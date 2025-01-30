Fujifilm and the Americas Printing Association Network Expand Relationship with a Buying Power Program

HANOVER PARK, Ill., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Communication Division, today announces that it is expanding its long existing relationship with the Americas Printing Association Network (APAN) with a new “Member Buying Power Program”. As part of the ever-evolving relationship between both organizations, APAN Partner members can now realize significant savings on Fujifilm print solutions enhancing their ability to access innovative tools and technology, essential for competing in today’s fast-evolving print landscape.

APAN represents over 4,100 commercial print companies and commercial print suppliers across the United States through its network of 14 independent, not-for-profit trade associations which are: PINE, PGCA, PICA, PIAG, FGA, GLGA, GMA, PIAS, PIAMidAmerica, PIM, PMA, PIA, VMA and PIASD. As part of the “Buying Power Program,” which launches on February 1, 2025, APAN Partner members can obtain the following Fujifilm print solutions at preferred rates:

Entry, Mid & Production Print Digital Solutions (REVORIA PRESS™ SC180, EC1100, PC1120, PC1120S & E1 Production Mono Series)

Inkjet Continuous Feed (FUJIFILM JPress™ 1160CFG)

Inkjet B2 (FUJIFILM JPress™ 750S and 750HS)

Wide format Inkjet (FUJIFILM ACUITY™ Prime 20/30/L/Hybrid, L, and Ultra Hybrid LED and Ultra R2)

FUJIFILM XMF Press Ready™ Pre-Press Automation Solution

Additionally, as part of this expanded relationship, Fujifilm will now provide the presence of its subject matter experts at various APAN educational events throughout 2025 on key industry topics such as color management, workflow, and offset migration to digital print. In keeping with this educational initiative, both organizations have started exploring the possibility in developing programs for high-school and college students interested in learning and entering the print industry. Fujifilm has offered to potentially sponsor and support internships of young adults affiliated with APAN.

“At Fujifilm, we’re committed to supporting the success of the Graphic Communications industry,” said Hidetoshi “Toshi” Kino, general manager, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Communication Division. “Our partnership with APAN underscores our dedication to helping print service providers of all sizes thrive by delivering exceptional value, technology, and service. We are excited to participate in this unique program that we have co-developed with APAN, to help their members unlock new levels of efficiency and profitability.”

“APAN is dedicated to empowering print businesses across America, and this partnership with Fujifilm is a game-changer for our members,” said Melissa Jones, co-president, Print and Graphic Communications Association (PGCA), and former APAN chairperson. “As a result, many of APAN’s Association Presidents have expressed their keen interest in providing this “Buying Power Program” for their members as Fujifilm offers a wide array of solutions (including print engines and all consumables) from one single-source manufacturer. By leveraging the collective buying power of our vast network, we are providing our members with tangible savings and access to best-in-class printing solutions from one of the industry’s most respected names.”

For more information about the APAN Buying Power Program with Fujifilm, including details on how to participate, APAN partner members are encouraged to contact their regional APAN local trade associations PINE, PGCA, PICA, PIAG, FGA, GLGA, GMA, PIAS, PIAMidAmerica, PIM, PMA, PIA, VMA , PIASD.

For more information about Fujifilm’s print solutions, visit https://print-us.fujifilm.com.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of six operating divisions. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including silver halide consumables; inkjet consumables; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products fulfillment; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular INSTAX line of instant cameras, smartphone printers, instant film, and accessories. The Electronic Imaging Division markets its GFX System and X Series lines of mirrorless digital cameras, lenses, and accessories to provide a variety of content creation solutions for both still and moving imagery. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography, and industrial markets, and markets binoculars and other optical imaging solutions. The Graphic Communication Division utilizes its extensive industry knowledge to develop fully supported traditional and digital print solutions for industries including commercial print, wide format, and packaging with its comprehensive line of digital inkjet presses, production toner printers, and software. The Industrial Products Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies including data storage tape products, including OEM and FUJIFILM Ultrium LTO cartridges, desalination solutions, microfilters and gas separation membranes. The Non-Destructive Testing Division delivers radiography solutions to ensure high accuracy inspection of transportation infrastructure, and assets within aerospace, and oil and gas industries.

For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region, go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica Like Fujifilm on Facebook.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

About APAN:

The American Printing Association Network (APAN) is a collaborative network of 14 independent, not-for-profit trade associations: PINE, PGCA, PICA, PIAG, FGA, GLGA, GMA, PIAS, PIAMidAmerica, PIM, PMA, PIA, VMA and PIASD which represent over 4,100 print companies across the United States. APAN collectively champion the success of the print industry by delivering local & national resources, advocacy, and opportunities to its members.

