Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

LOUDON, Tenn., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu Boats, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBUU) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Highlights Compared to Second Quarter Fiscal 2024:

Net sales decreased 5.1% to $200.3 million

Unit volume decreased 11.0% to 1,222 units

Gross profit decreased 0.2% to $37.4 million

GAAP net income decreased 76.1% to $2.4 million

GAAP net income available to Class A Common Stock per share (diluted) decreased 76% to $0.12 per share

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 26.3% to $16.9 million

Adjusted fully distributed net income per share decreased 46% to $0.31 per share on a fully distributed weighted-average share count of 20.4 million shares of Class A Common Stock



"During the second quarter, we navigated a challenging marine environment by leveraging our strong brand portfolio of industry-leading innovation while maintaining an unwavering focus on dealer health," commented Steve Menneto, Chief Executive Officer of Malibu Boats, Inc. "While retail softness persists, particularly in our saltwater markets, our emphasis on maintaining disciplined channel inventory levels and prudent production is our focus heading into the second half of the fiscal year. Our Year-End Sales event and early season boat shows provided decent results, however, we are seeing a less prominent rebound in demand heading into selling season. We will continue to monitor in-season shows to gain further indicators of consumer interest but remain cautious."

"As we look to the second half of the year, we are adjusting our production levels to match a challenging retail environment as we head into the selling season, as indicators of demand are below our original assumptions. Based on these conditions, we are updating our full-year guidance to reflect the reality of weaker retail market trends," commented Bruce Beckman, Chief Financial Officer of Malibu Boats, Inc. "Our priority is maintaining dealer health and aligning production with demand levels to set the stage for long-term success. With a strong balance sheet and continued cash flow generation, we remain confident in weathering the near-term challenges while positioning Malibu for sustainable future growth."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Dollars In Thousands) Net Sales $ 200,280 $ 211,074 $ 371,860 $ 466,904 Gross Profit $ 37,418 $ 37,475 $ 65,627 $ 94,269 Gross Profit Margin 18.7 % 17.8 % 17.6 % 20.2 % Net Income (Loss) $ 2,421 $ 10,144 $ (2,726 ) $ 30,914 Net Income (Loss) Margin 1.2 % 4.8 % (0.7) % 6.6 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,890 $ 22,930 $ 26,785 $ 61,918 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 8.4 % 10.9 % 7.2 % 13.3 %

Net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased $10.8 million, or 5.1%, to $200.3 million as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in net sales was driven primarily by decreased unit volumes in the Malibu and Saltwater Fishing segments resulting primarily from decreased wholesale shipments, partially offset by a favorable model mix in our Malibu and Saltwater Fishing segments and inflation-driven year-over-year price increases. Unit volume for the three months ended December 31, 2024, decreased 151 units, or 11.0%, to 1,222 units as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023. Our unit volume decreased primarily due to lower wholesale shipments across the Malibu and Saltwater Fishing segments driven by lower retail activity and our dealers' desire to hold less inventory.

Net sales attributable to our Malibu segment decreased $2.3 million, or 3.0%, to $74.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023. Unit volumes attributable to our Malibu segment decreased 81 units for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to lower wholesale shipments driven by lower retail activity during the period and our dealers' desire to hold less inventory. The decrease in net sales was driven by a decrease in units, partially offset by favorable model mix and inflation-driven year-over-year price increases.

Net sales attributable to our Saltwater Fishing segment decreased $12.6 million, or 15.2%, to $70.2 million, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023. Unit volumes attributable to our Saltwater Fishing segment decreased 88 units for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to lower wholesale shipments driven by lower retail activity during the period and our dealers' desire to hold less inventory. The decrease in net sales was driven by a decrease in units, partially offset by favorable model mix and inflation-driven year-over-year price increases.

