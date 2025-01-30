Sterilization of Medical Devices Training Course: Regulatory Requirements and How to Comply with the Science and Standards (ONLINE EVENT: February 3-4, 2025)

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sterilization of Medical Devices Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sterile devices are free of viable microorganisms and sterilization is one of the key processes in the production of sterile medical devices

Regulations for medical devices include particular requirements for devices supplied or intended to be used in a sterile state. These regulatory requirements relate to general safety and performance aspects for the products, and the requirements for independent, third-party conformity assessment of the processes for achieving sterility. Evidence of successful sterilization is important and expected when demonstrating conformity with the regulations.

These requirements have been supported by a portfolio of standards on:

Designating products as sterile;

Validating and routinely controlling the sterilization process; and

Maintaining sterility over time with appropriate sterile barrier systems

This course provides a comprehensive overview of these regulatory requirements and how to comply, together with the science and standards that support them.

Benefits of attending

Gain a comprehensive overview of medical device sterilization

Recognise the principles of the commonly applied methods of sterilization

Learn the regulatory requirements for sterilization and how to comply

Understand the portfolio of supporting standards and their interrelationships

Who Should Attend:

Microbiologists and sterilization professionals

Quality Management System (QMS) specialists

Regulatory Compliance specialists

Internal Auditors

Regulatory and Quality professionals

Agenda

Day 1

The use of standards and overview of standards for sterilization

Role of standards

Interaction of standards and regulations for medical devices

Portfolio of sterilization standards

General requirements

ISO 14937 - Sterilization of health care products - General requirements for characterization of a sterilizing agent and the development, validation and routine control of a sterilization process for medical devices

Structure of sterilization standards

Common features of validation and routine control

Microbiology quality

Introduction to microbiology

Sources of microbial contamination

Contamination control

Microbiology methods

Bioburden estimation - EN ISO 11737-1 Sterilization of medical devices - Microbiological methods - Part 1: Determination of a population of microorganisms on products

Test of sterility - EN ISO 11737-2 Sterilization of medical devices - Microbiological methods - Part 2: Tests of sterility performed in the definition, validation and maintenance of a sterilization process

Microbial inactivation

Inactivation kinetics

Sterility assurance

EN 556-1 Sterilization of medical devices - Requirements for a terminally-sterilized device to be labelled "Sterile"

Sterilization by irradiation

Nature of ionizing radiation

Sources of ionizing radiation

Measurement of radiation dose

Installation Qualification, Operational Qualification and Performance Qualification

EN ISO 11137-1 1 Sterilization of health care products - Radiation - Part 1: Requirements for development, validation and routine control of a sterilization process for medical devices

EN ISO 11137-3 Sterilization of health care products - Radiation - Part 3: Guidance on dosimetric aspects of development, validation and routine control

EN ISO 11137-4 Sterilization of health care products - Radiation - Part 4: Guidance on process control

Day 2

Introduction and recap of day one

Sterilization by irradiation (cont.)

Establishing the sterilization dose

EN ISO 11137-2 Sterilization of health care products - Radiation - Part 2: Establishing the sterilization dose

ISO/TS 13004 Sterilization of health care products - Radiation - Substantiation of selected sterilization dose: Method VDmaxSD

Biological indicators

EN ISO 11138 series - Sterilization of health care products - Biological indicators

Syndicate exercise - Radiation sterilization

Feedback and discussion

Ethylene oxide sterilization

EN ISO 11135 Sterilization of health-care products - Ethylene oxide - Requirements for the development, validation and routine control of a sterilization process for medical devices

Ethylene oxide sterilizaton (cont.)

EN ISO 11135 Sterilization of health-care products - Ethylene oxide - Requirements for the development, validation and routine control of a sterilization process for medical devices

Syndicate exercise - Ethylene oxide sterilization

Feedback and discussion

Moist heat sterilization

EN ISO 17665-1 Sterilization of health care products - Moist heat - Part 1: Requirements for the development, validation and routine control of a sterilization process for medical devices

Wrap up and Q & A

Speakers:



Annette Callaghan

Sterile Management Systems



A quality management professional, chartered biologist and member of the Royal Society of Biology, with over 35 years' experience in the medical device, pharmaceutical, biotechnology and food industries. Extensive knowledge of quality and environmental management systems, internal and third-party auditing and personnel training. Eligible to act as a Qualified Person as defined in Directive 2001/83/EC, as amended (previously 75/319 et al.) since 1993. A Qualified Notified Body Lead Auditor since 2002 (IRCA ref: 1182641).



