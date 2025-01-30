Micro-mobility Market Forecast Report 2025-2033, with Accell, Beam Mobility, Bird Rides, CycleHop, Dott, Lime, Micro Mobility Systems, Neuron Mobility and Segway Discovery

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micro-mobility Market Report by Type, Propulsion Type, Sharing Type, Speed, Age Group, Ownership, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global micro-mobility market size reached USD 63.1 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach USD 204.8 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.86% during 2025-2033.

The growing trend of health and fitness drives the global market. Numerous options, such as bicycles and e-bikes provide an opportunity to incorporate physical activity into daily commuting routines. This active transportation mode contributes to healthier lifestyles, appealing to health-conscious consumers and encouraging the use of these services. Along with this, the younger generation, especially millennials and Generation Z, are displaying different commuting preferences from previous generations. They're more open to shared mobility solutions and less likely to own a car, driving the demand for alternatives.

Apart from this, integration with public transport systems to provide seamless end-to-end transit solutions is contributing to the market. Moreover, innovative features such as GPS tracking, digital payments, and predictive analytics to make operations more efficient are creating a positive market outlook.

Urbanization and Traffic Congestion



One of the key market drivers is the increasing rate of urbanization and the subsequent rise in traffic congestion. With more consumers moving into cities, traditional modes of transportation such as cars are becoming less efficient due to overcrowded roads and limited parking spaces. In many urban environments, short car trips often take longer than expected due to traffic, and finding parking can be time-consuming and expensive. These solutions, including e-scooters or bicycles, provide a quick, convenient, and cost-effective alternative for these shorter trips, often covering the last mile more efficiently than cars. These factors have driven an increasing number of urban dwellers to adopt these solutions, significantly impacting the growth of the market.



Sustainability and Environmental Concerns



There is growing awareness about the environmental impact of our transportation choices, with greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles contributing significantly to global warming. As a response, many consumers are seeking more sustainable alternatives, driving the demand. Electric bikes and scooters produce no emissions during operation, and even when considering the emissions from electricity generation, they are typically much cleaner than conventional vehicles. Furthermore, these options often replace car trips, they can contribute to improved air quality in urban environments. This drive towards sustainability and increased environmental consciousness among consumers has a considerable impact on the expansion of the market.



Regulatory Support and Infrastructure Development



Governments and city authorities across the globe are recognizing the potential of micro-mobility in reducing congestion, improving air quality, and creating more livable urban spaces. As such, they are increasingly providing regulatory support for the solutions, including creating designated lanes for e-scooters and bicycles, adjusting traffic rules to accommodate these new forms of transportation, and providing incentives for the providers. In addition to policy support, there is an increased emphasis on developing the necessary infrastructure, such as dedicated bike lanes, parking docks, and charging stations. These governmental actions are instrumental in promoting the adoption of micro-mobility and are crucial drivers of the market.



Micro-mobility Industry Segmentation:



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global micro-mobility market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country levels from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on type, propulsion type, sharing type, speed, age group, and ownership.

Bicycles dominate the market, by type



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the type. This includes bicycles, e-bike, e-kick scooters, and others. According to the report, bicycles represented the largest segment.



Bicycles have emerged as a prominent mode of transportation, driven by the increasing emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly modes of commuting. This is leading to a rise in the adoption of bicycles as a clean and green alternative to traditional vehicles. Additionally, growing urbanization and traffic congestion have prompted individuals and cities to seek efficient and flexible means of transportation, with bicycles offering a practical solution for short-distance travel. Along with this, the accelerating health consciousness among consumers has influenced the demand for bicycles, as they not only facilitate physical activity and contribute to improved overall well-being. Moreover, the advancements in technology and the integration of smart features in modern bicycles have further bolstered their appeal to tech-savvy commuters. As these market drivers continue to gain traction, the industry is witnessing a significant expansion, and bicycle types remain at the forefront of this positive transformation.

Electrically-powered dominate the market, by propulsion type



A detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the propulsion type have also been provided in the report. This includes manual, electrically-powered, and hybrid. According to the report, electrically-powered represented the largest segment.



The electrically-powered propulsion types are driven by the increasing concern for environmental sustainability. This is encouraging consumers and cities alike to seek greener transportation options. Electrically-powered devices, such as e-scooters and e-bikes, offer emission-free alternatives that align with the growing demand for eco-friendly commuting solutions. Secondly, the convenience and cost-effectiveness of electric propulsion systems appeal to urban dwellers looking for efficient ways to navigate congested city centers. With reduced operational expenses and minimal maintenance requirements, electric micro-mobility options present an attractive choice for both consumers and fleet operators. Additionally, advancements in battery technology have extended the range and improved the performance of electric vehicles, further enhancing their appeal. As these market drivers continue to influence the industry, the adoption of electrically-powered propulsion type is poised to expand, reshaping urban transportation landscapes in a sustainable and forward-thinking manner.

Docked dominate the market, by sharing type



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the sharing type. This includes docked and dock-less. According to the report, docked represented the largest segment.



The need for organized and systematic mobility solutions in urban areas has led to the popularity of docked sharing systems. By providing designated docking stations, these services offer a reliable and convenient means for users to access and return the vehicles efficiently. In addition, the partnership opportunities between several leading companies and city authorities have facilitated the establishment of well-placed docking infrastructure, fostering a seamless integration with existing transportation networks. Moreover, the predictability and accessibility offered by docked sharing systems have garnered trust among users, assuring them of vehicle availability and reducing concerns related to parking and security. Additionally, the potential reduction in sidewalk clutter, compared to dockless models, has gained favor from city planners and residents alike. As these market drivers continue to shape the market landscape, the docked sharing type is poised to play a pivotal role in transforming urban transportation, enhancing efficiency, and contributing to sustainable urban mobility solutions.

Competitive Landscape:



The global micro-mobility market is experiencing significant growth due to the incorporation of GPS tracking, mobile apps, and IoT devices to provide users with real-time vehicle location, convenient booking options, and seamless user experiences. Along with this, the escalating number of strategic partnerships with cities, transportation authorities, and private entities to establish mutually beneficial relationships is positively influencing the market. These collaborations often aim to integrate these services into existing public transportation networks and improve last-mile connectivity. In response to growing environmental awareness, several companies are emphasizing sustainability. They are adopting eco-friendly practices such as using renewable energy for charging, utilizing recyclable materials in vehicle construction, and implementing recycling programs for end-of-life vehicles.

Apart from this, adhering to local regulations is crucial for micro-mobility companies to maintain a positive relationship with cities and governments. They are actively engaging with policymakers to influence regulations and ensure compliance with local laws, creating a positive market outlook.



The report has provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global micro-mobility market. Detailed profiles of all major companies have also been provided.

