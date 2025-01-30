IntelliTrans Builds Momentum for 2025 with New Executive Team and Commitment to Delivering Innovative TMS Solutions

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliTrans, a leading global multimodal transportation management software provider, enters 2025 with a renewed focus on innovation, customer success, and operational excellence. With decades of experience and a strong track record as the market leader in rail management software, IntelliTrans continues to set the standard for delivering value to bulk and break-bulk shippers.

“IntelliTrans has long been at the forefront of multimodal transportation management,” says Chad Raube, President and CEO of IntelliTrans. “Our success is built on a deep commitment to innovation, collaboratively understanding and serving the needs of our customers, and a relentless focus on helping them achieve their goals. As we look to 2025, we’re excited to build on this foundation with expanded capabilities. We will continue to provide consistent innovation and product excellence complemented by a world-class customer experience driven by our unparalleled industry expertise, customer insights and genuine engagements.”

2024: A Year of Strategic Growth

In 2024, IntelliTrans engaged with customers to refine its strategy, ensuring that product development and service enhancements aligned with their needs. With over 1,200 years of combined industry expertise, the IntelliTrans team remains a trusted partner for its customers.

Key 2024 Strategic Milestones include:

Strengthened IntelliTrans’ position as the leading TMS provider for North American bulk and break-bulk shippers for rail and truck shipments.

Expanded the Conway office footprint for the operations team.

Conducted extensive surveys and user focus groups to deepen customer insights and strengthen relationships.

Delivered 500+ product enhancements designed to address customer needs.

New executive leadership added in 2024 include:

Jim Bell as Chief Technology Officer

Matt Everson as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Mayank Sharma as Chief Product Officer



This leadership expansion enhances IntelliTrans’ ability to deliver innovative solutions and provide unmatched value to its customers.

Industry Recognition

IntelliTrans was recognized by various media outlets and industry analyst organizations in 2024 with these achievements:

Niche Player in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms

Top 100 Logistics IT Providers by Inbound Logistics

Pros to Know Award for Brian Cupp in the Lifetime Achievement Category

Top Supply Chain Project for its Mobile Check-In/Out from Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics magazines

IntelliTrans Rhonda Shults and June Lee Named Recipients of the 2024 Women in Supply Chain Award



Looking Ahead to 2025

As IntelliTrans enters 2025, the company remains focused on empowering bulk and break-bulk shippers through innovative TMS solutions, deeper customer relationships, and expanded capabilities. With plans to add over 80 new team members, IntelliTrans’ commitment to driving growth and expanding its product is at the forefront of its strategy. By enhancing its products and fostering deeper collaboration with customers, IntelliTrans is positioned to create even greater value and deliver more impactful results.

“Our commitment to innovation and customer success has never been stronger,” Raube added. “Our dedicated teams are excited to continue building on our legacy while understanding our customer needs and helping each of them achieve new levels of operational excellence in 2025 and beyond.”

In 2025, IntelliTrans will focus on their customer feedback from 2024 to grow key TMS capabilities, which include enhanced shipment tracking, seamless integration with carrier networks, and advanced analytics to drive smarter decision-making for customers. These advancements will ensure IntelliTrans continues to deliver the tools shippers need to streamline operations and maximize efficiency.

About IntelliTrans Multimodal Transportation Management Solutions

IntelliTrans, a Roper Technologies business (Nasdaq: ROP), empowers businesses to optimize their supply chains with seamless freight management and shipment execution across all modes of transportation, including rail, truck, ocean, and barge. IntelliTrans' trusted transportation management solutions enable customers to solve complex business challenges and help achieve a holistic digital strategy by incorporating multimodal solutions backed by extensive industry knowledge. Recognized as a top transportation management provider, IntelliTrans has recently received the Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider Award, the 2023 BIG Innovation Award, the Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award, and the Food Logistics/SDCE Top Software and Technology Award. Unlock hidden efficiencies in your supply chain. Visit our website to see how IntelliTrans can help.