Truxton Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Fourth quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.99 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, compared to $4.23 million, or $1.46 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2023.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, net income increased by 5% to $18.4 million from $17.5 million in 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, earnings per diluted share rose to $6.34 from $6.02, an increase of 5% from 2023.

“Truxton grew earnings again in 2024, despite the headwinds of mostly one-time expenses related to our technology and physical office upgrades,” said Truxton Chairman Tom Stumb. “Net Interest Income grew 7% and Wealth revenue increased 17% year-over-year, and we believe we are positioned well for 2025. Truxton continues to succeed as we drive successful outcomes for our clients through our dedication to service and sophisticated, sage advice.”

Key Highlights

  • Non-interest income was $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, which was $173 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2024 and $1.4 million over the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding gains and losses on the sale of securities, Wealth revenue constituted 90% of non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 95% for the third quarter of 2024 and to 94% for fourth quarter of 2023. Other non-interest income was elevated due to a large non-recurring payment from an SBIC fund in which we are invested.
  • Non-interest expense was $230 thousand lower in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third, driven largely by the timing of certain expense accruals and a refund of some costs related to our bank technology upgrade recognized in the third quarter.
  • Loans increased 1% to $670 million at quarter end compared to $665 million at September 30, 2024, and were up 2% compared to $658 million at December 31, 2023.
  • Total deposits decreased by 3% from $889 million at September 30, 2024, to $866 million at December 31, 2024, and were 11% higher in comparison to $782 million at December 31, 2023. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location led by its commitment to provide what it believes is superior deposit operations service and technology.
  • Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. The Bank had $11 thousand of non-performing assets at December 31, 2024. Truxton had $4 thousand in charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2024, $9 thousand in the trailing quarter, and $8 thousand of recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 2.79%, an increase of 10 basis points from the 2.69% experienced in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and an increase of 1 basis point from the 2.78% recorded in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Cost of funds was 3.08% in the fourth quarter of 2024, down from 3.48% in the third quarter of 2024, and 3.15% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Allowance for credit losses, excluding that for unfunded commitments, was $6.4 million at quarter end December 31, 2024, compared to $6.4 million at September 30, 2024, and $6.3 million at December 31, 2023. For those three periods, such allowance amounts were each 0.96% of gross loans outstanding at each period end. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance for unfunded commitments was $483 thousand, $409 thousand, and $412 thousand, respectively.
  • The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.63% at December 31, 2024, compared to 10.46% at September 30, 2024, and 10.53% at December 31, 2023. Book value per common share was $34.42, $33.30, and $30.31 at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.
  • During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.72 per common share, inclusive of a $1.00 special cash dividend, and repurchased 62,382 shares of its common stock for $4.2 million in the aggregate, or an average price of $66.97 per share.

Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(Unaudited)
    
 December 31,
2024*		September 30,
2024*		December 31,
2023*
ASSETS   
Cash and due from financial institutions$4,225 $5,499 $4,272 
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 25,698  24,678  3,417 
Federal funds sold 4,054  4,816  1,537 
Cash and cash equivalents 33,977  34,993  9,226 
    
Time deposits in other financial institutions 245  245  490 
Securities available for sale 258,322  295,905  259,926 
    
Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program 669,962  664,630  657,811 
Allowance for credit losses (6,433) (6,358) (6,304)
Paycheck Protection Program Loans 20  27  29 
Net loans 663,549  658,299  651,536 
    
Bank owned life insurance 16,722  16,602  10,808 
Restricted equity securities 2,272  2,261  1,858 
Premises and equipment, net 3,293  3,328  189 
Accrued interest receivable 4,567  4,954  4,388 
Deferred tax asset, net 5,257  4,649  6,010 
Other assets 15,577  14,017  10,839 
    
Total assets$1,003,781 $1,035,253 $955,270 
    
    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Deposits   
Non-interest bearing$126,016 $116,149 $123,918 
Interest bearing$740,406 $772,612 $658,061 
Total deposits 866,422  888,761  781,979 
    
