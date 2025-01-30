Calling All North Carolinians: Share Your Voice in the 2025 Family Insight Survey

Greensboro, NC, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute for Family, a program of the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina, invites all North Carolina residents to participate in the 2025 Family Insight Survey, an initiative designed to capture diverse perspectives on family life and community connections across the state. The survey is open through February, and participants can enter a drawing for one of 25 gift cards as a token of appreciation.

The annual Family Insight Survey provides a platform for families, professionals working with families, and advocates to share their experiences and insights. This valuable data will be used to create actionable solutions that enhance the well-being of families in North Carolina.

“Every voice matters. By sharing your experiences, you contribute to a clearer understanding of the challenges and opportunities families face. Together, we can create stronger, more connected communities,” said Claudia Perry, Director of the Institute for Family.

Key Details of the Survey:

Who can participate: The survey is open to all North Carolina residents, including families, child welfare professionals, and community advocates.

Purpose: To identify the needs and strengths of families across the state and drive meaningful conversations about improving family well-being.

Results: Insights gathered will be shared this spring through the Institute’s Family Insight Dashboard, which offers a comprehensive view of community life across North Carolina.

The Institute for Family is dedicated to transforming child and family well-being systems by amplifying the voices of families, building community connections, and driving innovation. Through research, storytelling, and data-driven insights, the Institute seeks to create a future where every family thrives. To learn more, visit instituteforfamily.org.

Take Action Today!

Make your voice heard by completing the survey here: 2025 Family Insight Survey. Share the survey with your networks to ensure as many voices as possible are represented. Participants may enter a drawing to win one of 25 gift cards upon completing the survey.

About Children’s Home Society of North Carolina

Children’s Home Society offers a network of services and support throughout North Carolina to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family. For 122 years, Children’s Home Society has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services including adoption, foster care, parenting education, family preservation, and teen responsibility. Children’s Home Society believes in the importance of family, not only in the life of a child but also in the foundation of a community. For more information, visit www.chsnc.org.