Net sales attributable to our Cobalt segment increased $4.1 million, or 7.8%, to $56.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023. Unit volumes attributable to Cobalt increased 18 units for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to higher wholesale shipments during the period. The increase in net sales was driven primarily by an increase in units and inflation-driven year-over-year price increases.

Overall consolidated net sales per unit increased 6.6% to $163,895 per unit for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023. The increase in overall consolidated net sales per unit was driven primarily by favorable model mix in our Malibu and Saltwater Fishing segments and inflation-driven year-over-year price increases offset by an unfavorable segment mix. Net sales per unit for our Malibu segment increased 12.0% to $141,141 per unit for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023, driven by favorable model mix, inflation-driven year-over-year price increases and non-boat related customer service parts sales. Net sales per unit for our Saltwater Fishing segment increased 8.3% to $221,303 per unit for the three months ended December 31, 2024 driven by inflation-driven year-over-year price increases, partially offset by increased dealer incentive costs. Net sales per unit for our Cobalt segment increased 2.7% to $147,442 per unit for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023, driven by inflation-driven year-over-year price increases.

Cost of sales for the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased $10.7 million, or 6.2%, to $162.9 million as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in cost of sales was primarily driven by a 5.1% decrease in net sales due to lower unit volumes, partially offset by higher per unit material costs of $4.9 million, $2.7 million and $2.4 million for the Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt segments, respectively. The increase in per unit material costs was primarily driven by a model mix that corresponds to higher cost per unit and inflationary pressures.

Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased $0.1 million, or 0.2%, to $37.4 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in gross profit was driven by lower net sales partially offset by decreased cost of sales for the reasons noted above. Gross margin for the three months ended December 31, 2024 increased 90 basis points from 17.8% to 18.7% driven primarily by the decrease in cost of sales as a percentage of revenue driven by strong Malibu performance/model mix.

Selling and marketing expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024 increased $0.4 million, or 6.7% to $6.0 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023. The increase was driven primarily by an increase in certain personnel expenses and marketing events. As a percentage of sales, selling and marketing expenses increased 30 basis points to 3.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 2.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. General and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024 increased $11.1 million, or 71.9%, to $26.5 million as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023, driven primarily by legal fees, incentive pay, salaries and stock-based compensation expense. As a percentage of sales, general and administrative expenses increased 6% to 13.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 7.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Amortization expense remained flat at $1.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Operating income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 decreased to $3.2 million from $14.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. Net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 decreased 76.1% to $2.4 million from $10.1 million and net income margin decreased to 1.2% from 4.8% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 decreased 26.3% to $16.9 million from $22.9 million, while Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 8.4% from 10.9% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Fiscal 2025 Guidance

For the full fiscal year 2025, Malibu anticipates net sales percentage to be flat to down low single digits year-over-year and Adjusted EBITDA margin at approximately 10%.

The Company has not provided reconciliations of guidance for Adjusted EBITDA margin, in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. The Company is unable, without unreasonable efforts, to forecast certain items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures. These items include costs related to the Company’s vertical integration initiatives that are difficult to predict in advance in order to include in a GAAP estimate.

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats, Inc. is the market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis boat brands, the leader in the 20’ - 40’ segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand, and in a leading position in the saltwater fishing boat market with its Pursuit and Cobia offshore boats and Pathfinder, Maverick, and Hewes flats and bay boat brands. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit www.malibuboats.com , www.axiswake.com , www.cobaltboats.com , www.pursuitboats.com , or www.maverickboatgroup.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the Securities and Exchange Commission: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income and Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income per Share. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) as determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) or as an indicator of our liquidity. Our presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should also not be construed as an inference that our results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Our computations of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and non-cash, non-recurring or non-operating expenses, including certain professional fees, litigation settlements and non-cash compensation expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not measures of net income (loss) as determined by GAAP. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin allow investors to evaluate our operating performance and compare our results of operations from period to period on a consistent basis by excluding items that management does not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to assist in highlighting trends in our operating results without regard to our financing methods, capital structure, and non-recurring or non-operating expenses. We exclude the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures, the methods by which assets were acquired and other factors. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of our liquidity.

Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historical costs of depreciable assets.

We define Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income as net income (loss) attributable to Malibu Boats, Inc. (i) excluding income tax expense (benefit), (ii) excluding the effect of non-recurring or non-cash items, (iii) assuming the exchange of all LLC units into shares of Class A Common Stock, which results in the elimination of non-controlling interest in Malibu Boats Holdings, LLC (the "LLC"), and (iv) reflecting an adjustment for income tax expense (benefit) on fully distributed net income before income taxes at our estimated effective income tax rate. Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure because it represents net income (loss) attributable to Malibu Boats, Inc., before non-recurring or non-cash items and the effects of non-controlling interests in the LLC. We use Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period that, when viewed in combination with our results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than GAAP measures alone. We believe Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income assists our board of directors, management and investors in comparing our net income (loss) on a consistent basis from period to period because it removes non-cash or non-recurring items, and eliminates the variability of non-controlling interest as a result of member owner exchanges of LLC units into shares of Class A Common Stock. In addition, because Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income (Loss) is susceptible to varying calculations, the Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income measures, as presented in this release, may differ from and may, therefore, not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

A reconciliation of our net income (loss) as determined in accordance with GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA and the numerator and denominator for our net income (loss) available to Class A Common Stock per share to Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income per share of Class A Common Stock is provided under "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Forward-looking statements can be identified by such words and phrases as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “estimates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “continue” and similar expressions, comparable terminology or the negative thereof, and includes statements in this press release regarding our expectations for our financial performance for fiscal year 2025, the momentum we are seeing and the promising signs from boat shows, and our plan to ramp up production in the third fiscal quarter.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our large fixed cost base; our ability to execute our manufacturing strategy; our ability to accurately forecast demand for our products; increases in the cost of, or unavailability of, raw materials, component parts and transportation costs; disruptions in our suppliers’ operations; our reliance on third-party suppliers for raw materials and components; our reliance on certain suppliers for our engines and outboard motors; climate events in areas where we operate; our ability to meet our manufacturing workforce needs; our dependence on key management employees; our ability to grow our business through acquisitions and integrate such acquisitions to fully realize their expected benefits; our growth strategy which may require us to secure significant additional capital; our ability to enhance existing products and develop and market new or enhanced products; our ability to protect our intellectual property; compromises or disruptions to our network and information systems; risks inherent in operating in foreign jurisdictions; general economic conditions; the continued strength and positive perception of our brands; increased consumer preference for used boats, alternative fuel-powered boats or the supply of new boats by competitors in excess of demand; the seasonality of our business; competition within our industry and with other activities for consumers’ scarce leisure time; changes in currency exchange rates; inflation and heightened interest rates; our reliance on our network of independent dealers and increasing competition for dealers; the financial health of our dealers and their continued access to financing; our obligation to repurchase inventory of certain dealers; our exposure to risks associated with litigation, investigation and regulatory proceedings; an impairment in the carrying value of goodwill, trade names and other long-lived assets; any failure to comply with laws and regulations including environmental, workplace safety and other regulatory requirements; covenants in our credit agreement governing our revolving credit facility which may limit our operating flexibility; our obligation to make certain payments under a tax receivable agreement; any failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls or procedures; and other factors affecting us detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these risks and uncertainties are outside our control, and there may be other risks and uncertainties which we do not currently anticipate because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time made, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be achieved. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any obligation) to update or supplement any forward-looking statements that may become untrue because of subsequent events, whether because of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise. Comparison of results for current and prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

