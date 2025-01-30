Improve Accuracy and Attention to Detail Training Course: Practical Skills to Overcome the Natural Barriers to Accuracy in Highly Regulated Organisations (ONLINE EVENT: February 11, 2025)

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "How to Improve Accuracy and Attention to Detail Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Carrying out complex tasks within fast-paced and highly regulated organisations requires accuracy and close attention to detail. Errors can not only be time consuming but also costly to rectify.

In this hands-on practical course, you will learn what influences the likelihood of errors occurring and how to develop practical skills to overcome the natural barriers to accuracy. The course will help you improve your attention to detail by using some essential planning and attention-improving techniques. The programme is highly participative, combining the presentation of theory with sharing experiences and individual and group exercises.

Key benefits of attending:

Master techniques to improve accuracy and attention to detail in day-to-day work

Understand the psychology of attention and accuracy

Learn how to improve attention span and accuracy

Discuss how to improve focus and concentration to enhance performance

Agenda

Improving accuracy and attention

Understanding the impact of making mistakes and errors

Discussion of common errors and what influences the likelihood of errors occurring

Root cause factors that influence our ability to pay attention

Sharing of examples of common errors and techniques to help stay focused

Brief overview of the psychology of attention

Review the different theories of attention to maximise your focus The capacity theory The mental bottleneck (filter) theory Selective attention

Analyse the personality traits and styles which influence how we work and the type of mistakes we make

The multi-tasking myth

Diagnostic for assessing attention to detail

Techniques, tips and tools to help reduce errors in working

Discuss and practise techniques to improve accuracy and reduce errors

Improving proof reading and errors transcribing and checking numbers

How to develop a range of skills and approaches to improve accuracy levels - maximise your performance and concentration

Exercises to improve attention fitness - practise improving attention span using brain games/training

Action planning

Identification of your personal areas of strength and areas for improvement following the course

How you will apply these in the workplace

Certifications:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Speakers:



Laura Brown

Pharmaceutical QA and Training Consultant

University of Cardiff



Dr Laura Brown MBA, BSc,PhD, is a Pharmaceutical QA and Training Consultant, Course Director for the MSc in Clinical Research, School of Pharmacy at the University of Cardiff. She has more than 20 years' experience of quality assurance in the pharmaceutical industry and has worked for several companies, including GSKs Hoechst Marion Roussel, Farmitalia and Phoenix International.

She has a particular expertise in quality assurance including risked based approaches to quality systems, data Integrity and project management in the pharmaceutical industry. She regularly writes on pharmaceutical regulatory issues including "The Planning of International Drug Development", in the Clinical Research Manual, Euromed and the "Impact of Brexit", RQA Journal 2017.



For more information about this training course and future dates visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cr82x0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.