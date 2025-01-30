Berlin Packaging Receives Two Distinguished WorldStar Awards at 2025 Competition

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, collected two prestigious awards at the 2025 WorldStar Awards held by the World Packaging Organisation (WPO), honoring the best in packaging innovation on a global scale. The 2025 WorldStar competition received a total of 550 entries from 40 countries. This is the second year in a row that Berlin Packaging earned two Worldstar Awards.

Berlin Packaging took home two WorldStar awards in the Alcoholic Beverages category: one for Obsession Gin and one for Dutch Head Premium Rum.

For Obsession Gin, Berlin Packaging and their Studio One Eleven® design team created a custom bottle inspired by greenhouses and the glass and iron structures of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The rounded dome shape of the bottle's neck and architectural rib details pay homage to the romance and elegance of beautiful historic buildings, while the lush botanicals on the label design allude to the inspiration behind the brand's name – Adam's obsession with the apple in the Garden of Eden.

For Dutch Head Premium Rum, the Studio team overcame a "lion's share" of challenges to create the one-of-a-kind lion head-shaped bottle that could serve as a collector's item for the brand's limited-edition rum. The lion is a symbol of strength, courage, and independence – in addition to being a prominent part of the coat of arms of the Netherlands – so the Studio's structural designers and engineers worked meticulously to bring the intricately detailed design to life.

For a package entry to be eligible for a WorldStar Award, it must have received a national or regional packaging award in the last two years from a competition recognized by the WPO. Both packages were winners at the 2024 National Association of Container Distributors (NACD) Packaging Awards, with Dutch Head Rum receiving the People's Choice Award and Obsession Gin receiving a Bronze in the Beverage Spirits category. Obsession Gin was also the recipient of a prestigious Liderpack Award in 2023.

The prestigious WorldStar awards highlight the remarkable talent and incredible global capabilities of Studio One Eleven, the design and innovation division of Berlin Packaging. With nine locations across the globe, the Studio offers branding strategy, package development, and sustainability consulting services and waives its fees in exchange for packaging supply opportunities.

"Being recognized with two WorldStar awards by the World Packaging Organisation is not only an incredible honor but also a testament to our team's exceptional talent and innovation," said Scott Jost, Chief Innovation Officer at Berlin Packaging.

WorldStar Award winners will be honored at the WorldStar Awards Award Ceremony on May 30, 2025 in Milan, Italy during the IPACK-IMA show.

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually, along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing and logistics services, and sustainability solutions for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services. Please visit berlinpackaging.com and corporate.berlinpackaging.eu for more information.

