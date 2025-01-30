Edible Garden Continues to Lead Sustainable Agriculture with Strong 2024 Results in Walmart’s Project Gigaton

Advanced Technologies and Strategic Partnerships Accelerate Sustainable Agriculture Efforts

Zero-Waste Inspired® Mission Continues to Drive Innovation in Controlled Environment Agriculture

BELVIDERE, NJ, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today shared the latest advancements in its sustainability efforts, highlighting its ongoing role in Walmart’s Project Gigaton—an ambitious initiative aimed at cutting 1 billion metric tons of emissions from the global supply chain by 2030.

Edible Garden’s 2024 Project Gigaton impact has included:

28,870 gallon reduction in diesel fuel demand

11,803 metric tons of virgin plastic materials avoided

687 barrels of oil conserved

103 tons of food waste avoided through donation

34 metric tons of mixed recyclables recycled





Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, “We are honored to be part of Project Gigaton, a transformative initiative dedicated to cutting one billion metric tons of emissions from the global supply chain by 2030. Our unwavering commitment to sustainability in the Controlled Environment Agriculture sector has not only driven measurable impact but also earned us the distinction of ‘Giga Guru’—a recognition we take immense pride in. We remain steadfast in our mission to innovate and lead the industry toward a more sustainable future.”

"Edible Garden’s strong momentum from 2023 has continued into 2024, with measurable improvements across nearly every category assessed. Our commitment to sustainability and operational efficiency has yielded significant progress, further strengthening our impact in reducing emissions and optimizing resource use. Through our Zero-Waste Inspired® mission, we remain focused on benefiting both our retail partners and their customers by minimizing waste and enhancing supply chain productivity. Leveraging innovative solutions like our patented Greenthumb™ technology, we continue to drive meaningful environmental change. Being part of Walmart’s Project Gigaton aligns perfectly with our sustainability vision, and we are proud to contribute to such an impactful initiative."

"At Edible Garden, we remain deeply committed to advancing food safety, nanobubble technology, and sustainable growing practices through strategic research collaborations with leading institutions. By integrating innovative solutions—such as our custom-designed Basil Station, which seamlessly fits within Walmart’s existing planograms—alongside previously introduced initiatives like bio-based packaging, self-watering displays, and optimized logistics, we continue to set new benchmarks for environmentally responsible agriculture. Our goal is to empower both our retail partners and consumers to make more sustainable choices that positively impact the planet."

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company’s Kick. Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today’s health-conscious athletes. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products.

For more information on Pulp products go to https://www.pulpflavors.com/. For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to https://vitaminwhey.com/. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/.