Federal funds purchased -  -  - 
Swap counterparty cash collateral 4,230  1,890  4,060 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 8,250  13,250  4,500 
Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program advances -  10,000  53,800 
Subordinated debt 14,426  14,401  14,327 
Other liabilities 11,747  11,405  8,922 
Total liabilities 905,075  939,707  867,588 
    
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Common stock, $0.10 par value$286 $285 $289 
Additional paid-in capital 28,945  28,729  31,457 
Retained earnings 61,316  62,548  51,679 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (10,252) (9,434) (13,279)
Net Income$18,411 $13,418 $17,536 
Total shareholders' equity 98,706  95,546  87,682 
    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,003,781 $1,035,253 $955,270 
    
    
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
    


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
          
 Three Months Ended Year To Date
 December 31,
2024*		 September 30,
2024*		 December 31,
2023*		 December 31,
2024*		 December 31,
2023*
Non-interest income         
Wealth management services$5,242  $5,267 $4,435  $20,597  $17,657 
Service charges on deposit accounts 85   92  111   360   461 
Securities gains (losses), net (122)  0  (445)  (335)  (386)
Bank owned life insurance income 124   90  56   333   216 
Other 391   98  115   1,164   524 
Total non-interest income 5,720    5,547  4,272    22,119    18,472 
          
Interest income         
Loans, including fees$10,354  $10,654 $10,495  $41,721  $37,804 
Taxable securities 3,039   3,361  2,554   11,932   9,350 
Tax-exempt securities 217   222  210   834   876 
Interest bearing deposits 348   488  198   1,475   695 
Federal funds sold 75   113  41   288   101 
Total interest income 14,033    14,838  13,498    56,250    48,826 
          
Interest expense         
Deposits 6,798   7,667  6,048   27,854   20,881 
Short-term borrowings 90   260  685   1,294   2,154 
Long-term borrowings 85   51  23   164   490 
Subordinated debentures 188   188  187   752   771 
Total interest expense 7,161    8,166  6,943    30,064    24,296 
          
Net interest income 6,872    6,672  6,555    26,186    24,530 
          
Provision for credit losses 145   105  215   217   296 
          
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,727    6,567  6,340    25,969    24,234 
          
Total revenue, net 12,447    12,114  10,612    48,088    42,706 
          
Non interest expense         
Salaries and employee benefits 4,635   4,044  3,563   16,652   14,810 
Occupancy 326   315  272   1,578   1,185 
Furniture and equipment 107   115  24   300   76 
Data processing 282   625  389   1,763   1,703 
Wealth management processing fees 195   221  166   838   729 
Advertising and public relations 96   27  109   206   248 
Professional services 247   609  285   1,337   941 
FDIC insurance assessments 33   80  225   423   460 
Other 291   406  322   2,024   901 
Total non interest expense 6,212    6,442  5,355    25,121    21,053 
          
Income before income taxes 6,235    5,672  5,257    22,967    21,653 
          
Income tax expense 1,242   1,102  1,028   4,556   4,117 
          
Net income$4,993   $4,570  $4,229   $18,411   $17,536 
          
Earnings per share:         
Basic$1.74  $1.58 $1.46  $6.35  $6.04 
Diluted$1.74  $1.57 $1.46  $6.34  $6.02 
     
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.    
     


Truxton Corporation 
Selected Quarterly Financial data 
At Or For The Three Months Ended 
(000's) 
(Unaudited) 
     
 December 31,
2024*		September 30,
2024*		December 31,
2023*		 
     
Per Common Share Data    
Net income attributable to common shareholders, per share    
Basic$1.74 $1.58 $1.46  
Diluted$1.74 $1.57 $1.46  
Book value per common share$34.42 $33.30 $30.31  
Tangible book value per common share$34.42 $33.30 $30.31  
Basic weighted average common shares2,787,805 2,819,035 2,821,846  
Diluted weighted average common shares2,792,363 2,823,728 2,828,274  
Common shares outstanding at period end2,867,850 2,869,015 2,893,064  
     
