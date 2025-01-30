Analysis of India's Herbs, Spices and Seasonings Market, 2018-2028: Sales Value & Volume Analytics by Brand and Distribution Channel

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Herbs, Spices and Seasonings Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Herbs, Spices & Seasonings market in India registered a positive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.16% during the period 2018 to 2023 with a sales value of INR 123.86 billion in 2023, an increase of 7.04% over 2022. The market achieved its strongest performance in 2023, when it grew by 7.04% over its previous year and its weakest performance in 2020, when it increased by 4.11% over 2019.

This research handbook provides up-to-date market size data for the period 2018-2023 and illustrative forecasts to 2028, covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Herbs, Spices & Seasonings and its variants Pepper, Salt, Salt Substitutes, Dried Herbs, Single & Other Spices & Spice Mixes.



Key Topics Covered



1 Herbs, Spices & Seasonings Market Overview



2 India Herbs, Spices & Seasonings Market Analytics, 2018-28

2.1 Herbs, Spices & Seasonings Value Analytics, 2018-28

2.1.1 Herbs, Spices & Seasonings Market by Value, 2018-28

2.1.2 Herbs, Spices & Seasonings Market Value by Segments, 2018-28

2.2 Herbs, Spices & Seasonings Volume Analytics, 2018-28

2.2.1 Herbs, Spices & Seasonings Market by Volume, 2018-28

2.2.2 Herbs, Spices & Seasonings Market Volume by Segments, 2018-28



3 India Herbs, Spices & Seasonings Market Analytics, by Segment 2018-28

3.1 Dried Herbs Analytics, 2018-28

3.1.1 Dried Herbs Market by Value, 2018-28

3.1.2 Dried Herbs Market by Volume, 2018-28

3.2 Pepper Analytics, 2018-28

3.2.1 Pepper Market by Value, 2018-28

3.2.2 Pepper Market by Volume, 2018-28

3.3 Salt Analytics, 2018-28

3.3.1 Salt Market by Value, 2018-28

3.3.2 Salt Market by Volume, 2018-28

3.4 Salt Substitutes Analytics, 2018-28

3.4.1 Salt Substitutes Market by Value, 2018-28

3.4.2 Salt Substitutes Market by Volume, 2018-28

3.5 Single & Other Spices Analytics, 2018-28

3.5.1 Single & Other Spices Market by Value, 2018-28

3.5.2 Single & Other Spices Market by Volume, 2018-28

3.6 Spice Mixes Analytics, 2018-28

3.6.1 Spice Mixes Market by Value, 2018-28

3.6.2 Spice Mixes Market by Volume, 2018-28



4 India Herbs, Spices & Seasonings Brand Analytics, 2020-23

4.1 Herbs, Spices & Seasonings Brand Analytics by Value, 2020-23

4.2 Herbs, Spices & Seasonings Brand Analytics by Volume, 2020-23



5 India Herbs, Spices & Seasonings Distribution Channel Analytics by Value, 2020-23

5.1 Herbs, Spices & Seasonings Distribution Channel Analytics by Value, 2020-23



6 Appendix

6.1 Definitions

6.1.1 Category Definitions

6.1.2 Distribution Channel Definitions

6.1.3 Volume Units and Aggregations

6.1.4 CAGR Definition and Calculation

6.1.5 Graphical Representation of Brands

6.1.6 Exchange Rates

6.1.7 Methodology Summary



