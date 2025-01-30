Middle East and Africa Oil Refining Industry 2025: Data on Planned Refineries, Planned Capacity, Equity Structure, Operator Company, Expected Commissioning Date and Project Cost

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil Refining Industry in Middle East and Africa 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is a complete source of information on Middle East and Africa's crude oil refining industry. It provides country-level refinery information relating to existing and planned (new build) refineries such as insights and forecasts of refinery capacities, refinery complexity factor and comparison against peer group countries in the respective region.

The report also covers complete details of major players operating in the refining sector in Middle East and Africa region and provides in depth analysis of the latest industry updates.



Report Scope

Outlook of the Middle East and Africa Oil Refining Industry and refined petroleum products beyond 2025

Forecasts of refined products production and consumption along with major refining companies and operators.

Historic and Forecasted Refining capacity and secondary conversion units and capacities beyond 2025

Key Opportunities and Restraints in the the Middle East and Africa Refinery market

Benchmark with other regions on Nelson Complexity Factor.

Market structure of the Middle East and Africa Refining Industry, companies, capacities and market share.

Information on all planned refineries such as planned capacity, equity structure, Operator Company, expected commissioning date and project cost.

Refined petroleum products production and demand beyond 2025.

Refinery level information such as refinery name, commissioned year, primary and secondary units installed capacities along with future capacity expansions, refinery complexity factor, ownership and operator details.

Company profiles of major refining companies including SWOT Analysis.

Latest mergers, acquisitions, contract announcements and all related industry news and deals analysis.

Reasons to Purchase

Vital source to make your strategic business decisions with this in-depth analysis based on historical and forecasted data on refineries, countries and companies

Identify potential opportunities for capital investments in upcoming refineries, capacity expansions and asset investments.

Assess merits and demerits of investing in the Middle East and Africa Refinery market against its peer group countries.

Strengthen your strategy formulation using the key information and data to maximize return on investments.

Identify potential investment opportunities present across the Refinery value chain in the entire world

Appraise upcoming refineries using asset level information.

Essential and latest information to keep you ahead of competitors by understanding rival companies' business strategies.

Make your vital financial decisions using latest news and deals information.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Figures

1.2 List of Tables



2 Middle East and Africa Refining Markets Overview

2.1 Report Objectives

2.2 Definition and Coverage



3 Refining Industry in Middle East and Africa

3.1 Middle East and Africa Refining Market Snapshot, 2025

3.2 Role of Middle East and Africa in Global Refining Markets

3.2.1 Contribution to Global Refining Capacity, 2025

3.2.2 Middle East and Africa Average Refinery Complexity Factor vs. Global, 2025



4 Middle East and Africa Refining Market - Drivers and Restraints

4.1 Middle East and Africa Refining Industry: Trends and Issues

4.1.1 Middle East and Africa Refining Industry: Major Trends

4.2 Major Restrains of Investing in Middle East and Africa Refining Sector



5 Middle East and Africa Oil Products Demand and Supply Forecast to 2030

5.1 Middle East and Africa Refined Products Demand Forecast to 2030

5.2 Middle East and Africa Refined Products Production Forecast to 2030



6 Middle East and Africa Refinery Processing Capacities Forecast to 2030

6.1 Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details of Operational Refineries in Middle East and Africa

6.1.1 Refinery Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details

6.2 Middle East and Africa Total Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast by Major Countries, 2020-2030

6.3 Middle East and Africa Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2020-2030

6.4 Middle East and Africa Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-1 Capacity, 2020-2030

6.5 Middle East and Africa Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-2 Capacity, 2020-2030

6.6 Middle East and Africa Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-3 Capacity, 2020-2030



7 Middle East and Africa Refining Industry - Future Developments and Investment Opportunities

7.1 Capital Investment Details of All Upcoming Refineries

7.2 Location, Operator, Ownership, Start Up Details of Planned Refineries in Middle East and Africa

7.2.1 Refinery, Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details

7.3 Refinery Capacities of All Upcoming Refineries



8 Key Strategies Middle East and Africa Refining Companies

8.1 Middle East and Africa Company wise Refining Capacity Forecast, 2020-2030



9 Middle East and Africa Refinery Capacities Historic and Forecast by Country 2020-2030

Oil Refining Industry in Saudi Arabia

Oil Refining Industry in Iran

Oil Refining Industry in United Arab Emirates

Oil Refining Industry in Iraq

Oil Refining Industry in Turkey

Oil Refining Industry in Egypt

Oil Refining Industry in Kuwait

Oil Refining Industry in Algeria

Oil Refining Industry in South Africa

Oil Refining Industry in Nigeria

Oil Refining Industry in Qatar

Oil Refining Industry in Libya

Oil Refining Industry in Israel

Oil Refining Industry in Oman

Oil Refining Industry in Bahrain

Oil Refining Industry in Syria

Oil Refining Industry in Morocco

Oil Refining Industry in Yemen

Oil Refining Industry in Sudan

Oil Refining Industry in Cote d'Ivoire

Oil Refining Industry in Cameroon

Oil Refining Industry in Jordan

Oil Refining Industry in Ghana

Oil Refining Industry in Angola

Oil Refining Industry in Tunisia

Oil Refining Industry in Senegal

Oil Refining Industry in Zambia

Oil Refining Industry in Congo Republic

Oil Refining Industry in Gabon

Oil Refining Industry in Chad

Oil Refining Industry in Equatorial Guinea

Oil Refining Industry in Niger

Oil Refining Industry in Ethiopia

Oil Refining Industry in Guinea

Oil Refining Industry in Liberia

Oil Refining Industry in Mozambique

Oil Refining Industry in South Sudan

Oil Refining Industry in Uganda

10 Company Profiles

Saudi Aramco

National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company

Kuwait National Petroleum

13 Middle East and Africa Refining Industry Updates



14 Middle East and Africa Refining Industry Major Deals