     
Selected Balance Sheet Data    
Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio9.83% 9.23% 9.18%  
Average Loans$667,957 $652,624 $653,804  
Average earning assets (1)$998,861 $1,006,370 $956,793  
Average total assets$1,025,415 $1,029,802 $960,852  
Average shareholders' equity$97,026 $94,225 $81,759  
     
     
Selected Asset Quality Measures    
Nonaccrual loans$0 $0 $0  
90+ days past due still accruing$11 $11 $0  
Total nonperforming loans$11 $11 $0  
Total nonperforming assets$11 $11 $0  
Net charge offs (recoveries)$4 $9 ($8)  
Nonperforming loans to assets0.00% 0.00% 0.00%  
Nonperforming assets to total assets0.00% 0.00% 0.00%  
Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate0.00% 0.00% 0.00%  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans0.96% 0.96% 0.96%  
Net charge offs to average loans0.00% 0.00% 0.00%  
     
     
Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)    
Tier 1 leverage10.63% 10.46% 10.53%  
Common equity tier 115.19% 15.17% 14.58%  
Total risk-based capital16.15% 16.11% 15.53%  
     
Selected Performance Ratios     
Efficiency ratio48.45% 52.72% 47.07%  
Return on average assets (ROA)1.94% 1.77% 1.75%  
Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE)20.47% 19.29% 20.52%  
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE)20.47% 19.29% 20.52%  
Net interest margin2.79% 2.69% 2.78%  
     
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. 
(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, and investment securities. 
     


Truxton Corporation 
Yield Tables 
For The Periods Indicated 
(000's) 
(Unaudited) 
                
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below: 
 
 
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended 
 December 31, 2024* September 30, 2024* December 31, 2023* 
                
 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields (%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields (%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields (%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 
                
Earning Assets               
Loans$667,957 6.08 $10,215 $652,624 6.41 $10,520 $653,804 6.18 $10,183 
Loan fees$0 0.09 $146 $0 0.08 $134 $0 0.19 $312 
Loans with fees 667,957 6.17 $10,361  652,624 6.49 $10,654 $653,804 6.37 $10,495 
Mortgage loans held for sale$0 0.00 $0 $0 0.00 $0 $0 0.00 $0 
Federal funds sold$6,232 4.71 $75 $8,367 5.28 $113 $2,985 5.41 $41 
Deposits with banks$28,570 4.85 $348 $35,784 5.43 $488 $14,240 5.51 $198 
Investment securities - taxable$260,605 4.66 $3,039 $273,488 4.92 $3,361 $248,778 4.11 $2,554 
Investment securities - tax-exempt$35,497 3.65 $217 $36,107 3.67 $222 $36,986 3.39 $210 
Total Earning Assets$998,861 5.64 $14,040 $1,006,370 5.92 $14,838 $956,793 5.65 $13,498 
Non interest earning assets               
Allowance for loan losses (6,359)      (6,224)      (6,123)     
Cash and due from banks$5,985     $6,529     $5,402     
Premises and equipment$3,305     $3,370     $119     
Accrued interest receivable$3,721     $3,746     $3,575     
Other real estate$0     $0     $0     
Other assets$36,453     $34,150     $30,404     
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (16,551)      (18,139)      (29,318)     
Total Assets$1,025,415     $1,029,802     $960,852     
Interest bearing liabilities               
Interest bearing demand$329,625 3.26 $2,703 $333,177 3.60 $3,018 $345,966 3.42 $2,984 
Savings and money market$200,257 2.83 $1,427 $195,751 3.60 $1,773 $138,244 2.95 $1,027 
Time deposits - retail$13,170 3.39 $112 $13,505 3.40 $115 $16,343 3.18 $131 
Time deposits - wholesale$228,144 4.46 $2,556 $226,673 4.85 $2,761 $165,756 4.56 $1,906 
Total interest bearing deposits$771,196 3.51 $6,798 $769,106 3.97 $7,667 $666,309 3.6 $6,048 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances$9,554 3.48 $85 $5,728 3.50 $51 $4,500 1.98 $23 
Subordinated debt$14,520 5.08 $188 $14,656 4.53 $188 $14,422 5.08 $187 
Other borrowings$12,369 4.04 $90 $24,011 4.22 $259 $60,859 4.39 $685 
Total borrowed funds$36,443 3.90 $363 $44,395 4.40 $499 $79,781 4.39 $895 
Total interest bearing liabilities$807,639 3.52 $7,161 $813,501 3.99 $8,166 $746,090 3.69 $6,943 
Net interest rate spread 2.12 $6,879  1.93 $6,672  1.96 $6,555 
Non-interest bearing deposits$115,593     $118,216     $126,534     
Other liabilities$5,157     $3,860     $6,469     
Shareholder's equity$97,026     $94,225     $81,759     
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity$1,025,415     $1,029,802     $960,852     
Cost of funds 3.08    3.48    3.15   
Net interest margin 2.79    2.69    2.78   
                
