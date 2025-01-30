Toppoint Holdings Announces Partnership with Premier Vietnamese Freight Company

North Wales, PA, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toppoint Holdings Inc. (“Toppoint” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with one of Vietnam’s premier freight companies. Under this partnership, Toppoint expects to transport a substantial volume of loads per week for the importer, moving goods from U.S. ports to the international freight company’s domestic distribution points in the U.S. This collaboration marks a significant expansion of Toppoint’s import freight operations and is expected to drive revenue growth while enhancing profitability by increasing the utilization of the Company’s fleet on both inbound and outbound routes to and from port.

Vietnam has emerged as a critical player in global trade, ranking as the fourth-largest exporter to the United States. In 2024, Vietnam’s exports to the U.S. reached approximately $119.6 billion, accounting for about 3% of total U.S. imports, according to Trading Economics. This growing trade relationship underscores the importance of optimizing freight operations between the two nations, an opportunity that Toppoint is strategically leveraging.

“This collaboration reinforces Toppoint’s commitment to efficiency, profitability, and service excellence,” said Leo Chan, CEO of Toppoint Holdings. “By capitalizing on our freight logistics expertise, we are optimizing operations while delivering exceptional value to our partners. A key advantage of this partnership is our ability to increase efficiency by utilizing live billable loads on both outbound and return trips. In 2024, nearly 80% of our cargo was transported to the ports, leading to underutilization of our fleet when picking up cargo from the port. By increasing the volume of freight we transport from the ports, we expect this strategic partnership to reduce cycle times, boost revenue, and significantly enhance profit margins—further strengthening our operational performance and financial growth.”

Toppoint’s import business has experienced remarkable growth, with revenue surging 30% year-over-year in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. This strong upward trajectory highlights the significant expansion opportunities within both the import and export sectors, positioning Toppoint to strengthen its market presence further. As global trade flows continue to rise, the Company is well-equipped to capitalize on increasing demand, optimize logistics operations, and drive sustained profitability for its partners.

“As our import business continues its rapid growth, we see potential to scale further and seize new opportunities for international customers. This collaboration will not only strengthen our position in the global supply chain but also demonstrate our ability to execute strategic growth initiatives with precision. At Toppoint, we remain committed to expanding our logistics network, investing in advanced technology, and building partnerships that drive long-term value. With a solid foundation and a clear vision, we are excited about the opportunities ahead and remain focused on delivering exceptional service, maximizing profitability, and solidifying our reputation as a trusted leader in global trade and recycling exports,” concluded Mr. Chan.

About Toppoint Holdings Inc.

Established in 2014 and headquartered in North Wales, Pennsylvania, Toppoint Holdings Inc. specializes in the transport of wastepaper, scrap metal, and wooden logs for large waste companies, recycling centers, and commodity traders. The Company’s operations extend to major ports, including Newark, NJ, and Philadelphia, PA. With a commitment to growth and innovation, Toppoint Holdings recently expanded into the recycling export transport markets of Tampa, Jacksonville, and Miami, FL; Baltimore, MD; and Ensenada, Mexico, as of 2024. The company also provides trucking and logistics brokerage solutions for plastic and other commodities, servicing key commercial hubs across the U.S. For additional information, please go to https://toppointtrucking.com/



