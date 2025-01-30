Fireweed Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIREWEED METALS CORP. (“Fireweed” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQX: FWEDF) announces that pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan, it granted stock options today, exercisable into 2,595,000 common shares in the Company to certain officers, employees, and consultants of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of C$1.48 per share for a five-year term.

About Fireweed Metals Corp.

Fireweed is an exploration company focused on unlocking value in a new critical metals district located in Northern Canada. Fireweed is 100% owner of the Macpass District, a large and highly prospective 985 km2 land package. The Macpass District includes the Macpass zinc-lead-silver project and the Mactung tungsten project. A Lundin Group company, Fireweed is strongly positioned to create meaningful value.

Fireweed trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “FWZ”, on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol “FWEDF”, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “M0G”.

Qualified Person Statement

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Fireweed Metals VP Geology, Jack Milton, P.Geo. (BC), a “Qualified Person” as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF FIREWEED METALS CORP.

“Ian Gibbs”

President & CEO

Contact: Alex Campbell

Phone: +1 (604) 689-7842

Email: info@fireweedmetals.com