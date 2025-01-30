Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Clean Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC) today announced that before the NASDAQ market opens on February 6, 2025, CCEC will release financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. On the same day, Thursday, February 6, 2025, CCEC will host an interactive conference call at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 877 405 1226 (US Toll-Free Dial In) or +1 201 689 7823 (US and Standard International Dial In). Please quote “Capital Clean Energy” to the operator and/or conference ID 13751252. Click here for additional participant International Toll-Free access numbers.

Alternatively, participants can register for the call using the call me option for a faster connection to join the conference call. You can enter your phone number and let the system call you right away. Click here for the call me option .

Slides and Audio Webcast

There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available through the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website http://ir.capitalcleanenergycarriers.com and click on Webcasts & Presentations under our Investor Relations page. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC), an international shipping company, is one of the world’s leading platforms of gas carriage solutions with a focus on energy transition. CCEC’s in-the-water fleet includes 16 high specification vessels, including 12 latest generation LNG/Cs and four legacy Neo-Panamax container vessels, one of which we have agreed to sell within the first quarter of 2025. In addition, CCEC’s under-construction fleet includes six additional latest generation LNG/Cs, six dual-fuel medium gas carriers and four handy liquid CO2/multi-gas carriers, to be delivered between the first quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2027. For more information about CCEC, please visit www.capitalcleanenergycarriers.com.

Contact Details:

Capital GP L.L.C.

Brian Gallagher

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +44-(770) 368 4996

E-mail: b.gallagher@capitalmaritime.com

Investor Relations / Media

Nicolas Bornozis

Capital Link, Inc. (New York)

Tel. +1-212-661-7566

E-mail: ccec@capitallink.com

Source: Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.