Stereotaxis Announces First GenesisX Robotic System Order

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced it has received the first order for its latest generation robotic system, GenesisX™.

“We are thrilled to announce the first firm order for GenesisX from a pioneering European hospital,” said David Fischel, Stereotaxis Chairman and CEO. “Establishing the first GenesisX robotic lab is a critical milestone for us as we advance towards full commercial launch. We look forward to demonstrating the performance and reliability of GenesisX in the demanding clinical environment. GenesisX promises to transform the accessibility of Robotic Magnetic Navigation and is central to our mission of driving broad robotic adoption throughout endovascular surgery.”

GenesisX is the latest advance in endovascular surgical robotics, building upon the established benefits of Robotic Magnetic Navigation while significantly enhancing the accessibility of the technology for healthcare providers. GenesisX utilizes smaller magnets and incorporates magnetic shielding into its structure in place of the shielding otherwise installed in the walls of the operating room. It requires no structural anchoring through the floor and operates using standard 120/230V power outlets. A single fiber is routed from each robot to the system cabinet, which is 80% smaller than previous cabinets and can fit under a table in the operating room. GenesisX is smaller and lighter than any previous generation system, while maintaining the highest standards in speed, responsiveness, and efficient workflow.

GenesisX obtained CE Mark in Europe in 2024 and has been submitted to the FDA for 510(k) clearance in the United States. During 2025, Stereotaxis plans to gain regulatory approvals in Europe and the US for a portfolio of compatible EP and vascular catheters, demonstrate real-world use of GenesisX, enhance compatibility of GenesisX with various x-rays, and prepare supply chain, manufacturing, installation and commercial processes for a full launch.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 150,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe”, "estimate”, "project”, "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to manage expenses at sustainable levels, acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its technology, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of pandemics or other disasters, statements relating to our recent acquisition of APT, including any benefits expected from the acquisition, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to its purchase orders and other commitments because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company's control and may be revised, modified, delayed, or canceled.

Stereotaxis Contacts:

David L. Fischel

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kimberly Peery

Chief Financial Officer

314-678-6100

Investors@Stereotaxis.com