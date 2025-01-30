Military Drones Market Heating Up as Multi-Billion Dollar Industry Realizing Rapidly Increasing Demand

PALM BEACH, Fla. , Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - Military drone refers to unmanned aerial vehicles that are specifically used for military purposes such as border surveillance, battle damage management, combat operations, communication, delivery, and anti-terrorism weaponry. The main types of military drones are fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and hybrid. A fixed-wing drone is a plane that doesn't have a human pilot on board. Fixed-wing UAVs can be commanded remotely by a human or Autonomously by onboard systems. The different types of drones include MALE, HALE, TUAV, UCAV, SUAV and involve various technologies such as remotely operated, semi-autonomous, autonomous. It is used in Search And Rescue , national defense, military exercises, and others. According to a report from The Business Research Company, the military drones market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $15.93 billion in 2024 to $17.05 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing military expenditure, increasing the use of military drones, increasing government funding for military drones and low interest rates. The report said: “The military drones market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to an increase in government funds and increasing internal and external security threats. Major trends in the forecast period include strategic mergers and acquisitions, focus on use of 3D printing, use of the internet of things (IoT), focus on implementing autonomous systems and focusing on implementing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI).” Active Companies in the markets today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT).

The Business Research Company concluded: “The increasing terrorism is expected to boost the growth of the military drone market going forward. Terrorism refers to an act of violence that would put others in danger while showing a blatant disdain for the harm IT would do. Governments and military organizations often use military drones in counter-terrorism efforts. Drones can provide valuable intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities to monitor and track terrorist activities. The need for real-time data and actionable intelligence in counter-terrorism operations drives the demand for military drones… Asia-Pacific was the largest region in military drones’ market in 2024. Western Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global military drones market share during the forecast period.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Announces Spider Vision Sensors Collaborates with Suntek Global to Apply for First Blue UAS Certification of IQ Nano Drone Sensor for US Defense - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) (“ZenaTech”), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, announces that its subsidiaries ZenaDrone and Spider Vision Sensors are collaborating with Taiwan-based certified electronics manufacturer and partner, Suntek Global, to apply for the company’s first Blue UAS (Unmanned Aerial System) certified IQ Nano drone sensor for use by US Defense branches.

A drone sensor is a device onboard a drone that collects data, such as cameras for imaging, LiDAR for mapping, or infrared sensors for thermal detection. Military and Defense departments use small autonomous indoor drones like the 10X10 inch IQ Nano for various applications such as inventory management, indoor building reconnaissance, search and rescue, training simulations, and explosives detection.

“We have been working with Suntek on Blue UAS certification for our cameras and sensors since signing a partnership agreement in early December, in conjunction with our Spider Vision Sensors manufacturing subsidiary in Taiwan,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D. “Our immediate goal is to utilize Suntek’s expertise having achieved Blue UAS certification, to help us source and manufacture our own compliant components as well as help us with the Blue UAS application process for our components and the IQ Nano drone. If approved, the drone is placed on the Blue UAS Cleared List, allowing military and federal agencies to directly purchase our drones.

“The IQ Nano drone is ideal for indoor operations in scenarios requiring precision, maneuverability, and minimal collateral damage, and can also improve efficiency and costs managing inventories of supplies in the Department of Defense (DoD) warehouse and storage facilities,” concluded Dr. Passley.

The company also intends to file for the less stringent and faster to achieve Green UAS certification for IQ Nano sensor and the drone in the second quarter of 2025. The Green certification is considered a pathway to the Blue certification list, with the main difference being that it is a commercial certification for secure drones led by a drone industry association (AUVSI). The Blue UAS is a military-grade approval for DoD use and has strict country of origin requirements that must not include a set list of Chinese suppliers. The Blue UAS Certification Process for DoD use is managed by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and includes additional security and performance evaluations. Continued… Read this full release for ZENA by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/

Other recent developments in the defense/military industry include:

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) recently announced that its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results will be posted on its investor relations website on January 30, 2025. Prior to the market opening, the company will issue an advisory release notifying the public of the availability of the complete and full text earnings release on the company’s website at http://investor.northropgrumman.com.

The company’s fourth quarter and 2024 conference call will be held at 9 a.m. Eastern time, Thursday, January 30, 2025. The conference call will be webcast live on Northrop Grumman’s website at http://investor.northropgrumman.com. Replays of the call will be available on the Northrop Grumman website for a limited time. Presentations may be supplemented by a series of slides appearing on the company’s investor relations home page.

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) recently reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended October 26, 2024. Second Quarter Highlights were: Record second quarter revenue of $188.5 million up 4% year-over-year; Second quarter net income of $7.5 million and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $25.9 million; Funded backlog of $467.1 million as of October 26, 2024; and announced its entry into an agreement for the acquisition of BlueHalo in an all-stock transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $4.1 billion.

“AeroVironment continues to deliver strong results, including record second-quarter revenue along with a healthy funded backlog that is 25% higher than the prior quarter,” said Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Key wins from our Loitering Munition Systems segment continue to drive growth for the company.

“We expect our proposed acquisition of BlueHalo to further advance our growth opportunities with a highly complementary portfolio of products, customers and capabilities in key defense space and intelligence sectors and establish AeroVironment as the next generation defense technology company for our customers. We look forward to continued momentum beyond fiscal year 2025.”

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) recently released Fourth Quarter Results which were: Finalized the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) agreement and resumed production across the 737, 767 and 777/777X programs; Financials reflect previously announced impacts of the IAM work stoppage and agreement, charges for certain defense programs, and costs associated with workforce reductions announced last year; Revenue of $15.2 billion, GAAP loss per share of ($5.46) and core (non-GAAP) loss per share of ($5.90); and Operating cash flow of ($3.5) billion; cash and marketable securities of $26.3 billion. Full Year 2024; Delivered 348 commercial airplanes and recorded 279 net orders; Total company backlog grew to $521 billion, including over 5,500 commercial airplanes.

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] recorded fourth quarter revenue of $15.2 billion, GAAP loss per share of ($5.46) and core loss per share (non-GAAP) of ($5.90) (Table 1) primarily reflecting previously announced impacts of the IAM work stoppage and agreement, charges for certain defense programs, and costs associated with workforce reductions announced last year. Boeing reported operating cash flow of ($3.5) billion and free cash flow of ($4.1) billion (non-GAAP).

“We made progress on key areas to stabilize our operations during the quarter and continued to strengthen important aspects of our safety and quality plan,” said Kelly Ortberg, Boeing president and chief executive officer. “My team and I are focused on making the fundamental changes needed to fully recover our company's performance and restore trust with our customers, employees, suppliers, investors, regulators and all others who are counting on us.”

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, recently announced it has secured new orders for its Edge 130 drone from the Army National Guard and another U.S. Government Agency (OGA), totaling $518,000.

FlightWave, a leading provider of VTOL drone, sensor and software solutions was acquired by Red Cat in September 2024. The acquisition brought FlightWave’s flagship drone, the Edge 130 Blue into its family of low-cost, portable unmanned reconnaissance and precision lethal strike systems. FlightWave’s size, weight and vertical take off capabilities makes it ideal for maritime operations and littoral environments.

