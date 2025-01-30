Patentability Training Course: Focus on the Criteria and Principles of Establishing Patentability Through Literature and Research (ONLINE EVENT: February 6, 2025)

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patentability Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This one-day course focuses on the criteria and principles of establishing patentability of an invention through searching the literature.

Patent examiners review patent applications to determine whether the claimed invention meets the established patentability criteria of novelty, non-obviousness and industrial applicability. So it's important to be prepared by performing your own patent searches before filing a priority patent application.

Getting information early can enhance your chances of obtaining valid and enforceable patents. The course has an emphasis on European and US practice.

This course is for all those involved with the patent filing process, and in particular IP analysts, patent engineers, patent agents, patent attorneys and other patent and IP professionals. Attend this course to learn how to navigate the complexities of patent searching!

The expert trainer will take you through the principles of patentability searching and how to deal with specific challenges along the way, such as broadening and narrowing your search. Prior art searching may involve searching patents, scientific, medical, technical literature and other general information on the internet.

Benefits of attending

By attending this event you will:

Gain a better understanding of the searching process

a better understanding of the searching process Understand the role of data and data sources and how to use them to your benefit

the role of data and data sources and how to use them to your benefit Learn to fully prepare for your search and understand what you need to know

to fully prepare for your search and understand what you need to know Get to grips with strategies for retrieval

with strategies for retrieval Consider alternative approaches and advanced search strategies

Who Should Attend:

All those working in IP or patent information or patent engineer roles either in industry or legal businesses, including: IP managers Patent research specialists and analysts Patent attorneys

R&D scientists and engineers wanting to ensure they are not 're-inventing the wheel'

Customer service and training representatives in the commercial information provider community who want to know more about what their customers do with patent data

All those wanting to consolidate and enhance their skills in searching

Agenda:

Introduction to searching from first principles

Specific challenges of dealing with patent documents

Critical success factors in quality patent searching

Data and data sources

Search methodologies

The human interface

Search Preparation

What the law expects

What the searcher needs to know

What the inventor/attorney needs to know

Standard search protocols

Basic and improved strategies for retrieval

Alternative approaches

Domain-specific tools

Principles underlying advanced search strategies

Speakers:



Jane List

Consultant

Extract Information Limited



Jane List has run her own business, Extract Information Limited, providing consultancy, search services, and training, all with a focus on commercial uses of patent information, since January 2013. Prior to this Jane worked on both sides of the information business - commercial information provider side, in content development, product management, commercial strategy and training roles, and in industry in technology consultancy, and science focused organisations where she was responsible for IP matters, scientific, technical and market information.

She teaches on commercial searching including patent landscaping and state of the art searching and reporting in the UK and The Netherlands. She has a BSc, MRSC in Chemistry; MSc in Information Science and Cert. in Intellectual Property Law. She has published papers and spoken at global conferences on patent information matters, and is an active member of PATMG, PIUG and BPIP, professional patent information user groups. In July 2014 she became co-Editor in Chief of World Patent Information Journal.



For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k5rl3i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.