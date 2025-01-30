Automotive Radar Market Size to Worth USD 56.93 Billion by 2033 | Straits Research

New York, United States, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive radar is a key technology in modern vehicles, designed to enhance safety and enable advanced driving features. It uses radio waves to detect and track objects around the vehicle, such as other cars, pedestrians, and obstacles. By measuring the distance, speed, and direction of these objects, radar supports critical functionalities like adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance, lane-keeping assistance, and parking assistance. As vehicles evolve towards greater autonomy, radar plays a pivotal role in enabling semi-autonomous and fully autonomous driving systems.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/automotive-radar-market/request-sample

Market Dynamics

Rising demand for vehicle safety and autonomous driving features drivers the global market

With heightened consumer awareness and stricter government regulations aimed at safer roadways, automakers are adopting radar technology to enhance advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and facilitate the shift toward fully autonomous vehicles. Governments worldwide are implementing stringent safety standards to address growing safety concerns. For instance, the European Union’s Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Programme) mandates the inclusion of advanced safety features, such as autonomous emergency braking (AEB) and lane-keeping assist, in all new vehicles.

Radar technology is integral to these systems, ensuring precise detection of obstacles and pedestrians across various driving conditions. A notable example is Volvo’s partnership with the Swedish Transport Agency. By equipping vehicles with radar-powered ADAS, Volvo is supporting Sweden’s ambitious goal of eliminating road fatalities, targeting zero deaths by 2050. As safety regulations become more rigorous, the demand for automotive radar systems is poised for substantial growth.

Integration with emerging technologies creates tremendous opportunities

A major trend driving the automotive radar market is the integration of advanced technologies such as AI and ML. These innovations enhance radar systems by enabling smarter decision-making, real-time object detection, and improved functionality in complex environments. For example, in 2024, Aptiv, a global leader in technology, incorporated AI-powered radar sensors into its advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), significantly boosting vehicle safety features. This advancement enables highly accurate detection of obstacles and pedestrians, even in challenging conditions like low visibility.

Another transformative opportunity lies in combining radar technology with 5G connectivity. Companies such as NXP Semiconductors are developing radar systems capable of real-time communication with other vehicles and infrastructure. This integration enhances traffic coordination and safety, marking a pivotal step toward intelligent transportation systems. As radar technology evolves alongside AI and 5G, the demand for these sophisticated solutions is expected to surge, creating substantial growth opportunities within the automotive sector.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region is growing rapidly in the Automotive Radar Market due to the growing automotive production within the region, particularly in China, Japan, and India. China is a prime player that is investing heavily in autonomous vehicles and advanced technologies, which increases the demand for radar systems.

Similarly, India is adopting ADAS at a rapid pace for safety reasons on the roads, especially in densely populated and congested areas. The demand for enhancing the safety standards of vehicles, including radar-based systems, is expected to increase in the APAC region with an escalating pace of urbanization and increasing disposable incomes.

Ask for Customization @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/automotive-radar-market/request-sample

Key Highlights

The global automotive radar market size was valued at USD 6.44 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 8.21 billion in 2025 to reach USD 56.93 billion in 2033, growing at a CAGR of 27.4% for the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on range, the long-range radar segment is likely to have a substantial market share.

Based on frequency, the 77 GHz frequency segment would be the most prominent.

By engine type, the Electric vehicle segment would witness the highest growth rate.

By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is expected to be the largest in the market.

Based on application, the ACC and AEB segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Robert Bosch GmbH Continental AG Denso Corporation Valeo ZF Friedrichshafen AG HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Autoliv Inc. Infineon Technologies AG Texas Instruments Incorporated NXP Semiconductors

Recent Developments

In July 2024,Aptiv PLC unveiled a new radar sensor system designed for Level 4 and Level 5 autonomous vehicles. The system enhanced imaging capabilities and a significantly greater range, designed to support fully autonomous navigation in urban environments.

Segmentation

By Range

Long Range Radar

Medium & Short Range Radar

By Frequency

2X-GHz

7X-GHz

By Engine

ICE

Electric

By Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Applications

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Forward Collision Warning System

Intelligent Park Assist

Other ADAS systems

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/automotive-radar-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (U.S.)

+44 203 695 0070 (U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com