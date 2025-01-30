FlexShopper Updates Status of Rights Offering

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq: FPAY), a prominent national online lease-to-own retailer and payment solutions provider, today announced an update to its previously disclosed rights offering. FlexShopper shareholders who participated in the unit subscription that closed on January 10, 2025, are now eligible to participate in the Series A, B, and C rights. Details of which can be found in the body of this press release.

As a result of the initial unit subscription, FlexShopper raised approximately $12 million of proceeds, consisting of $9.4 million in gross proceeds from the subscription and the conversion of $2.5 million of the Company’s subordinated debt with NRNS Capital Holdings LLC. The $9.4 million in gross proceeds was used to pay down borrowings under FlexShopper’s credit agreement with Waterfall Asset Management, LLC. As a result of these actions, FlexShopper estimates that the initial unit subscription would have been approximately 15% accretive to pro-forma earnings per share for the 2024 third quarter.

“The outcome of the initial unit subscription demonstrates the accretive nature of our efforts to equitize our balance sheet,” said Russ Heiser, CEO of FlexShopper. “We are approaching the Series A, B, and C rights offerings from a position of strength and I am excited to provide investors with an update on our financial performance.”

Overview of Upcoming Rights

Rights: Expiration Dates: Exercise Pricing of Rights: Series A February 15, 2025 Exercise price equal to the higher of:

1) $1.70 or

2) 90.0% of the VWAP of our common stock over the last three trading days prior to the expiration date of the Series A Rights, but in any event not to exceed $2.55. Series B March 17, 2025 Exercise price equal to the higher of:

1) $1.70 or

2) 87.5% of the VWAP of our common stock over the last three trading days prior to the expiration date of the Series A Rights, but in any event not to exceed $3.40. Series C April 16, 2025 Exercise price equal to the higher of:

1) $1.70 or

2) 85.0% of the VWAP of our common stock over the last three trading days prior to the expiration date of the Series A Rights, but in any event not to exceed $4.25.

It is important to note that many broker-dealers ask for rights subscription submissions prior to the expiration dates of the respective rights. As a result, FlexShopper encourages rightsholders to submit their submissions by February 13, 2025, March 14, 2025, and April 14, 2025.

FlexShopper encourages holders of the Series A, B, and C Rights to contact their broker or financial advisor’s Corporate Actions Department to participate in these subsequent rights. Rights offering information can be found at https://www.sec.gov and https://investors.flexshopper.com, or by calling the rights offer information agent, MacKenzie Partners at 800-322-2885.

Moody Capital Solutions, Inc. (Moody Capital) is acting as dealer-manager for the rights offering and can be contacted at info@moodycapital.com.

The offering was made pursuant to the Corporation’s registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-282857), which was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 29, 2024. The prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the rights offering has been filed with the SEC on December 2, 2024, and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

About FlexShopper, Inc.:

FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq: FPAY) is a leading national financial technology company that provides payment options to consumers. FlexShopper provides a variety of flexible funding options for underserved consumers through its online direct to consumer marketplace at flexshopper.com and in partnership with partner merchants both online as well as at brick and mortar locations. FlexShopper’s solutions are designed to meet the needs of a wide range of consumer segments via lease-to-own and lending products.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of lease originations, the expansion of our lease-to-own program; expectations concerning our partnerships with retail partners; investments in, and the success of, our underwriting technology and risk analytics platform; our ability to collect payments due from customers; expected future operating results and expectations concerning our business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our ability to obtain adequate financing to fund our business operations in the future; the failure to successfully manage and grow our FlexShopper.com e-commerce platform; our ability to maintain compliance with financial covenants under our credit agreement; our dependence on the success of our third-party retail partners and our continued relationships with them; our compliance with various federal, state and local laws and regulations, including those related to consumer protection; the failure to protect the integrity and security of customer and employee information; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and FlexShopper assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Company Contact:

FlexShopper, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@flexshopper.com

Investor and Media Contact

Andrew Berger

Managing Director

SM Berger & Company, Inc.

Tel (216) 464-6400

andrew@smberger.com