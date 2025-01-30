Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market Report 2025: Major Trends include Alternative Solutions, Customized Treatment Plans, Rising Investments in Research & Integration of Blockchain Technology

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $5.29 billion in 2024 to $5.65 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to disease outbreaks, livestock production growth, regulatory policies, consumer awareness.



The animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.53 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emerging diseases, global population growth, regulatory changes, public health concerns.

Major trends in the forecast period include alternative solutions, collaborative initiatives, customized treatment plans, rising investments in research, integration of blockchain technology.





The growing demand for animal-derived food products is fueling the expansion of the animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market. Products such as milk, eggs, and meat are significant sources of nutrition and play a vital role in human diets. Companies and institutions involved in producing these animal-derived foods are concentrating on developing healthy or disease-free herds by using animal antibiotics and antimicrobials as a precautionary measure. For example, a report released by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in June 2023 indicates that global meat production is expected to rise modestly by 0.8 percent in 2023, reaching 365 million tonnes (carcass weight equivalent) compared to 2022. Consequently, the increasing demand for animal-derived food products is anticipated to drive the demand for animal antibiotics and antimicrobials during the forecast period.



The anticipated rise in the number of zoonotic diseases is likely to drive the growth of the animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market in the future. Zoonotic diseases are infectious conditions caused by microscopic organisms, infections, and parasites that can be transmitted between animals and humans. Antibiotics and antimicrobials are utilized to treat these diseases, which can result from various pathogens, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. Some well-known zoonotic diseases include anthrax, bovine tuberculosis, brucellosis, and hemorrhagic colitis. For instance, a study conducted by FoodNet (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, USA) reported in June 2023 that there were 25,479 cases of infection, 5,981 hospitalizations, and 170 deaths due to zoonotic diseases in 2022. Thus, the increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases is expected to propel the animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market in the coming years.



A prominent trend gaining traction in the animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market is strategic partnerships. Companies operating in this sector are forging strategic alliances with pertinent industry players to facilitate research and development in innovative animal antibiotics and antimicrobials. In May 2022, Gnubiotics Sciences, a biotechnology company based in Switzerland dedicated to addressing microbiome-related health conditions in humans and animals, established a partnership with ADM, a US-based developer of human and health nutrition solutions, aimed at commercializing new microbiome solutions targeting companion animal health and wellbeing.



Major companies in the animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market are increasingly concentrating on developing innovative solutions, such as the Antimicrobial Resistance Platform, to mobilize coordinated global efforts against the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance, which poses serious risks to both human and animal health as well as ecosystems. The Antimicrobial Resistance Platform is a collaborative initiative designed to tackle the global challenge of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) by promoting data sharing, surveillance, and coordinated responses across various sectors to combat the emergence of drug-resistant pathogens. For example, in November 2022, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), a specialized agency based in Italy, alongside the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) from Kenya, the World Health Organization (WHO) based in Switzerland, and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) from France, launched the Antimicrobial Resistance Multi-Stakeholder Partnership Platform. This platform serves as an inclusive forum that unites diverse stakeholders from different sectors to collaboratively address AMR through a One Health approach. Its importance lies in enhancing global coordination and awareness, ultimately aiming to maintain the effectiveness of antimicrobials, protect public health, and preserve ecosystems against the escalating threat of AMR.



In July 2022, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, a UK-based pharmaceutical enterprise specializing in animal medicines, completed the acquisition of Piedmont Animal Health for $210 million in cash. This acquisition aligns with Dechra's strategic vision to enhance its pipeline of companion animal pharmaceutical products and expand its team of specialized experts in pharmaceutical research and development, primarily situated in Greensboro. Piedmont Animal Health, based in the United States, is a company dedicated to veterinary pharmaceuticals for companion animals.



Major companies operating in the animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market include C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG, Zoetis Inc., Elanco Animal Health Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Phibro Animal Health Corp., Ashish Life Science Pvt. Limited, Ayurvet Limited, Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Endovac Animal Health, HIPRA S. A., Huvepharma Inc., Inovet (V. M. D. nv/sa), Kyoritsu seiyaku Corporation, Lutim Pharma Private Limited, Neogen Corporation, Tianjin Ringpu Bio-Technology Co. Ltd., UCBVET Animal Health, Vetoquinol, Virbac, Zydus Animal Health Limited, China Animal Husbandry Co. Ltd., ECO Animal Health Ltd., Nicosia International, Norbrook Laboratories Limited, Biovet AD - Peshtera, BioChek B. V., Bio Agri Mix LP, Bio-Medical Research Ltd., Bioiberica S. A. U., Ceva Sante Animale.



