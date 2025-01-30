Easy Metrics Launches Profit Management Solution to Enhance 3PL Operating Margins up to 3%

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite the third-party logistics (3PL) industry reaching $194B in revenue last year, 40% of 3PLs struggled to increase profits*. Easy Metrics addresses this profitability gap with Easy Metrics Profit Management, a new SaaS solution that provides real-time profitability insights by customer, process, and site. With instant access to profitability data, 3PLs can now optimize operating margins and boost their bottom line while eliminating weeks of manual reporting.

“This real-time profitability data is a game-changer for 3PLs,” commented Dan Keto, President and CTO of Easy Metrics. “Knowing each customer’s operating margin enables 3PLs to price competitively, negotiate pricing based on objective data, and boost operating margins by up to 3%. For 3PLs with typical operating margins of 20-30%, that’s a significant impact because it goes straight to the bottom line.”

Enhanced pricing transparency, supported by objective data, strengthens customer relationships for 3PLs. Since 3PL customers often value service over price, sharing operational data simplifies pricing discussions and builds trust. This transparency helps 3PLs retain key customers and attract new ones by showcasing their value. National Logistics Services, which piloted Easy Metrics Profit Management, demonstrated this impact. Val Ramoop, Vice President of Operations at NLS, said, “Ultimately, the data speaks for itself. If there are deviations, we can show our clients, ‘This is what’s driving your cost per unit.’”

Multi-tenant 3PLs, especially those with multiple sites, gain the most from Easy Metrics’ Profit Management. The innovative technology delivers daily profit analysis for a 3PL’s entire network, breaking down costs by site, customer, process, or timeframe—monthly, weekly, or daily. This level of detail allows 3PLs to pinpoint unprofitable processes or activities for precise troubleshooting and improvement. “With significant bottom-line gains through better pricing and the ability to identify and address unprofitable activities, 3PLs using our solution will have a clear edge in today’s ultra-competitive environment,” stated Keto.

Easy Metrics Profit Management integrates with Easy Metrics ProTrack™ or any Labor Management System (LMS) that allocates time spent on a process as employees perform work. For 3PLs without an LMS, Easy Metrics offers OpsFM™ alongside Profit Management, allowing them to get up and running quickly.

“We founded Easy Metrics to help warehouse executives address cost challenges by providing data that empowers them to make daily business decisions. Profit Management builds on this vision by connecting activity-based costing to revenue, allowing executives to view their operational cost structure as a profit center and maximize daily value for customers and shareholders,” concluded Dean Dorcas, Co-Founder and CEO of Easy Metrics.

*Source: https://www.inboundlogistics.com/articles/2024-perspectives-3pl-market-research-report/

About Easy Metrics

Operations and finance leaders use Easy Metrics’ cloud platform to analyze, forecast, and manage the cost and performance of their warehouse operations. Easy Metrics empowers leaders to drive operational speed and efficiency, cut waste, prioritize investments, and adopt labor and automation strategies that fuel their business growth. Easy Metrics is based in Bellevue, Washington and is backed by Nexa Equity, a private equity firm based in San Francisco, CA. For more information, please visit https://easymetrics.com .

About Nexa Equity

Nexa Equity is a San Francisco, California-based private equity firm that partners with founder-led, rapidly scaling SaaS companies that address markets underserved by technology to create enduring value for the benefit of its investors and portfolio companies. The firm has more than $350 million in private equity capital under management and is focused on continuing to grow its portfolio of companies. The Nexa Equity team brings substantial investing and operational experience and helps management teams professionalize and scale their businesses while driving long-term sustainable growth. For more information, please visit www.nexaequity.com .

