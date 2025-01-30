HII Declares Quarterly Dividend

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE:HII) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.35 per share, payable on March 14, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 28, 2025.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

Contact:

Brooke Hart (Media)

brooke.hart@hii-co.com

202-264-7108