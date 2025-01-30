Asia-Pacific Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook Report, 2025-2030 - Rising Demand for Carbonated Drinks Expected to Be a Significant Contributor to the Food & Beverage Segment

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Carbon Dioxide Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Source, Application, and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific carbon dioxide market size is expected to reach USD 4.35 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2025 to 2030.

Th increasing demand for carbon dioxide in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) applications in oil and gas, coupled with an increase in demand from the food and beverage and medical industries, is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the availability of funding from the government across the region in the form of funds for research & development regarding carbon capture storage and utilization is expected to lead to the manufacture of carbon dioxide from carbon emissions at an economical cost, further augmenting the market growth.







The majority of countries in the region are witnessing growth, which has led to the rising disposable income of the population. This has increased the demand for frozen foods and carbonated beverages. Asia-Pacific has seen significant GDP growth in the past decade owing to increased foreign investments. Countries in South and Southeast Asia have seen particularly high growth in the past few years due to the increase in manufacturing activity in the region.



The ethyl alcohol source segment had the largest revenue share in 2024 owing to the presence of various ethyl alcohol manufacturing plants that produce high-purity carbon dioxide as a byproduct during ethyl alcohol production. Substitute natural gas is expected to be the fastest-growing source segment from 2025 to 2030 owing to the rise in adoption of and demand for natural gas over coal as a source of energy in various countries around the world.



The food and beverage segment emerged as the largest application segment in 2024 with a revenue share of over 54.9% owing to the rising demand for carbonated drinks and the presence of a large number of food & beverage manufacturing facilities in the region, which are expected to enhance during the forecast period.



The increasing consumption of carbon dioxide in the Asia-Pacific can be attributed to the growth and expansion of its end-use industries in China. China is a key consumer of carbon dioxide both in the Asia-Pacific and globally. Rapid industrialization in the Asia-Pacific has promoted the use of firefighting equipment in order to avoid industrial hazards. Equipment such as fire extinguishers makes use of carbon dioxide to quench the flame, which is likely to promote the demand for CO2. In addition, industries use carbon dioxide for refrigeration to store perishable products. The rising demand for carbon dioxide is anticipated to propel the market growth during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific is moderately consolidated with the presence of various multinational players. This factor makes the industry highly competitive as it also requires high initial investment and R&D costs. Major companies around the world are utilizing mergers & acquisitions to enhance their market shares and network on a global scale.



Asia-Pacific Carbon Dioxide Market Report: Highlights

By source, ethyl alcohol held the largest revenue share of over 33.8% in 2024. Carbon dioxide is obtained as a by-product in the production of ethyl alcohol through alcoholic fermentation. Carbon dioxide obtained from these processes is primarily used for food and beverage applications such as carbonation and as a chilling, cooling, and freezing agent

The food and beverage application segment held the largest revenue share of over 54.9% in 2024. Rising demand for carbonated drinks is expected to be a significant contributor to the food and beverage segment growth during the forecast period

Asia accounted for the largest revenue share of over 93.2% in 2024. The increasing consumption of carbon dioxide in the Asia-Pacific can be attributed to the growth and expansion of its end-use industries in China and India. These countries are key consumers of carbon dioxide both in the Asia-Pacific and globally

Various strategic initiatives were recorded over the past few years to boost the growth of the market. In October 2019, Air Liquide completed the acquisition of Southern Industrial Gases in Malaysia. The acquisition was done to increase the market share of industrial, medical, and food-grade gases in the country

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.18 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.35 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Asia-Pacific

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook



Chapter 3. Asia-Pacific Carbon Dioxide Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Asia-Pacific Carbon Dioxide Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Technology Overview

3.4. Average Price Trend Analysis

3.5. Supply-Demand GAP Analysis, 2024

3.6. Regulatory Framework

3.6.1. Policies and Incentive Plans

3.6.2. Standards and Compliances

3.6.3. Regulatory Impact Analysis

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.7.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.7.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.3. Industry Challenges

3.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Asia-Pacific Carbon Dioxide Market: Source Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. Asia-Pacific Carbon Dioxide Market: Source Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.1.1. Hydrogen

4.1.2. Ethyl Alcohol

4.1.3. Ethylene Oxide

4.1.4. Substitute Natural Gas

4.1.5. Others

Chapter 5. Asia-Pacific Carbon Dioxide Market: Application Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

5.1. Asia-Pacific Carbon Dioxide Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.1.1. Food & Beverage

5.1.2. Oil & Gas

5.1.3. Medical

5.1.4. Rubber

5.1.5. Fire Fighting

5.1.6. Metal Fabrication

5.1.7. Others

Chapter 6. Asia-Pacific Carbon Dioxide Market: Regional Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

6.1. Regional Snapshot

6.2. Asia-Pacific Carbon Dioxide Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Asia

6.4. Pacific

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Vendor Landscape

7.2.1. Company Categorization

7.2.2. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

7.2.3. List of Potential Customers/End Users

7.3. Competitive Dynamics

7.3.1. Competitive Benchmarking

7.3.2. Strategy Mapping

7.3.3. Heat Map Analysis

7.4. Company Profiles/Listing

7.4.1. Air Liquide

7.4.2. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

7.4.3. Coregas

7.4.4. Cosmo Engineering Co. Ltd.

7.4.5. Linde PLC

7.4.6. Messer SE & Co. KGaA

7.4.7. SS GASLAB ASIA PVT. LTD.

7.4.8. Sicgil india limited

7.4.9. XingLu Air Separation Plant

7.4.10. TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION

