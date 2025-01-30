PacBio Announces Appointment of Chris Smith to Board of Directors

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, today announced the appointment of Chris Smith to its Board of Directors, effective today. Mr. Smith is currently the Chief Executive Officer of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading oncology testing services company.

Mr. Smith, a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the life sciences and healthcare industries, brings a strong track record of leadership in genomics, diagnostics, and corporate strategy. As CEO of NeoGenomics, a leading provider of oncology testing services, he has overseen the company’s continued growth and innovation in precision medicine.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the PacBio Board,” said Christian Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer of PacBio. "Mr. Smith’s deep expertise in clinical diagnostics and genomics, combined with his leadership experience in scaling high-growth companies, will be invaluable as we seek to continue to expand into the clinical genomics market.”

Prior to NeoGenomics, Mr. Smith served as Chairman and CEO of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics which was sold to Quidel Corporation in December 2021. Prior to that, Mr. Smith was the CEO of Cochlear Limited and has served on several different boards of directors in both public and private companies. Mr. Smith holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Journalism from Texas A&M University.

“I am honored to join PacBio’s Board at such an exciting time in the company’s journey,” said Chris Smith. “PacBio is at the forefront of innovation in sequencing technology, and I look forward to contributing to its mission of enabling the promise of genomics to improve human health.”

While Mr. Smith is joining the Board of PacBio, David Meline is resigning from the Board, effective today. Mr. Meline has served on the Board since 2023 and has played an important role in helping the Board drive the business and strategy of the Company.



“David has been a valued member of our Board, providing exceptional leadership and insight,” said Christian Henry, President and CEO, “On behalf of the entire company and Board, I want to express our appreciation for his contributions and wish him continued success in future endeavors.”

