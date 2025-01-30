Agricultural Microbial Market Report and Competitive Landscape 2025, Featuring Bayer CropScience, AgBiome, BioAg Alliance, Corteva Agriscience, BioConsortia, Phyllom BioProducts & Valent BioSciences

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Microbial Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The agricultural microbial market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $6.7 billion in 2024 to $7.75 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing demand for sustainable agriculture, regulatory support, increased farm productivity, concerns over pesticide residues.



The agricultural microbial market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $13.83 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued emphasis on sustainability, climate change adaptation, organic farming growth, global food security, integrated pest management (IPM), emerging markets.

Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in biotechnology, research and development, collaboration and partnerships, microbial consortia, microbiome research, digital agriculture.





The growing awareness of organic farming is expected to drive the growth of the agricultural microbial market in the coming years. Organic farming is a practice that avoids the use of chemical pesticides, fertilizers, or other additives in cultivation. It relies on a diverse community of microorganisms to protect plants from diseases and sustain soil health and productivity. For example, in February 2024, data published by IFOAM - Organics International, a Germany-based civic and social organization, indicated that by the end of 2022, a total of 96.4 million hectares were managed organically, marking a 26.6 percent increase, or 20.3 million hectares, from 2021. Thus, the rising awareness of organic farming is a key factor driving the agricultural microbials market.



The expected rise in crop productivity is a significant factor driving the projected growth of the agricultural microbial market. Increased crop productivity, achieved through improved farming practices, advanced technologies, and innovative agricultural inputs, is supported by agricultural microbials that utilize mechanisms like nitrogen-fixing bacteria to convert atmospheric nitrogen into a usable form, thereby reducing dependence on synthetic fertilizers. Furthermore, phosphate-solubilizing microbes enhance phosphorus availability, fostering root development and nutrient absorption, while microbial antagonists provide protection against pathogens. For example, in November 2023, data published by the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs, a UK-based ministerial department, indicated that the UK's agricultural industry achieved a record total factor productivity increase of 22.2% over the past two years (2021/2022 and 2022/2023). Therefore, the pursuit of enhanced crop productivity is a key driver for the agricultural microbial market.



Key players in the agricultural microbia market are focusing on forming new partnerships to strengthen their market position. A business strategic partnership refers to a structured relationship between two or more commercial entities, typically established through one or more business agreements or contracts. For example, in October 2022, Bayer AG, a Germany-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, announced a collaboration with Ginkgo Bioworks, a US-based biotechnology firm. This partnership aims to develop advanced biological solutions in agriculture, particularly through microbial technologies designed to improve nitrogen optimization and carbon sequestration. The goal of this collaboration is to enhance Bayer's research and development capabilities in biological products, thereby expediting the delivery of sustainable agricultural solutions to growers around the globe.



Key players in the agricultural microbial market are actively focusing on forging new partnerships as a strategic move to fortify their market presence. A business strategic partnership denotes a structured collaboration between two or more commercial entities, typically formalized through one or more business agreements or contracts. A case in point is the collaboration between Indigo Ag, a U. S. -based agricultural technology company, and ISAOSA, a Mexico-based fertilizer distributor, in January 2023. This partnership aimed to introduce innovative microbial technology in Mexico, with the microbial product Indigo 30, a member of Indigo's biotrinsic range, designed to enhance nutrient use efficiency and increase corn crop yields. A notable feature of the new formulation is its compatibility with direct combination with fertilizer, significantly expanding the product's application window for farmers.



In January 2023, Alltech Crop Science, a Brazil-based company specializing in innovative, reliable, and sustainable biological solutions, completed the acquisition of Ideagro for an undisclosed sum. This strategic acquisition is intended to augment the offerings of Alltech Crop Science in biological and microorganism-based solutions, while also accelerating research in soil and crop development. Ideagro, a Spain-based agri-food research and development company, possesses expertise in the development of beneficial organisms for soil enhancement. The acquisition aligns with Alltech Crop Science's commitment to advancing its capabilities in the biological solutions domain.



