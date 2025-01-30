Siebert.SPS Expands Leadership Team with Key Industry Experts to Serve Companies of All Sizes

MIAMI, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siebert Stock Plan Services (Siebert.SPS), a division of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB), today announced that Daniel Coyle and Hunter Sattich have joined its leadership team. With decades of combined expertise in finance and equity compensation, their arrival bolsters Siebert.SPS’s ability to provide customized, high-touch solutions for businesses of all sizes, especially those often underserved by larger, consolidated providers.

“Dan and Hunter bring unparalleled expertise and a hands-on approach that perfectly align with Siebert.SPS’s mission to offer tailored equity compensation solutions,” said Eric Tassell, President and Head of Stock Plan Services at Siebert, highlighting the significance of these hires. “Our unique positioning enables us to support companies of all sizes, from emerging firms to established enterprises, with a level of personalization and innovation that larger providers can’t match.”

Hunter Sattich, a Certified Equity Professional (CEP) with more than 30 years of industry experience, has built a reputation for streamlining equity plan processes, optimizing workflows, and driving superior client outcomes. His expertise lies in helping companies navigate complex stock plan challenges while delivering seamless participant experiences.

“I’ve seen firsthand how many businesses are overlooked by large providers,” said Sattich. “Siebert.SPS’s commitment to addressing these gaps and delivering impactful solutions is what excites me most about this opportunity.”

Daniel Coyle, with more than 20 years of experience in finance and compensation, specializes in crafting tailored strategies that address the unique needs of public companies. Known for his consultative approach, Dan excels at aligning operational efficiencies with strategic goals, ensuring that clients receive equity solutions that drive measurable success.

“Siebert.SPS offers a refreshing approach to equity compensation—one that prioritizes flexibility and client-focused results,” said Coyle. “I’m thrilled to be part of a team redefining how companies, big and small, manage their stock plans.”

John J Gebbia Senior, CEO of Siebert Financial, emphasized the strategic importance of these additions:

“Dan and Hunter are invaluable additions to our team,” said John J. Gebbia, Sr., CEO of Siebert Financial. “Their expertise and client-first mentality will help us expand Siebert.SPS’s reach and redefine what’s possible in equity compensation. This is a pivotal step in our ongoing mission to deliver best-in-class solutions to companies of all sizes.”

About Siebert.SPS

Siebert Stock Plan Services (Siebert). SPS partners with publicly traded companies to deliver tailored equity compensation solutions. Focusing on technology-driven platforms and exceptional customer service, Siebert.SPS supports businesses in streamlining their stock plan administration, ensuring compliance, and maximizing participant engagement.

About Siebert Financial Corp.

Siebert is a diversified financial services company and has been a member of the NYSE since 1967, when Muriel Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms.

Siebert operates through its subsidiaries Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC, Siebert AdvisorNXT, LLC, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., RISE Financial Services, LLC, Siebert Technologies, LLC, and StockCross Digital Solutions, Ltd, and Gebbia Entertainment LLC. Through these entities, Siebert provides a full range of brokerage and financial advisory services, including securities brokerage, investment advisory and insurance offerings, securities lending, and corporate stock plan administration solutions, in addition to entertainment and media productions. For over 55 years, Siebert has been a company that values its clients, shareholders, and employees. More information is available at www.siebert.com.

