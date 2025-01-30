Medical Device Product, Equipment/Process, Software and QMS Verification and Validation Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: February 18-19, 2025)

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Verification and Validation - Product, Equipment/Process, Software and QMS" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminar will provide valuable assistance to all regulated companies that need to review and modify their Master Validation Planning and Plan(s). While this information is focused on Medical Devices, its principles apply to personnel/companies in the Pharmaceutical, Diagnostic, and Biologics fields.

Develop/review a company's Master Validation Plan for major cGMP deficiencies. Address the U.S. FDA's newer and tougher regulatory stance. One major failing is lack of sufficient or targeted risk-based V&V planning:

Start with a Master Validation Plan;

Evaluate its elements against ISO 14971 and ICH Q9 for hazard analysis and product risk management;

The Individual V&V Plan;

V&V Project Management;

"Risk-based" per ISO 14971, ICH Q9, and/or GAMP/JETT;

Two key input analysis tools;

Change control and "drawing a line in the sand";

Develop meaningful V&V Files and Protocols for: Products; Process; Production Equipment; Monitoring and Test Equipment; Software; Quality Management System - 21 CFR 11, Electronic Records/Signatures;

The roles of different V&V protocols;

How to employ equipment/process DQs, IQs, OQs, and PQs, or their equivalents,

V&V against a background of limited company resources;

The FDA's 11-element software matrix simplifies "as-product", in-product", process and equipment, et al, software VT&V;

Assure key U.S.FDA and comparable EU MDD/ISO requirements are not overlooked;

The QMS and 21 CFR Part 11, "Electronic Records/Signatures" V&V;

Hands-on examples and activities show real-world implementation of useful principles, tools and templates;

Learning Objectives

Understand Verification and Validation, differences and how they work together

Develop a "Working Definition" of V&V, Qualification, and related terms

Discuss recent regulatory expectations

How to document a "risk-based" rationale, and use it in a resource-constrained environment

Determine key "milestones" and "tasks" in a project; device sample provided

Locate and document key subject "inputs"

Compile "generic" Master and Individual Validation Plans

Lean the key element of a Product V&V File/Protocol

How to develop Process and/or Production/Test Equipment V&V Files/Protocols

Basic Test Case/Script construction

Sample sizes and their justification

Lean the key 11 elements of Software V&V expected by the FDA and how to document

See how to compile QMS Electronic Records and Electronic Signatures V&Vs per 21 CFR 11 and related CGMPs

9.0 RAC CREDITS



RAPS - This course has been pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for up to 9 credits towards a participant's RAC recertification upon full completion.

Who Should Attend:

The employees who will benefit include:

Senior and middle management and staff

Regulatory Affairs

QA/QC

IT/IS

R&D

Production Management

Manufacturing Engineers

Process Engineers

Software Engineers

Project Managers

Hardware and software vendors, sales and marketing

Key Topics Covered:

Session Start Time: 12:30 PM

Introductions; Housekeeping Announcements; Workbook Walk-Through

V&V Planning; The Master Validation Plan; The Individual Validation Plan

Break and Q & A

"Risk-based" -- Evaluate its elements against ISO 14971 and ICH Q9 for hazard analysis and product risk management - File Narrative, Hazard Analysis, FTA, 3 FMECAs (Design, Process, Use[r], and a possible 4th, Software); also GAMP/JETT approaches

V&V Project Management - "Milestones" and "Tasks"

Two key input analysis tools - The Process Map/Flow Chart, and the Cause and Effect Diagram (templates supplied)

Change control and "drawing a line in the sand"

Break and Q & A

Elements of a V&V File/Protocol: Intro/Purpose/Scope Protocol Material/Equipment DQ or Requirements Specs ASTM2500 IQ (or equivalent) OQ (or equivalent) PQs (or equivalent)



05:00 - Day One Wrap-up

Day 2

Session Start Time: 12:30 PM

Develop and Employ Meaningful V&V Files and Protocols for: Products; Process; Production Equipment; Monitoring and Test Equipment; Software; Quality Management System - 21 CFR 11, Electronic Records/Signature

The FDA's 11-element software matrix simplifies "as-product", in-product", process and equipment software V&V - what they mean, how to research and how to document

The QMS, ERP and 21 CFR Part 11 V&V - "Cloud" Issues; "White box" and "Black box" Testing; Basic Test Case Development

V&V, Senior Management/IP and Limited Company Resources

U.S. FDA Audit Issues and "Responsible" Documentation

Course Highlights and Q & A

Speakers:



John E. Lincoln

Principal Consultant

J. E. Lincoln and Associates LLC



John E. Lincoln is principal of J. E. Lincoln and Associates LLC, a consulting company, with over 33 years' experience in U.S. FDA-regulated industries and 20 years as a full-time consultant. He has worked with companies from start-up to Fortune 100, in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, France, Germany, Sweden, China and Taiwan.



He specializes in quality assurance, regulatory affairs, QMS problem remediation and FDA responses, new / changed product 510(k)s, process/ product/ equipment including QMS and so+E6ftware validations, ISO 14971 product risk management files / reports, design control / design history files, and technical files. He's held positions in manufacturing engineering, QA, QAE, regulatory affairs, to the level of director and VP (R&D). In addition, Mr. Lincoln has prior experience in military, government, electronics, and aerospace. He has published numerous articles in peer reviewed journals, conducted workshops and webinars worldwide on CGMP subjects. He is a graduate of UCLA.



