Veriff Boosts Growth for Startups and SMBs with Streamlined Identity Verification via Zapier

New York, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veriff, a global identity verification and authentication platform, today launched its App for Zapier, empowering businesses to automate verification workflows and accelerate their journey to market. The integration is best suited for small and medium businesses (SMBs) starting their IDV journey with Veriff or looking to streamline decision-making processes.

Staff Product Manager at Veriff, Maksim Afanasjev explained that integrating IDV can be a significant hurdle for many startups and SMBs. “Many smaller businesses lack engineering resources and development complexities often hinder their ability to implement robust verification solutions quickly and efficiently. They struggle with bringing results and data into their tooling and analyzing them. Zapier integration breaks down those barriers enabling businesses to accelerate growth and improve operational effectiveness.”

“There are no limits to the industries or verticals that can use this solution. However, we see the most benefit from our integration in e-commerce platforms, financial services, and SaaS applications,” Afanasjev added.

Veriff's App for Zapier enables organizations to automate their identity verification decision workflows and speed up the decision-making process. By connecting Veriff with thousands of other apps, this no-code solution eliminates the need for complex development, saving valuable time and resources, while enabling faster processing of verification results.

Learn more and get started with Veriff for free.

About Veriff

Veriff is the preferred identity verification and authentication platform partner for the world's most innovative growth-driven organizations, including online marketplaces, financial services, gaming and mobility companies, and other sectors. By combining AI and human verification teams, Veriff ensures bad actors are kept at bay, and genuine users experience minimal friction in their customer journey. Veriff enables organizations to build customer trust through seamless, AI-powered identity verification and authentication. The Veriff IDV platform offers secure, scalable solutions trusted by organizations across industries.