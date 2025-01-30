Biostatistics for the Non-Statistician Training Course: Mandatory Skills to Comprehend Numerical Concepts and Answers (ONLINE EVENT: February 6-7, 2025)

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biostatistics for the Non-Statistician Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Learn clinical biostatistics course for the Non-Statistician

The objective of this seminar is to provide every trainee with the information and skills that are mandatory to comprehend numerical concepts and answers as smears to scientific study and to positively convey the information to others.

Statistics is a valuable tool that is good and useful for making decisions in the medical research arena. When employed in a field where a p-value can determine the next steps in the development of a drug or procedure, it is authoritative that choice makers comprehend the philosophy and request of statistics.

Quite a few numerical software is now available to professionals. However, this software was industrialized for geometers and can often be unnerving to non-statisticians. How do you know if you are persistent in the right key, let unaided execution be the best test.

This seminar on medical biostatistics online course provides a non-mathematical introduction to biostatistics and is designed for non-statisticians. And it will profit specialists who must comprehend and work with study design and clarification of findings in a scientific or biotechnology setting.

Stress will be placed on the real numerical (a) concepts, (b) application, and (c) interpretation, and not on mathematical formulas or actual data analysis. A basic understanding of statistics is desired, but not necessary.

The seminar Includes Certificate, PDF copy of the Handouts, Q/A Session, Live Instructor-led 3 Days Web Seminar & Statistical Analysis Plan Template provided by the faculty.

Learning objectives

The aim of this seminar is to educate you on enough statistics to:

Perform simple analyses in statistical software.

Avoid being misinformed by unwise findings.

Communicate statistical findings to others more clearly.

Comprehend the numerical portions of the greatest articles in medical journals.

Do simple calculations, particularly ones that aid in interpreting published literature.

Knowledge of which test when, why, and how.

12.0 RAC CREDITS

RAPS - This course has been pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for up to 12.0 credits towards a participant's RAC recertification upon full completion.

Who Should Attend:

Physicians

Medical Writers who need to interpret statistical reports

Clinical Project Managers/Leaders

Clinical Research Associates Sponsors

Regulatory Professionals who use statistical concepts/terminology in reporting

Clinical research organizations, hospitals, and researchers in health and biotech fields.

People engaged in the medical sciences, medicinal and or nutraceutical industries, scientific trials, scientific research, and clinical research administrations, physicians, medicinal students, graduate students in the biological sciences, researchers, and medical writers who need to interpret statistical reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Agenda Day 1: Basics

Session 1 (90 Mins): Why Statistics?

Do we really need statistical tests?

Sample vs. Population

I'm a statistician not a magician! What statistics can and can't do

Descriptive statistics and measures of variability

Session 2 (90 Mins): The many ways of interpretation

Confidence intervals

p-values

effect sizes

Clinical vs. meaningful significance

Session 3 (90 Mins): Common Statistical Tests

Comparative tests

Correlation

Regression analysis

Non-parametric techniques

Session 4 (90 Mins): Bayesian Logic

A different way of thinking

Bayesian methods and statistical significance

Bayesian applications to diagnostics testing

Bayesian applications to genetics

Agenda Day 2

Session 1 (90 Mins): Interpreting Statistics - Team Exercise

Team Exercise: Review a scientific paper and learn how to

Interpret statistical jargon

Look for reproducibility, transparency, bias, and limitations

Convey information coherently to non-statisticians

Session 2 (90 Mins): Study power and sample size

Review of p-value, significance level, effect size

Formulas, software, and other resources for computing a sample size

Session 3 (90 Mins): Developing a Statistical Analysis Plan

Using FDA guidance as a foundation, learn the steps and criteria needed to develop a statistical analysis plan (SAP).

An SAP template will be given to all attendees.

Session 4 (90 Mins): Specialized topics/Closing Comments/Q&A

Logistic Regression

Comparing Survival Curves/Cox Regression

Taking a holistic view to study design and interpretation

Question and Answer session

Speakers:



Elaine Eisenbeisz

Owner & Principal

Omega Statistics



Elaine Eisenbeisz is aprivate practice statistician and owner of Omega Statistics, a statistical consulting firm based in Southern California. Elaine has over 30 years of experience in creating data and information solutionsfor industries ranging from governmental agencies and corporations, to start-up companies and individual researchers.



Elaine's love of numbers began in elementary school where she placed in regional and statewide mathematics competitions. She attended the University of California, Riverside, as a National Science Foundation scholar, where she earned a B.S. in Statistics with a minor in Quantitative Management, Accounting. Elaine received her Master's Certification in Applied Statistics from Texas A&M, and is currently finishing her graduate studies at Rochester Institute of Technology.