MALIBU BOATS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 200,280 $ 211,074 $ 371,860 $ 466,904 Cost of sales 162,862 173,599 306,233 372,635 Gross profit 37,418 37,475 65,627 94,269 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 5,985 5,610 10,849 11,362 General and administrative 26,545 15,440 53,785 36,145 Amortization 1,712 1,713 3,428 3,428 Operating income (loss) 3,176 14,712 (2,435 ) 43,334 Other expense (income), net: Other (income), net (9 ) (9 ) (19 ) (19 ) Interest expense 585 671 981 1,555 Other expense, net 576 662 962 1,536 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,600 14,050 (3,397 ) 41,798 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 179 3,906 (671 ) 10,884 Net income (loss) 2,421 10,144 (2,726 ) 30,914 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 58 263 (41 ) 774 Net income (loss) attributable to Malibu Boats, Inc. $ 2,363 $ 9,881 $ (2,685 ) $ 30,140 Comprehensive (loss) income: Net income (loss) $ 2,421 $ 10,144 $ (2,726 ) $ 30,914 Other comprehensive (loss) income: Change in cumulative translation adjustment (2,780 ) 1,427 (1,812 ) 676 Other comprehensive (loss) income (2,780 ) 1,427 (1,812 ) 676 Comprehensive (loss) income (359 ) 11,571 (4,538 ) 31,590 Less: comprehensive (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax (9 ) 300 (89 ) 793 Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to Malibu Boats, Inc., net of tax $ (350 ) $ 11,271 $ (4,449 ) $ 30,797 Weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing net income (loss) per share: Basic 19,741,507 20,375,750 19,883,625 20,481,119 Diluted 19,804,384 20,450,204 19,883,625 20,567,218 Net income (loss) available to Class A Common Stock per share: Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.49 $ (0.14 ) $ 1.47 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.49 $ (0.14 ) $ 1.47





MALIBU BOATS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 Assets Current assets Cash $ 35,118 $ 26,945 Trade receivables, net 16,387 23,141 Inventories 144,851 145,573 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,097 6,470 Total current assets 206,453 202,129 Property, plant and equipment, net 242,612 244,601 Goodwill 50,991 51,415 Other intangible assets, net 171,971 175,449 Deferred tax assets 58,279 58,097 Other assets 8,370 7,933 Total assets $ 738,676 $ 739,624 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable 28,891 19,152 Accrued expenses 106,370 119,430 Income taxes and tax distribution payable 309 4 Total current liabilities 135,570 138,586 Deferred tax liabilities 16,622 17,661 Other liabilities 8,469 8,045 Payable pursuant to tax receivable agreement 40,613 40,613 Long-term debt 23,000 — Total liabilities 224,274 204,905 Stockholders' Equity Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 19,728,123 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024; 20,181,542 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 196 200 Class B Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 12 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024 — — Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 25,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024 — — Additional paid in capital 48,475 64,222 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (6,010 ) (4,198 ) Accumulated earnings 467,100 469,785 Total stockholders' equity attributable to Malibu Boats, Inc. 509,761 530,009 Non-controlling interest 4,641 4,710 Total stockholders’ equity 514,402 534,719 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 738,676 $ 739,624





MALIBU BOATS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited): The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) as determined in accordance with GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA and presentation of Net Income (Loss) Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands): Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 2,421 $ 10,144 $ (2,726 ) $ 30,914 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 179 3,906 (671 ) 10,884 Interest expense 585 671 981 1,555 Depreciation 7,825 6,343 15,198 12,667 Amortization 1,712 1,713 3,428 3,428 Professional fees 1 2,035 290 3,042 1,147 Litigation settlement 2 — — 3,500 — Stock-based compensation expense 3 2,133 (137 ) 4,033 1,323 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,890 $ 22,930 $ 26,785 $ 61,918 Net Sales $ 200,280 $ 211,074 $ 371,860 $ 466,904 Net Income (Loss) Margin 4 1.2 % 4.8 % (0.7) % 6.6 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 4 8.4 % 10.9 % 7.2 % 13.3 %





