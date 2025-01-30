Odyssey Trust Company Appoints Bryce Szela as Chief Growth Officer

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Trust Company (“Odyssey” or the “Company”), a leading North American transfer agent and trust company that is scaling rapidly across Canada and the US, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Bryce Szela as Chief Growth Officer (CGO), based in Toronto.

For almost 15 years, Mr. Szela has provided B2B technology solutions to law firms, financial institutions, and governments. As the VP of Sales at Dye & Durham – one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based legal practice management software – Mr. Szela helped lead the hypergrowth of the company from a $10M annual revenue start-up into a $500M annual revenue global enterprise valued over $3.5B on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Throughout his time at Dye & Durham, Mr. Szela was also the VP of Operations, where he addressed critical business needs during a $1B acquisition strategy, including the integration of business units from TELUS, OMERS and Thomson Reuters.

In his new role at Odyssey, Mr. Szela will focus on identifying and expanding into new markets and fostering innovation across all business lines. With a strong emphasis on delivering exceptional value to clients, Mr. Szela aims to create seamless and scalable growth initiatives that support the company’s vision of making business simple, fast, and easy, reinforcing its position in the industry.

“Bryce’s appointment as Chief Growth Officer marks an exciting new chapter for our company. His expertise in scaling businesses and his innovative mindset will be pivotal in accelerating our growth strategy as we continue to disrupt the transfer agent and trust space,” said Jenna Kaye, CEO at Odyssey.

As the Chief Growth Officer, Mr. Szela will lead Odyssey’s strategic long-term growth and market expansion initiatives. His leadership will be instrumental in securing new opportunities and propelling Odyssey toward sustainable success.

“As Odyssey continues to expand its presence across the continent, I’m excited to join the Executive team at such a pivotal moment in the company’s journey," said Bryce Szela, Chief Growth Officer at Odyssey. "With its outstanding reputation for redefining industry standards, I am eager to apply my expertise in strategic leadership, operations, go-to-market strategy, and sales to accelerate growth and fuel the company’s continued success."

About Odyssey

Odyssey is a leading North American trust and transfer agent providing a personalized and paperless experience to clients. Odyssey has offices across the US and Canada, and co-agents in the UK, Hong Kong and Australia. To learn more visit www.odysseytrust.com

