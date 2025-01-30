Disposable Endoscopes Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 11.06 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 16.72%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A minimally invasive medical treatment called endoscopy is used to spot, diagnose, and treat issues with the visceral organs. Disposable endoscopes are put into the body through incisions, particularly during arthroscopy, or through natural holes or cavities (such as the anus and mouth). Disposable endoscopes have several extra parts, including a camera or light source at the tip, that enable doctors or other healthcare specialists (endoscopists) to examine certain inside organs. Disposable endoscopes had been steadily rising in popularity before Covid-19.

However, during the pandemic, demand for these products surged due to the perception that they were more hygienic than standard endoscopes. As more medical experts promote their use globally, disposable endoscopes are anticipated to replace standard endoscopes in use eventually.

Market Dynamics

Rising Prevalence of Nosocomial Infections Drive the Global Market

One of the main factors fueling the market's demand for disposable endoscopes is that using contaminated endoscopes raises the danger of nosocomial infections. Reusable endoscopes are extremely prone to microbial, blood, and body secretion contamination during use. These transmissions are mostly caused by errors in endoscopic reprocessing, breaching the law, and utilizing subpar tools. Additionally, reusable endoscopes have a complex design with several internal tubes and a limited lumen, making cleaning challenging and time-consuming. Therefore, there is a high risk of microbial infection with these devices. Disposable endoscopes are becoming increasingly popular to lessen the risk of infection.

The failure of current cleaning methods and non-compliance with endoscopic cleaning guidelines, which increases the risk of microbial contamination from reusable endoscopes, has boosted the market demand for disposable endoscopes. For instance, a respected article in Nursing Times claimed that American infection control experts believed the current techniques for cleaning reusable endoscopes were inefficient. The study found that even rigorous cleaning procedures usually left organic residues behind. The reusable endoscope risks people's health because it promotes dangerous microorganisms' growth. This issue has increased the demand for single-use or disposable endoscopes.

High-Resolution Imaging and Emerging Technologies Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Technology advancements in materials, imaging, and shrinking have led to the development of high-quality disposable endoscopes. Due to further research and development, novel disposable endoscopes are now being introduced with improved usability, imaging capabilities, and functionality. These advancements open up new opportunities for application across several medical specialties.

Additionally, improved imaging capabilities are necessary for accurate endoscopic procedure diagnosis and therapy. Disposable endoscopes are increasingly equipped with HD and UHD cameras, which offer a clearer and more detailed vision of tissues and structures. This increases diagnosis accuracy and enhances patient outcomes in various medical specialties.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global disposable endoscopes market shareholder over the forecast period. Due to contaminated endoscopes causing hospital-acquired infections, disposable endoscopes are expected to proliferate in this region. Due to reprocessing failures, healthcare providers are buying disposal endoscopes. According to a 2018 Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology publication, reusable endoscope reprocessing failure is a major health risk. After reprocessing, 75% of endoscopes in three U.S. hospitals had microbial growth. Diagnostic methods and disposable gadget technology will also boost market growth. COVID-19 may boost disposable endoscope sales. Due to the pandemic's rigorous surgical restrictions, disposable endoscopes are more popular than reusable ones. Thus, these factors should boost market growth.

Europe is anticipated to grow fast over the forecast period. The demand for disposable endoscopes is predicted to grow as endoscopy-related infections among patients become more common. It is projected that market growth in this area will be fueled by the growing number of key rivals in this industry that have obtained CE clearance for these devices. In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that several essential factors, including key market participants and recent technological advancements in disposable endoscopes, will improve the market. The government's rigorous regulations on medical procedures and other treatments also contribute to the rise in demand for disposable endoscopes brought on by the COVID-19 epidemic. Sales of disposable endoscopes from various industry participants are increasing, indicating increased market demand. This significant sales growth is due to the local surge in demand for single-use devices, particularly endoscopes. During the expected period, this is anticipated to impact market growth positively.

Key Highlights

The global disposable endoscopes market size was valued at USD 2.36 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 2.75 billion in 2025 to USD 11.06 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.72% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on the application, the global disposable endoscope market is bifurcated into bronchoscopy, urologic endoscopy, arthroscopy, GI endoscopy, and ENT endoscopy. The bronchoscopy segment dominates the global market over the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the global disposable endoscopes market was bifurcated into hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers. The hospital segment owns the highest market share over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global disposable endoscopes market shareholder over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Ambu A/S Neoscape, Inc. OBP Medical Hill Rom Holdings, Inc. Boston Scientific Corporation Flexicare Medical Ltd.

Recent Developments

In April 2023, the first Square 2-megapixel Miniature CMOS Image Sensor for Disposable and Reusable Endoscopes is Announced by OmniVision. New features for high-resolution image sensors and the smallest and thinnest disposable endoscope designs use the CameraCubeChip® packaging with AntLinx™ digital interface.

Segmentation

By Application

Bronchoscopy

Urologic endoscopy

Arthroscopy

GI endoscopy

ENT endoscopy

Others

By End-Use

Hospital

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East And Africa

Latin America

