Ford Calls an Election While Students Continue to Call for Help

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “As Catholic teachers, we see the negative impact of Ford’s cuts on students and their families in our classrooms every day. Cuts that have left students with 3,500 fewer teachers, more than 2,000 schools in disrepair, and $1,500 less in per-student funding – over $3 billion in cuts to schools across Ontario.

Our province is in crisis, and Ontarians are asking for help. On January 27, our Association proudly stood with unions from across the province to amplify the voices of Ontario workers. Doug Ford ignored those voices, a fact Ontarians will not forget.

This election must be a turning point. We need leaders who are ready to properly fund our schools, our health care system, and the critical public services Ontarians depend on. We need a government that respects workers and the teaching profession - and is willing to take meaningful action to improve both learning and working conditions in schools.

Catholic teachers strongly oppose the opportunistic timing of this election as this move serves as nothing more than a costly distraction from the Ford government’s many failures and its continued refusal to invest in Ontario’s future. However, this is a chance to make a change for the better and elect an education-friendly government that will prioritize students and families.

Ontario’s students – our future – depend on it.”

- René Jansen in de Wal, President of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association

- 30 –

OECTA represents the 45,000 passionate and qualified teachers in Ontario’s publicly funded English Catholic schools, from Kindergarten to Grade 12.