Stargaze Assembles Veteran Team to Spearhead Next-Generation Talent Discovery Platform

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc. (“Stargaze” or the “Company”) (OTC: STGZ), a content creation and social platform designed to redefine talent discovery, today announced the formation of its veteran advisory team. The team includes seasoned leaders from entertainment, production, business, and technology. This team will play a pivotal role in shaping the platform’s next iteration as it prepares for the relaunch of its reimagined app in Spring 2025.

Originally launched as Scenebot Stage in 2016, the platform aims to create a more transparent and accessible way for aspiring entertainers to break into film, television, stage and music. Stargaze has already facilitated nearly 1,000 career breakthroughs by connecting emerging talent with industry professionals. The refreshed app, developed with Big Human, the agency that created Vine along with other major successful platforms, will build on this success with new features designed to expand opportunities for talent to gain exposure and strengthen industry connections.

The newly assembled team brings decades of expertise to ensure Stargaze continues to lead the way in talent discovery:

Board of Directors

Stuart Alexander, Founder, Director — Alexander is an accomplished entertainment professional with experience as an actor, screenwriter, director, and producer. Alexander sold his first script, “King’s Ransom,” to Disney and directed films for Lifetime. He co-founded Scenebot Inc. with Krisha Bullock, helping launch over 1,000 careers by connecting talent with top industry professionals. He is also the author of the novel “My Next Life.”



Steve Mandell, Director — Mandell is a seasoned attorney, entrepreneur, and strategic business leader renowned for his exceptional negotiation skills, resourcefulness, and ability to foster collaboration. Mandell has built a reputation for guiding high-profile clients through complex legal and business landscapes. With extensive expertise in business transactions, sports and entertainment, licensing, and brand marketing, Mandell has served as a trusted advisor to companies such as Events.com, Pure Green juice brands, and global sports leagues, helping them unlock growth opportunities and foster strategic partnerships. Additionally, his work with an original Shark from Shark Tank on high-impact deals highlights his ability to deliver innovative, results-driven counsel to clients across a wide range of industries. As a visionary innovator, Mandell demonstrates a unique ability to leverage technology and creative thinking to transform industries across entertainment, sports, retail, and health and wellness. He invented Virtual Tryout, a groundbreaking platform that modernized how coaches reviewed and evaluated athletes online and is a former owner of a board game company, which he procured and negotiated licensing agreements featuring marquee brands such as the NFL, MLB, and Caesars Entertainment. Mandell is also a director on Stargaze’s Board of Directors. Mandell will also serve as Stargaze’s Chief Executive Officer.



Antonio Dutra, Founder, Director — Mr. Dutra founded Nova Cheese in his parents’ garage in 1986 and laid the groundwork for a revolution in the goat cheese industry. He then acquired Woolwich Dairy Inc. in 1988 for $350,000 and transformed it into a $100 million annual sales giant. In 2015, Dutra sold Woolwich Dairy to Montreal-based Saputo, for over $80 million. Antonio now applies his entrepreneurial mindset to new ventures including founding 6Link Venture Collective. Mr. Dutra has served as President of the Manufacturing Association, Chair of Government Services, Director for the Greater Dufferin Area Chamber of Commerce, Director for the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, as well, he served on the Planning and Zoning Committee for Dufferin County and worked with non-profit organizations.



The slate of directors above has been nominated for approval by the shareholders at their upcoming annual meeting.

Officers

Steve Mandell, Chief Executive Officer — Along with his role on Stargaze’s Board of Directors, Mandell will serve as the Company’s CEO.



Steven Gintowt, Chief Financial Officer — A seasoned CFO with 22 years of experience ranging from major corporations to tech startups with three successful exits, Gintowt is also the founder of a mobile sports gaming app. He serves on the finance committee of the Industry Association of Fantasy Sports & Gaming. In 2013, San Diego Business Journal named him a finalist for its CFO of the Year award for private companies.

Alexa D'Agostino, Ph.D., Chief Marketing Officer — Known as the "Doctor of Marketing," Dr. D'Agostino is a heart-centered serial entrepreneur, investor, and fractional CMO. With over $6 billion in sales, D'Agostino has built 15 multi-million-dollar companies, scaled 400+ client businesses, and had exits totaling nine figures by age 30. She holds five degrees, including a Ph.D. D'Agostino's work has raised over $100 million for charities and earned more than eight Two-Comma ClickFunnel Awards. She has been featured in Forbes, Entrepreneur, USA Today, and more.

— Known as the "Doctor of Marketing," Dr. D’Agostino is a heart-centered serial entrepreneur, investor, and fractional CMO. With over $6 billion in sales, D’Agostino has built 15 multi-million-dollar companies, scaled 400+ client businesses, and had exits totaling nine figures by age 30. She holds five degrees, including a Ph.D. D’Agostino’s work has raised over $100 million for charities and earned more than eight Two-Comma ClickFunnel Awards. She has been featured in Forbes, Entrepreneur, USA Today, and more. Antonio Dutra, Secretary — Along with his role on Stargaze’s Board of Directors, Dutra will serve as the Company’s Secretary.



Advisory Board

Krisha Bullock, Co-Founder, Advisor — Krisha is a multi-time winner of the esteemed Seymour Heller Award for Television Casting Director of the Year. Krisha’s expertise has been in youth casting and a portfolio of hit television shows on kid-friendly networks, feature films, and commercials. Krisha Bullock's remarkable repertoire encompasses projects such as Danger Force, Side Hustle, Henry Danger, iCarly, Victorious, Sam & Cat, All That, The Amanda Show and Kenan & Kel. Krisha is a multi-nominated and winner of the Artios Award from the Casting Society of America, celebrating excellence in casting,



Billy Mann, Advisor — Over a 25-year period, Mann has built his career from street musician to recording artist to entrepreneur and music industry executive. He has written songs and produced records for and with an array of artists, including P!nk, John Legend, Celine Dion, Backstreet Boys, David Guetta, Kelly Rowland, Jessica Simpson, Ricky Martin, Anastacia, Art Garfunkel, Sting, Joss Stone, Robyn, Grover Washington, Jr., Chaka Khan, Paula Abdul, and Cher.

— Over a 25-year period, Mann has built his career from street musician to recording artist to entrepreneur and music industry executive. He has written songs and produced records for and with an array of artists, including P!nk, John Legend, Celine Dion, Backstreet Boys, David Guetta, Kelly Rowland, Jessica Simpson, Ricky Martin, Anastacia, Art Garfunkel, Sting, Joss Stone, Robyn, Grover Washington, Jr., Chaka Khan, Paula Abdul, and Cher. Entertainment Industry Advisors —Stargaze plans to announce its Advisors from the Entertainment Industry throughout the next few months.



The advisory team’s extensive experience in entertainment, technology, and business will help Stargaze innovate talent discovery and provide aspiring creators with the tools to succeed in a rapidly evolving industry.

For more information about Stargaze, visit www.stargazestage.com .

About Stargaze

Stargaze is a next-generation content creation and social platform revolutionizing talent discovery. Originally launched in 2016 as Scenebot Stage, Stargaze bridges the gap between aspiring entertainers, industry professionals, and new audiences, offering a transparent and accessible path to break into entertainment. With nearly 1,000 career breakthroughs across film, television, stage, and music, the platform is a proven launchpad for emerging talent. As technology reshapes how entertainment is created and consumed, Stargaze is poised to lead the way with the anticipated full relaunch of its app in spring 2025. The revamped platform will feature new tools designed to help creators turn their passions into real opportunities. Stargaze aims to redefine how talent is discovered and supported in today’s digital-first landscape.

For more information, visit www.stargazestage.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

