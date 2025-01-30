Public Safety Market Research Report 2024-2028: Adoption of Machine Learning and AI-Based Public Safety Solutions Driving Industry Growth

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Public Safety Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The public safety market is forecasted to grow by USD 26.45 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period. The market is driven by adoption of machine learning and AI-based public safety solutions, governmental regulations for industrial safety, and rising infiltration activities and criminal activities.

The study identifies the law enforcement is expected to have a large share of market as one of the prime reasons driving the public safety market growth during the next few years. Also, the increase in research and development initiatives and reduce crime and enhance public safety will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report on the public safety market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The public safety market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premises

By Region

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading public safety market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Atos SE

CentralSquare

Cisco Systems Inc.

Esri Global Inc.

General Dynamics Corp.

Hexagon AB

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Motorola Solutions Inc.

NEC Corp.

NICE Ltd.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Nuance Communications Inc.

OSI Systems Inc.

Sun Ridge Systems Inc.

Tandu Technologies and Security Systems Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telstra Corp. Ltd.

