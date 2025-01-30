Precision Poultry Nutrition Industry Forecast 2025-2030 - Enzymes Segment Set to Grow Rapidly due to Its Role in Enhancing Feed Efficiency, with Asia-Pacific Leading Market Growth

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Poultry Nutrition Global Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030, by Market Participants, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Precision Poultry Nutrition market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for optimized poultry feed solutions to enhance productivity, improve feed efficiency, and meet rising global protein consumption.

Leading market players include Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Alltech Inc., DSM Nutritional Products, Evonik Industries, Novus International, BASF SE, Kemin Industries, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Zoetis Inc., Adisseo, Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition, and Bionova.



Market Growth Rate



The Precision Poultry Nutrition market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% to 6.5% from 2025 to 2030. Key factors driving growth include the expansion of poultry farming, growing awareness of precision feeding benefits, and increasing demand for sustainable poultry production practices.



Market Share & Trends Analysis

By Application



The market is segmented by application, with steady growth observed across major poultry categories:

Broilers : The broiler segment holds the largest market share of approximately 50% to 55% and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% to 6.5% . Rising broiler meat consumption and the focus on improving feed conversion ratios (FCR) are key drivers.

: The broiler segment holds the largest market share of approximately and is expected to grow at a CAGR of . Rising broiler meat consumption and the focus on improving feed conversion ratios (FCR) are key drivers. Layers : Layers account for 20% to 25% of the market share. This segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% to 6.0% , driven by increasing global egg production and the need for balanced nutrition to ensure high-quality egg yield.

: Layers account for of the market share. This segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of , driven by increasing global egg production and the need for balanced nutrition to ensure high-quality egg yield. Ducks : The duck segment represents 10% to 15% of the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% to 5.5% , particularly in Asia-Pacific regions where duck farming is prevalent.

: The duck segment represents of the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of , particularly in Asia-Pacific regions where duck farming is prevalent. Others: Other poultry applications, including specialty and regional poultry breeds, account for 5% to 10% of the market and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% to 5.0%.

By Region



Regional trends in the Precision Poultry Nutrition market are as follows:

North America : North America leads the market, holding 30% to 35% of the market share, driven by advanced poultry farming techniques and strong demand for high-quality poultry products. The region is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% to 5.5% .

: North America leads the market, holding of the market share, driven by advanced poultry farming techniques and strong demand for high-quality poultry products. The region is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of . Europe : Europe accounts for 25% to 30% of the market share, with a focus on sustainable and precision feeding practices. Growth in this region is estimated at a CAGR of 4.5% to 5.5% .

: Europe accounts for of the market share, with a focus on sustainable and precision feeding practices. Growth in this region is estimated at a CAGR of . Asia-Pacific : Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, representing 25% to 30% of the market. Rapid expansion of poultry farming in China, India, and Southeast Asia is driving a CAGR of 6.0% to 7.0% .

: Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, representing of the market. Rapid expansion of poultry farming in China, India, and Southeast Asia is driving a CAGR of . Rest of the World: Latin America and the Middle East & Africa together hold 10% to 15% of the market share, with growth anticipated at a CAGR of 4.5% to 5.5% due to rising investments in poultry nutrition and production.

Segment Forecasts (2025-2030)

By Product Type

Probiotics & Prebiotics : Probiotics & prebiotics hold a significant share of the market, driven by increasing demand for gut health solutions and antibiotic-free poultry feed. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% to 6.5% .

: Probiotics & prebiotics hold a significant share of the market, driven by increasing demand for gut health solutions and antibiotic-free poultry feed. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of . Vitamins : Vitamins are crucial for poultry health, accounting for steady demand. This segment is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% to 6.0% .

: Vitamins are crucial for poultry health, accounting for steady demand. This segment is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of . Minerals : Minerals are essential for growth and bone development in poultry. The segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% to 5.5% .

: Minerals are essential for growth and bone development in poultry. The segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of . Enzymes: Enzymes are emerging as a key growth segment, improving feed digestibility and nutrient utilization. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% to 7.0%.

Key Growth Segments

Broilers : The broiler segment remains the dominant application, with a projected CAGR of 5.5% to 6.5% .

: The broiler segment remains the dominant application, with a projected CAGR of . Asia-Pacific : Asia-Pacific is expected to lead in market growth, with a robust CAGR of 6.0% to 7.0% .

: Asia-Pacific is expected to lead in market growth, with a robust CAGR of . Enzymes: The enzyme segment is set to grow rapidly due to its role in enhancing feed efficiency.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface

Chapter 4 Market Landscape

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

Chapter 8 Historical and Forecast Precision Poultry Nutrition Market in North America (2020-2030)

Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Precision Poultry Nutrition Market in South America (2020-2030)

Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Precision Poultry Nutrition Market in Asia & Pacific (2020-2030)

Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Precision Poultry Nutrition Market in Europe (2020-2030)

Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Precision Poultry Nutrition Market in MEA (2020-2030)

Chapter 13 Summary For Global Precision Poultry Nutrition Market (2020-2025)

Chapter 14 Global Precision Poultry Nutrition Market Forecast (2025-2030)

Chapter 15 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Alltech Inc.

DSM Nutritional Products

Evonik Industries

Novus International

BASF SE

Kemin Industries

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Zoetis Inc.

Adisseo

Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition

Bionova

