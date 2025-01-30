Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Turns Up the Heat with New Hot Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich

Dallas, TX, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is bringing the heat – and the honey – with its all-new Hot Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich, available for a limited time in February and March. This mouthwatering creation combines Dickey’s legendary barbecue flavors with the trending sweet heat of hot honey, delivering a bold twist on the brand’s classic smoked and crispy chicken sandwiches.

Featuring a perfect balance of spice and sweetness, the Hot Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich is crafted with one ounce of Dickey’s signature spicy barbecue sauce, one ounce of rich, golden honey, and a dusting of brisket rub, all piled high on either smoked or crispy chicken and served on a toasted garlic brioche bun.

“We’ve taken everything our guests love about our barbecue and kicked it up a notch,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “The Hot Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich is big on bold flavor, with just the right balance of sweet, smoky, and spicy – whether you go for smoked or crispy chicken.”

The Hot Honey BBQ trend has been taking the culinary world by storm, and Dickey’s is serving it up the Texas way – with real, Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ flair.

“This is exactly what our guests have been craving,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “It’s premium, it’s packed with flavor, and it brings excitement without discounting. This is how we do innovation at Dickey’s – by giving guests something new, elevated, and absolutely crave-worthy.”

According to Chef Matt Burton, VP of Culinary and R&D at Dickey’s, the development of this sandwich was all about delivering high-value perception and maximum flavor.

“We took our already incredible smoked and crispy chicken sandwiches and made them even better with the magic of our version of hot honey,” Burton said. “That combination of heat, sweetness, and our signature brisket rub – it’s a total game-changer.”

The Hot Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich is only available for a limited time in February and March. Guests can order it online, through the Dickey’s app, or in-store at participating locations.

Don’t miss your chance to experience sweet heat done the Dickey’s way – bold, flavorful, and unmistakably Texas.

