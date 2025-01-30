OPI Unveils New RapiDry™ Nail Polish by Teaming Up With Wingstop to Introduce the “Snack in :60 Challenge”

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What's the first thing you want to do when your nails are wet? Literally everything. The texts can't wait. The snacks are calling. And suddenly... smudges.

Enter OPI RapiDry™ Quick-Dry Nail Polish , the brand’s latest nail polish innovation that delivers one coat of color for a flawless manicure in 60 seconds.* Kiss smudge-stration™ goodbye! No more waiting hours before snacking thanks to the combo of built-in Drip Dry Drops and speedy solvents, along with an innovative Rush Brush™ featuring 200 extra bristles and a wide fanning brush for faster product pickup, spreading and drying.

To put RapiDry™ Quick-Dry Nail Polish to the ultimate smudge test, OPI is teaming up with Wingstop to introduce the Snack in :60 Challenge, inviting fans to reach for their cooked-to-order, craveable Wingstop favorites just 60 seconds* after they finish painting their nails and stay smudge free.

“After seeing countless videos on social media of fans expressing their smudge-stration, we knew we needed to answer their demands and deliver an innovation that clapped back at smudges,” said Lori Pantel, CMO North America for Wella. “RapiDry™ Quick-Dry Nail Polish does just that, and our collaboration with the iconic Gen-Z favorite Wingstop during Big Game season invites fans to indulge in their favorite game day snack just seconds after painting their nails.”

“Our fans love to express themselves – from the flavors they choose to be sauced-and-tossed on our wings, down to their nail color,” said Wingstop’s Chief Revenue Officer, Mark Christenson. “With the Snack in :60 Challenge with OPI, we are satisfying the cravings of our young fans, solving for the cultural truth that no one wants to wait long for their nails to dry or to dig into their Wingstop.”

Content creator & internet personality Ashtin Earle will kick off the Snack in :60 Challenge tomorrow on TikTok – and fans will have a chance to join her and take on the challenge at home with the exclusive OPI RapiDry™ x Wingstop Snack in :60 Kit, which includes two shades of OPI RapiDry™ Quick-Dry Nail Polish, a 60-second timer and a Wingstop gift card to grab their favorite flavors and iconic ranch.

The Snack in :60 Kits will be available for fans to claim on Snackin60.com just in time for the Big Game and New York Fashion Week, beginning Friday, January 31 at 12 p.m. ET through Wednesday, February 5 at 9 p.m. ET. Only a limited number of kits will be available, so act fast before they run out. See full offer rules here .

“I’m always rushing out the door, so when I heard OPI was launching a product that could give me smudge-proof nails in 60 seconds, I knew I had to try it out,” said Ashtin Earle. “I love OPI nail polish and Wingstop, and I can’t wait to see how everyone on TikTok takes on the challenge with their Snack in :60 Kits!”

RapiDry™ Quick-Dry Nail Polish shades will be available in highly-pigmented, rich formulas for even application without streaking beginning January 1, 2025. RapiDry™ includes a fresh breadth of exclusive color co-created with and for Gen-Z. The palette includes brights, neutrals, and classic shades in shimmer, glitter, pearl, metallic, and crème finishes. Playful, colorful hues allow for unique expression (Within Peach, Haul Sass); while shimmer effects and candy-colored pastels are inspired by the virtual world (Stop, Drop n’Whoa, Flash n’ Flirty). Grounding the collection are shades of blue, green, brown, and black (To Dry For, Hi, Speed!) that evoke nature. The collection’s punny names are themed around the formula’s speedy dry time.

RapiDry™ Quick-Dry Nail Polish 9ml bottles will retail for $9.99 USD each on OPI.com, ULTA, ulta.com, Target, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and Amazon Beauty via Amazon.com. OPI is guaranteed only when purchased through authorized professional beauty outlets and prestige stores, not from a drugstore, supermarket, mass outlet or other unauthorized sources.

For more information, please visit OPI.com and Snackin60.com . Follow OPI on Instagram @OPI , on Twitter @OPI_PRODUCTS and go to OPI on Facebook to become a fan, along with @Wingstop on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook .

*When used as a one coat system.

About OPI

As the #1 salon brand worldwide, OPI is committed to providing unlimited color and the highest quality products, artistry, and techniques to professionals, newbies, and at-home gurus alike. With exceptional formulas, iconic names, and more than 200 shades, OPI is for walking down the aisle and opening your own salon. It's for when you Ask For A Raise and take a Bubble Bath. With a focus on inclusive, award-winning colors and innovative products, OPI empowers users to embrace their authentic self.

OPI was co-founded by Suzi Weiss-Fischmann in the 1980s. Also known as The First Lady of Nails, Suzi is an icon, a legend, and a true NAILblazer. Suzi’s love of color changed the way we express ourselves from nail to toe. “In the 80s, OPI set out to permanently change the message of nails and give everyone a vast array of colors worthy of their strength and potential. OPI’s vision has always been to help you express who you are and who you want to be.” -- Suzi

OPI is a proud partner of The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQIA+ youth. OPI helps to paint a more colorful future by encouraging self-expression in all forms. OPI’s annual contribution to The Trevor Project continues to provide free and confidential 24/7 crisis services and train a record number of counselors to reach the more than 1.8 million LGBTQIA+ youth who seriously consider suicide each year in the U.S. OPI’s support will also go toward expanding The Trevor Project’s innovative advocacy, research, and education programs, as well as TrevorSpace, an affirming online global community for LGBTQIA+ young people ages 13-24.

OPI nail lacquer is available in more than 100 countries. Together, let’s make the world a more colorful place. For more information, please visit OPI.com. Follow @OPI and @OPI_professionals on Instagram, @OPI on TikTok and Facebook, and @OPI_products on X. Find out more about OPI's Corporate Partnership with The Trevor Project by visiting: https://www.thetrevorproject.org/corporate-partners/.

About Wella Company

Wella Company is one of the world’s leading beauty companies, comprised of a family of iconic brands such as Wella Professionals, Clairol, OPI, Nioxin and ghd. With 6,000 employees globally, presence in over 100 countries, Wella Company and its brands enable consumers to look, feel, and be their true selves. As innovators in the hair and nail industry, Wella Company empowers its people to delight consumers, inspire beauty professionals, engage communities, and deliver sustainable growth to its stakeholders. Further information about the Wella Company can be found here: www.wellacompany.com .

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 2,450 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans’ choice of 12 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop’s menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

For more information, visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on X, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Learn more about Wingstop’s involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

