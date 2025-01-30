Global Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Announce Exploration Update on Drill Targeting, Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | OTC: GURFF | FRA: Q3J) (the “Company”) and Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSX.V: FMC; OTCQB: FDCFF) (“Forum”) are pleased to announce the completion of data compilation and reprocessing of historical electromagnetic (EM) geophysical surveys to optimize the upcoming drill program on the Northwest Athabasca (NWA) Project, located on the northwest shore of Lake Athabasca in Saskatchewan, Canada (Figure 1). Diamond drilling and geophysical surveys are planned this winter, pending the completion of ongoing community engagement and final government approvals. Forum Energy Metals is the Operator of the Northwest Athabasca Project.

“The integration of historical geophysical datasets and legacy drill results gives us an advantage in identifying areas of high potential,” stated Ungad Chadda, CEO of Global Uranium. “We are pleased that the Forum exploration team’s knowledge and experience in Saskatchewan unconformity-style uranium deposits will shape the refined targeting strategy at the NWA Project, positioning us to unlock the site’s full value potential.”

Rick Mazur, CEO of Forum Energy Metals stated, “Forum’s logistics team is working with local services and contractors to implement the drill program this winter. We are excited to get back to drilling on the project again with Global as our earn-in partner. This is a prolific part of the Athabasca Basin and our last drill campaign in 2013 intersected significant uranium mineralization.”

2025 Data Compilation and Drill Targeting

The Northwest Athabasca Project has undergone exploration since the 1970s so there is an enormous database of geological work that has been completed historically (ground sampling, geophysical surveys and diamond drilling). Forum has been compiling all the historical data into its database including Forum’s past exploration from 2010 to 2014.

The main targets planned for drilling in 2025 include the Andy, Zone 2A, Opie, Gomer and Spring Bay areas (Figure 2). Drill targets are selected using a combination of following up known uranium showings, ground and airborne EM conductors, magnetic signatures and gravity anomalies. The Maurice Bay uranium showing, which is within the Northwest Athabasca Project is associated with east-southeast-trending faults with significant normal fault displacement.

Forum Energy Metals is working with Convolutions Geoscience based out of Vancouver, British Columbia to investigate and reprocess the historical ground HLEM (Horizontal Loop Electromagnetic) and airborne VTEM (Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic) data that were originally collected by Cameco Corporation in 2005 and 2006. In the Griffith’s Creek area (Andy, Zone 2A, Opie target areas), several HLEM and VTEM conductors were identified. Convolutions Geoscience has re-analyzed the historical data and provided recommendations on the orientation and strength of the conductors to help augment the targeting of the potential conductive zones (Figure 3).

The Northwest Athabasca Project

The Northwest Athabasca Project is located along the northwest shore of Lake Athabasca on the margin of the Athabasca Basin 1,000 km north-northwest of Saskatoon. The western margin of the property is situated along the Alberta – Saskatchewan provincial border and the closest community is Uranium City, which is 75 km west of the project. The project consists of 11 continuous mineral claims covering 13,876 ha. Exploration began on the Northwest Athabasca Project in the 1970s after the discovery of uraniferous boulders of Athabasca Group sandstone near Fiddler Point. Diamond drilling at the inferred apex of one of the boulder fans led to the discovery of unconformity uranium mineralization near Maurice Bay in 1976 by Uranerz Exploration and Mining Ltd. A non-43-101 historical resource estimate was documented at 1.5 million lbs at 0.6% U3O8 for the Maurice Bay Showing1. The historical resource estimate, however, was not prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). While the Company believes the historical estimate to be relevant given the extensive exploration work completed by Uranerz, a qualified person has not completed sufficient work to verify and classify the historical estimate as a current ‎mineral resource and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral. As such, ‎the historical estimate should not be relied upon. Uranium mineralization is hosted in 3 zones, (Main, A, and B) and the Main Zone mineralization is associated with an east-southeast-trending fault system with approximately 30 m of normal-fault offset (south side down). The A and B zones are situated north of the main zone within the basement rocks along reactivated normal faults and cross-cutting northeast-trending faults. Numerous showings hosting modest to significant uranium mineralization have been identified on the project including the Zone 2A area, which intersected basement-hosted mineralization grading 5.69% over 8.5 m from drill hole Z2A-12 (Uranerz). Other areas of interest include Opie (0.14% U3O8 over 7.6 m), Maurice Creek Showing (5 to 30 ppm U in sandstone), F-Subcropping (270 ppm U in sandstone), Ness Bay (100 to 2000 ppm U), Barney (2.33% U3O8 over 0.1 m), Otis West (up to 6,250 ppm U), and Spring Bay (untraced uriniferous boulder field; 0.05% U3O8 over 3 m in sandstone – drill hole NWA-001).

1Lehnert-Thiel, K., and Kretschmar, W., 1979, The discovery of the Maurice Bay uranium deposit and exploration case history (abs.): Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy District 4, Fourth Annual Meeting, Winnipeg, 1979, unpublished manuscript, 3 p.





Figure 1 Location of the Northwest Athabasca Project along Lake Athabasca in northwestern Saskatchewan. The closest communities are Uranium City, Fond du Lac and Fort Chipewyan. The western margin of the property is located along the Alberta – Saskatchewan Border.





Figure 2 The main uranium showings and drill target areas on the Northwest Athabasca Project. The residual gravity and EM conductors are shown as the background.





Figure 3 Close-up of the Griffith’s Creek Trend, which hosts the Andy, Zone 2A and Opie grids. The residual gravity is the background and the historical drill collars are shown. The reprocessed Maxwell Plates are the solid lines and were generated from the historical HLEM data and will be used to aid in drill targeting.

Qualified Person

Rebecca Hunter, Ph.D., P.Geo., Forum’s Vice President of Exploration and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

For a discussion of the QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures at the NWA Project, please see its technical report entitled “NI 43-101 on the Northwest Athabasca Project Northern Saskatchewan Centered at: Latitude 59°24’00” N, Longitude 109°54’00” W”, with an effective date of June 27, 2024, which is available under the Global Uranium’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Global Uranium Corp.

Global Uranium Corp. focuses on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. The Company currently holds key uranium projects: the Wing Lake Property in the Mudjatik Domain of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada; the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture with Forum Energy Metals Corp. and NexGen Energy Ltd. in the Northwest Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Great Divide Basin District Projects, the Gas Hills District Projects, and the Copper Mountain District Projects in Wyoming, USA.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSX.V: FMC; OTCQB: FDCFF) is focused on the discovery of high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the intention to continue exploration efforts on the Project with the aim of further unlocking the Project’s potential; and the expectation that natural attenuation will allow the site to recover without further action.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include the risk that exploration of the Project may not continue, whether as a result of a lack of financial resources, a failure to receive the requisite permits or approvals, the discretion of management of the joint venture or otherwise; the risk that exploration of the Project will not progress as currently contemplated and, that, even if exploration does proceed as anticipated, such exploration activities may not achieve their anticipated outcomes; risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral projects, including risks relating to receiving requisite permits and approvals, changes in project parameters or delays as plans continue to be redefined, that mineral exploration is inherently uncertain and that the results of mineral exploration may not be indicative of the actual geology or mineralization of a project; the risk that mineral exploration may be unsuccessful or fail to achieve the results anticipated by the Company; risks related to joint ventures and the other risks and factors identified by the Company in its continuous disclosure filings, filed on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this ‎press release.

