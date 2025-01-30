From Decline to Opportunity: How Brick-and-Mortar's Challenges Are Fueling Omnichannel Growth?

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform is estimated at US$9.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$27.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the retail omni-channel commerce market is driven by several factors including technological advancements, changing consumer behavior, and an increase in mobile and internet penetration globally. Consumers today expect instant access to product information, availability, and pricing, irrespective of the shopping channel they use. This demand for a cohesive customer experience has pushed retailers to adopt omni-channel platforms that can provide real-time data across all channels.

Furthermore, the surge in e-commerce adoption, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has underscored the necessity for retailers to blend their digital and physical presence effectively. Retailers who leverage omni-channel strategies report enhanced customer loyalty and higher sales, as they meet the customer`s demand for flexibility in shopping, pickup, and return services. As the digital landscape evolves, these platforms must continuously adapt to incorporate the latest technological innovations and consumer trends to sustain growth and competitiveness in the market.

Key Insights:

Market Growth : Understand the significant growth trajectory of the SaaS Deployment segment, which is expected to reach US$18 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 17.7%. The On-Premise Deployment segment is also set to grow at 14.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the SaaS Deployment segment, which is expected to reach US$18 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 17.7%. The On-Premise Deployment segment is also set to grow at 14.7% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 21.4% CAGR to reach $6.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data : Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis : Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles : Coverage of major players such as Microsoft Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, SAP SE, and more.

: Coverage of major players such as Microsoft Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, SAP SE, and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):

Microsoft

Toshiba

SAP

Salesforce

Epicor Software

Magento

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Wix.com Ltd.

Intershop Communications

Unicommerce Esolutions

Tavant Technologies

PrestaShop

Capillary Technologies

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 508 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $27.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Omnichannel Retail Commerce: Redefining the Shopping Experience and Revolutionizing the Retail Industry

What Is Omnichannel Retail and How Does It Work?

Core Components of Omnichannel Retail

Benefits & Drawbacks of Omnichannel Retail Commerce

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

How COVID-19 and Economic Challenges Transformed the Omnichannel Retail Landscape

Global Market Outlook

Solutions Segment Leads Global Market

Cloud Deployment Segment Poised for High Growth

Apparel & Footwear: The Leading End-Use Segment

Developing Countries to Boost Long-term Growth

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players Worldwide in 2024

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Power of Omnichannel Retail Strategy: Unlocking Growth Through Endless Benefits

How Does Multi-Channel Retail Differ from Omnichannel Retail?

Key Trends & Technologies Shaping the Omnichannel Retail Landscape

From Decline to Opportunity: How Brick-and-Mortar's Challenges Are Fueling Omnichannel Growth?

How Is the Rapid Expansion of E-Commerce Fueling Omnichannel Retail Growth?

Robust Expansion of Mobile Commerce Boosts Market Outlook

Mobile Emerges as the Primary Platform to Connect Online and In-store Consumer Experiences

Rising Consumer Demand for Seamless Shopping Experiences Drives Growth in Omnichannel Retail Commerce Market

Focus on Reducing Cart Abandonment Drives Demand for Cross-Channel Consistency

Revolutionizing Retail: How Are Technologies Shaping the Future of Omnichannel Commerce?

What Is the Role of Emerging Technologies in Omnichannel Commerce?

AI Emerges as a Game Changing Technology for Omnichannel Retail Operations

How Are AR and VR Revolutionizing Omnichannel Commerce?

The Growing Importance of IoT in Omnichannel Commerce

The Power of Social Media in Shaping Omnichannel Retail

Phygital Retail: Bridging the Gap Between Physical and Digital Shopping Experiences

Advancements in Cloud Technology Enable Scalable and Flexible Omni-Channel Platforms

OmniChannel Order Management and Its Importance in Optimizing Fulfillment

Elevating the Grocery Experience: The Power of Omnichannel Commerce in Food Retail

A Glance at Select Brands Adopting Omnichannel Strategies

Major Challenges Facing the Omnichannel Retail Commerce Market

