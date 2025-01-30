Geospatial Imagery Analytics Strategic Business Report 2025, with Profiles of Key Players DigitalGlobe, ESRI, Harris,Hexagon, TomTom, Trimble, WS Atkins and More

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geospatial Imagery Analytics - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Geospatial Imagery Analytics is estimated at US$15.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$102.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Imagery Analytics segment, which is expected to reach US$62.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 29.9%. The Video Analytics segment is also set to grow at 33.1% CAGR over the next 7 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $4.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 29.7% CAGR to reach $16.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured):

DigitalGlobe

ESRI

Harris Corporation

Hexagon

TomTom International

Trimble

WS Atkins

Key Topics Covered:





MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Geospatial Imagery Analytics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in Adoption of Satellite Imagery for Urban Planning

Increasing Use of Geospatial Analytics in Disaster Management

Expansion of Applications in Agriculture and Crop Monitoring

Rising Adoption in Defense and Security Operations

Technological Advancements in High-Resolution Satellite Imaging

Integration of AI for Enhanced Geospatial Data Analysis

Increased Use in Real Estate and Infrastructure Development

Growth in Environmental Monitoring Applications

Expansion of Precision Farming Techniques Using Geospatial Data

Rising Demand for Remote Sensing in Oil and Gas Exploration

Development of Cloud Platforms for Real-Time Geospatial Analytics

High Demand for Geospatial Data in Climate Change Studies