Major companies operating in the agricultural microbial market include BASF, Syngenta, Koppert, Novozymes, Bayer CropScience, Arysta Lifescience, AgBiome Certis USA, Chr. Hansen, BioAg Alliance, Marrone Bio Innovations, Monsanto Company, Corteva Agriscience, Valent BioSciences, Lallemand Plant Care, Camson Bio Technologies, Becker Underwood, BioConsortia, Phyllom BioProducts, Rizobacter Argentina, Terramera, BioWorks, Biochimex, BioForest Technologies, Andermatt Biocontrol, Verdesian Life Sciences, Metagenomics, Qingdao Future Group and BioNovelus.



Scope

Markets Covered:

By Type: Bacteria; Fungi; Virus; Other Types

By Formulation: Dry Formulation; Liquid Formulation

By Function: Crop Protection; Soil Amendment

By Mode Of Application: Soil Treatment; Foliar Spray; Seed Treatment

By Application: Cereals And Grains; Oilseeds And Pulses; Fruits And Vegetables; Turf And Ornamentals

Subsegments:

By Bacteria: Nitrogen-Fixing Bacteria; Phosphate-Solubilizing Bacteria; Biocontrol Bacteria; Others

By Fungi: Mycorrhizal Fungi; Trichoderma Species; Plant Growth-Promoting Fungi; Others

By Virus: Plant Virus Biocontrol Agents; Insect Virus Biocontrol Agents

By Other Types: Algae; Protozoa; Actinomycetes

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $13.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Agricultural Microbial Market Characteristics



3. Agricultural Microbial Market Trends and Strategies



4. Agricultural Microbial Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics and Covid and Recovery on the Market



5. Global Agricultural Microbial Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Agricultural Microbial PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Agricultural Microbial Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Agricultural Microbial Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Agricultural Microbial Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Agricultural Microbial Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Agricultural Microbial Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Agricultural Microbial Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Bacteria

Fungi

Virus

Other Types

6.2. Global Agricultural Microbial Market, Segmentation by Function, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Crop Protection

Soil Amendment

6.3. Global Agricultural Microbial Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Turf and Ornamentals

6.4. Global Agricultural Microbial Market, Sub-Segmentation of Bacteria, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Nitrogen-Fixing Bacteria

Phosphate-Solubilizing Bacteria

Biocontrol Bacteria

Others

6.5. Global Agricultural Microbial Market, Sub-Segmentation of Fungi, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Mycorrhizal Fungi

Trichoderma Species

Plant Growth-Promoting Fungi

Others

6.6. Global Agricultural Microbial Market, Sub-Segmentation of Virus, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Plant Virus Biocontrol Agents

Insect Virus Biocontrol Agents

6.7. Global Agricultural Microbial Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Types, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Algae

Protozoa

Actinomycetes

7. Agricultural Microbial Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Agricultural Microbial Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Agricultural Microbial Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



8-29 Country Specific Agricultural Microbial Market Analysis



30. Agricultural Microbial Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Agricultural Microbial Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Agricultural Microbial Market Company Profiles

BASF

Syngenta

Koppert

Novozymes

Bayer CropScience

31. Agricultural Microbial Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Arysta Lifescience Limited

AgBiome

Certis USA

Chr. Hansen

BioAg Alliance

Marrone Bio Innovations

Monsanto Company

Corteva Agriscience

Valent BioSciences

Lallemand Plant Care

Camson Bio Technologies

Becker Underwood

BioConsortia Inc.

Phyllom BioProducts Inc.

Rizobacter Argentina

32. Global Agricultural Microbial Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



33. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Agricultural Microbial Market



34. Recent Developments in the Agricultural Microbial Market



35. Agricultural Microbial Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

35.1 Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

35.2 Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

35.3 Growth Strategies