      
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.     
                
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.


Truxton Corporation 
Yield Tables 
For The Periods Indicated 
(000's) 
(Unaudited) 
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below: 
 
 
 Twelve Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended  
 December 31, 2024*  December 31, 2023*  
 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields (%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		  Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields (%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		  
             
Earning Assets            
Loans$658,226 6.28 $41,328  $635,059 5.85 $37,150  
Loan fees$0 0.08 $504  $0 0.10 $654  
Loans with fees$658,226 6.36 $41,832  $635,059 5.95 $37,804  
Mortgage loans held for sale$0 0.00 $0  $0 0.00 $0  
Federal funds sold$5,592 5.08 $289  $1,907 5.21 $101  
Deposits with banks$27,967 5.27 $1,475  $13,711 5.07 $695  
Investment securities - taxable$259,313 4.6 $11,931  $247,483 3.78 $9,350  
Investment securities - tax-exempt$34,867 3.57 $834  $38,410 3.40 $876  
Total Earning Assets$985,965 5.76 $56,361  $936,570 5.26 $48,826  
Non interest earning assets            
Allowance for loan losses (6,299)       (6,087)      
Cash and due from banks$6,161       5,960      
Premises and equipment$2,662      $154      
Accrued interest receivable$3,730      $3,271      
Other real estate$0      $0      
Other assets$33,513      $29,175      
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (19,553)       (26,891)      
Total Assets$1,006,179      $942,152      
Interest bearing liabilities            
Interest bearing demand$333,322 3.5 $11,681  $351,956 3.20 $11,247  
Savings and Money Market$183,557 3.33 $6,121  $134,518 2.50 $3,368  
Time deposits - Retail$14,275 3.41 $486  $17,168 2.53 $435  
Time Deposits - Wholesale$207,457 4.61 $9,566  $143,922 4.05 $5,832  
Total interest bearing deposits$738,611 3.77 $27,854  $647,564 3.22 $20,882  
Federal home Loan Bank advances$5,476 2.95 $164  $12,355 3.91 $490  
Subordinated debt$14,565 5.08 $752  $14,831 5.12 $771  
Other borrowings$31,032 4.41 $1,294  $47,985 4.42 $2,153  
Total borrowed funds$51,073 4.26 $2,210  $75,171 4.48 $3,414  
Total interest bearing liabilities$789,685 3.80 $30,064  $722,735 3.36 $24,296  
Net interest rate spread 1.95 $26,297   1.90 $24,530  
Non-interest bearing deposits$119,150      $135,909      
Other liabilities$4,424      $4,810      
Shareholder's equity$92,920      $78,619      
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity$1,006,179      $942,073      
Cost of funds 3.30     2.82    
Net interest margin 2.71     2.67    
             
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.     
 
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.
 

