Expert Real Estate Guidance Shines in Season 5 of “First-Time Buyer”

Chicago, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of REALTORS® is excited to unveil the fifth season of its acclaimed docuseries, “First-Time Buyer,” now available on Hulu. This season takes viewers on an emotional and educational journey through the homebuying process, featuring unscripted stories from New York and Connecticut. The eight episodes, each under 20 minutes, deliver a binge-worthy experience filled with valuable insights.

“Season 5 of ‘First-Time Buyer’ captures the triumphs, challenges and deeply personal stories of home buyers in today’s market,” said Alicia Bailey, NAR’s head of production. “By showcasing the critical role and expertise that agents who are REALTORS® have in advising clients through competitive markets, low inventory and unique financial situations, this series provides essential guidance for prospective homeowners.”

This season introduces several firsts for the series, including:

A multigenerational family seeking a home to accommodate three generations.

A young couple pursuing their dream of building wealth through a multiunit property.

A New Yorker making the leap from a rent-stabilized apartment to a co-op after three decades of renting.

An international buyer navigating the long-distance homebuying process to be closer to aging parents.

In addition to these unique narratives, the show emphasizes key homebuying concepts, including the significance of written buyer agreements – an agreement between a real estate professional and their client outlining the services the real estate professional will provide to the client, and what the real estate professional will be paid for those services. This season also explores challenges like navigating bidding wars, understanding home inspection reports and balancing priorities within a budget.

“This season’s stories are driven by real-life questions and issues that buyers face,” said Mabél Guzmán, chair of NAR’s Consumer Communications Committee. “Working with an agent who is a REALTOR® is an invaluable resource, offering guidance, education and advocacy to help buyers navigate the path to homeownership.”

All episodes from the previous four seasons are available to stream on Hulu, YouTube, Facebook and at firsttimebuyer.realtor.

“First-Time Buyer” is an extension of NAR’s national consumer advertising campaign. The campaign demonstrates to consumers relatable experiences as they navigate the complexities, pitfalls, risks, and rewards of buying or selling a home or property with the ethical expertise of a REALTOR® by their side.

