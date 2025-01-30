The Southport CoLAB Introduces a Book to Help Educators Implement Executive Function Strategies in the Classroom

SOUTHPORT, Conn., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southport CoLAB , a resource providing quality education training for professionals, educators, and families to affect positive outcomes for people with language-based learning differences such as dyslexia and attention issues, today announced the launch of its new book: “Executive Function Blueprint: A Practical Framework for the Classroom.” The book equips educators with tools to integrate Executive Function (EF) strategies into daily teaching.

The book marks the first offering from its Professional Learning Series on EF. It is the cornerstone of The Southport CoLAB’s comprehensive approach to supporting educators in fostering critical EF skills in students. The research-based framework includes resources and tools designed to empower educators to support student growth effectively and will be paired with professional development opportunities. This comprehensive initiative integrates neuroscience, cognitive science, and everyday life experiences to support the development of EF skills in the behavioral, emotional, and cognitive domains.

“The ‘Executive Function Blueprint’ provides the resources and knowledge that will allow educators to best help young people develop essential skills for independence and confidence,” said Dr. Benjamin N. Powers, founder and executive director of The Southport CoLAB and executive director of The Southport School. “Our approach focuses on implementing effective strategies and leveraging data to identify relative areas of strengths and deficits in each learner’s EF profile, therefore addressing the specific needs of students.”

EF skills, the mental processes that enable planning, focus, emotional regulation, and adaptability, are essential for academic achievement and personal success. However, these critical skills are often misunderstood or overlooked in teacher training, leaving educators searching for practical solutions.

The Southport CoLAB is uniquely positioned to lead the charge in EF education, with methodology grounded in its long-standing partnership with The Southport School, where it has pioneered transformative EF practices for students with language-based learning differences. Together, they combine pioneering research and practical applications to deliver evidence-based solutions and professional learning, built on four decades of expertise working with cerebrodiverse learners.

“Executive function skills are critical for managing daily routines, solving problems and achieving long-term goals,” said Dr. Kristi Graber, senior director of The Southport CoLAB. “These skills aren’t something to ‘fix’ – they are essential tools for navigating the world and must be strategically nurtured and developed. Growing mental health issues like anxiety and depression, coupled with a decline in unstructured play and increased screen time, are making it harder for children to develop the EF skills they need to thrive.”

A Practical Framework for The Classroom

“The Executive Function Blueprint” provides actionable strategies, engaging activities, and a step-by-step process for teaching EF skills in schools, including multisensory activities and games to make learning these skills accessible and equitable. It offers a holistic, metacognitive approach that equips educators to foster independent, lifelong learners. With comprehensive resources and practical tools, the authors break down EF into easy-to-implement tactics that can be taught independently or integrated into any curriculum or existing socio-emotional learning programs.

The book is available in print ($28.95) and digital formats ($24.95) from Amazon .

Onsite and virtual professional development sessions and implementation support are also available from The Southport CoLAB. Future resources will include an interactive professional development course with modules that build on the guidebook’s concepts, offering hands-on learning experiences for educators.

For more information and to learn about upcoming professional development opportunities, visit www.southportcolab.org

About The Southport CoLAB

The Southport CoLAB provides quality education training for professionals, educators, and families. It integrates research, practice, and advocacy to affect positive outcomes for people with language-based learning differences, like dyslexia and attention issues. The Southport CoLAB offers specialized training programs, including Structured Literacy, Executive Function, and assistive technology. Each helps further a world that embraces cerebrodiverse learners for their strengths and provides all teachers with training in best educational practices and current research. To learn more, visit www.southportcolab.org .

