NorthBay Healthcare Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims

On or around February 23, 2024, NorthBay Healthcare Corporation (“NorthBay Healthcare”) detected suspicious activity on its computer network, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, NorthBay HealthCare determined that cybercriminals infiltrated its inadequately secured computer environment and thereby gained access to its data files between January 11, 2024 and April 1, 2024. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals potentially accessed and copied files containing the sensitive personal information of 569,012 individuals. The information exposed in the data breach includes, but is not limited to:

Names

Social Security numbers

Dates of birth

Financial account information

Medical information

Biometric information

Health insurance information

Driver’s license number

State or other government-issued identification number

Credit card and debit card information

As a result of the data breach, these individuals’ personal and highly sensitive information may be in the hands of cybercriminals who can place the information for sale on the dark web or use the information to perpetrate identity theft.

