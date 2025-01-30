Enphase Energy Expands in Southeast Asia with Market Entry in Vietnam and Malaysia

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that it is expanding in Southeast Asia by entering the solar markets in Vietnam and Malaysia. Enphase is now shipping IQ8P™ Microinverters, with peak output AC power of 480 W, for residential and commercial applications in Vietnam and Malaysia to support newer high-powered solar modules. Enphase announced first shipments of IQ8P Microinverters in Thailand and the Philippines last year.

IQ8™ Microinverters are designed to maximize energy production and can manage a continuous DC current of 14 amperes, supporting higher-powered solar modules through increased energy harvesting. The IQ8P Microinverters are the most powerful microinverters available to date from Enphase. The product features a peak output power of 480 W and is built to seamlessly pair with a full range of solar modules up to 640 W DC. All IQ8P Microinverters activated in Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines come with an industry-leading 25-year limited warranty.

"The Vietnamese solar market is poised for explosive growth thanks to the new Decree 135/2024/ND-CP on October 22, 2024," said Phan Ngoc Anh, CEO of Alena Energy, a distributor of Enphase products in Vietnam. "This will be a major boost to the government's ambitious 2050 net-zero carbon goal. Enphase IQ8P Microinverters are a game-changer, delivering unparalleled performance and safety – perfect for our solar installations."

“In Malaysia, the demand for energy savings and reliable, clean power solutions is driving solar adoption,” said Bernard Fok, general manager of MYSOLARPOWER SDN BHD, a distributor of Enphase products in Malaysia. “As the global leader in microinverter technology, Enphase offers the IQ8P Microinverters, which provide an ideal blend of efficiency and reliability. This empowers our customers to enjoy consistent energy production while reducing both their carbon footprint and utility costs.”

The Enphase IQ8P Microinverter is built to use low-voltage alternating current (AC) power instead of high-voltage direct current (DC) power used by central (“string”) inverter-based solar systems. Additionally, Enphase IQ® Microinverters include built-in rapid shutdown to help keep first responders and utility workers safe. In an emergency, solar power can be turned off instantly and easily.

“At KG Solar, we prioritize safety and reliability in every project, whether it’s a simple installation or a sensitive site like a gas station,” said Gunn Teeraniti, engineering director of KG Solar, an Enphase installer in Thailand. “That’s why we choose Enphase. The Enphase IQ8P Microinverters, backed by their impressive 25-year warranty, provide unmatched peace of mind for us and our customers. Their advanced safety features and consistent energy savings make them the ideal choice for all types of installations, from straightforward setups to the most demanding environments.”

"As homeowners, our homes are likely to be one of the most expensive investments we’ll ever make in our entire lives,” said Hsin Yao Cheng, CEO at Helios, an installer of Enphase products in the Philippines. “We care a lot about our homes and the loved ones we nurture in them. Therefore, it’s a no brainer to put in the absolute safest and highest quality equipment to protect your investment and your family. Enphase IQ8P Microinverters stand out for their safety, durability, and exceptional performance. The 25-year limited warranty reassures us of their long-term reliability, while the system’s efficiency helps our clients achieve significant energy savings."

“At Enphase, our focus remains on expanding access to leading-edge, reliable energy technology across Southeast Asia,” said Ken Fong, senior vice president and general manager of the Americas and APAC at Enphase Energy. “We deeply value our partnerships with regional solar installers and are committed to supporting their work as we drive the adoption of resilient, renewable energy solutions.”

For more information about IQ8P Microinverters, please visit the Enphase websites for Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 78.0 million microinverters, and over 4.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

©2025 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality, and reliability; and the availability and market adoption of Enphase’s products in Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by Enphase Energy from time to time with the SEC. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact:

Enphase Energy

press@enphaseenergy.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.