calculated on amortized cost.       
(2) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using 21% federal tax rate.       
(3) Includes loan fee income.       
(4) Loans include nonaccrual loans.       
(5) Represents difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities and is presented on a tax equivalent basis.       
(6) Represents net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average total interest-earning assets.        
(7) Rates are annualized.       
                   