(1 ) For the three and six months ended December 31, 2024, represents legal and advisory fees related to ongoing litigation with the Company's insurance carriers related to the Batchelder matters and ongoing litigation with Tommy's Boats and Matthew Borisch for fiscal year 2025. For the three and six months ended December 31, 2023, represents legal and advisory fees related to ongoing litigation with the Company's insurance carriers related to Batchelder matters for fiscal year 2024 and legal and advisory fees related to product liability cases that were settled for $100.0 million in June 2023. (2 ) Represents the amount the Company has agreed to pay pursuant to a settlement agreement with the Chapter 11 trustee (the "Trustee") for Tommy's Fort Worth LLC and its affiliate debtors. The Settlement Agreement was approved by United States Bankruptcy Court of the Northern District of Texas Fort Worth Division (the "Bankruptcy Court") on November 19, 2024, but has not gone effective because the Bankruptcy Court has not yet decided whether Mr. Borisch’s claims are property of the Tommy’s Boats bankruptcy estates. The Trustee’s request for that finding and an injunction against Mr. Borisch is still pending before the Bankruptcy Court. (3 ) Represents equity-based incentives awarded to employees under our long-term incentive plans and profit interests issued under the previously existing limited liability company agreement of the LLC. (4 ) We calculate net income (loss) margin as net income (loss) divided by net sales and we define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income (Loss) (Unaudited): The following table shows the reconciliation of the numerator and denominator for Net Income (Loss) available to Class A Common Stock per share to Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income (Loss) per Share of Class A Common Stock for the periods presented (in thousands except share and per share data):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of numerator for net income (loss) available to Class A Common Stock per share to Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income per Share of Class A Common Stock: Net income (loss) attributable to Malibu Boats, Inc. $ 2,363 $ 9,881 $ (2,685 ) $ 30,140 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 179 3,906 (671 ) 10,884 Professional fees 1 2,035 290 3,042 1,147 Acquisition and integration related expenses 2 1,677 1,677 3,354 3,354 Stock-based compensation expense 3 2,133 (137 ) 4,033 1,323 Litigation settlement 4 — — 3,500 — Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 5 58 263 (41 ) 774 Fully distributed net income before income taxes 8,445 15,880 10,532 47,622 Income tax expense on fully distributed income before income taxes 6 2,069 3,890 2,580 11,667 Adjusted fully distributed net income $ 6,376 $ 11,990 $ 7,952 $ 35,955





Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of denominator for net income (loss) available to Class A Common Stock per share to Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income per Share of Class A Common Stock: Weighted-average shares outstanding of Class A Common Stock used for basic net income (loss) per share: 19,741,507 20,375,750 19,883,625 20,481,119 Adjustments to weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock: Weighted-average LLC units held by non-controlling unit holders 7 321,419 455,919 321,419 455,919 Weighted-average unvested restricted stock awards issued to management 8 287,154 259,652 289,034 246,118 Adjusted weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding used in computing Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income per Share of Class A Common Stock: 20,350,080 21,091,321 20,494,078 21,183,156

The following table shows the reconciliation of net income (loss) available to Class A Common Stock per share to Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income per Share of Class A Common Stock for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) available to Class A Common Stock per share $ 0.12 $ 0.49 $ (0.14 ) $ 1.47 Impact of adjustments: Provision (benefit) for income taxes 0.01 0.19 (0.03 ) 0.53 Professional fees 1 0.10 0.02 0.15 0.06 Acquisition and integration related expenses 2 0.08 0.08 0.17 0.16 Stock-based compensation expense 3 0.11 (0.01 ) 0.20 0.06 Litigation settlement 4 — — 0.18 — Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 5 — 0.01 — 0.03 Fully distributed net income per share before income taxes 0.42 0.78 0.53 2.31 Impact of income tax expense on fully distributed income before income taxes 6 (0.10 ) (0.19 ) (0.13 ) (0.57 ) Impact of increased share count 9 (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.04 ) Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income per Share of Class A Common Stock $ 0.31 $ 0.57 $ 0.39 $ 1.70



