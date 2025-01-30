Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Industry Research 2025-2030: Olympus Corp., Boston Scientific Corp., Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services (Ethicon), and KARL STORZ SE & Co. Lead the Competition

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Type, End Use, and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gastrointestinal endoscopic devices market size was estimated at USD 11.27 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 to 2030.

According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 26,380 new cases of stomach cancer were reported in the U.S. in 2022, highlighting the ongoing need for enhanced diagnostic tools such as endoscopy. Moreover, a multinational study by the University of Gothenburg found that over 40% of individuals globally suffer from functional gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, further driving demand for endoscopic procedures.





Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Business Environment Analysis

Chapter 4. Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market: Type Business Analysis

4.1. Type Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.2. Type Segment Dashboard

4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Rigid Gastrointestinal Endoscopes

4.5. Flexible Gastrointestinal Endoscopes

4.6. Disposable Gastrointestinal Endoscopes

Chapter 5. Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market: End Use Business Analysis

5.1. End Use Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.2. End Use Segment Dashboard

5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Hospitals

5.5. Outpatient Facilities

Chapter 6. Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.2. Regional Market Dashboard

6.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

6.4. North America

6.5. Europe

6.6. Asia Pacific

6.7. Latin America

6.8. MEA

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Participant Overview

7.2. Company Market Position Analysis

7.3. Company Categorization

7.4. Strategy Mapping

7.5. Company Profiles/Listing

7.5.1. Olympus Corporation

7.5.2. Boston Scientific Corporation

7.5.3. Medtronic

7.5.4. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Ethicon Inc.)

7.5.5. KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

7.5.6. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

7.5.7. Stryker

7.5.8. HOYA Corporation (PENTAX Medical)

7.5.9. Smith+Nephew

7.5.10. Cook

7.5.11. CONMED Corporation

7.5.12. Ambu A/S

7.5.13. Richard Wolf GmbH

7.5.14. STERIS plc

