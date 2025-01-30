Applications Now Open for Allen Shoup Memorial Fellowship for Writers and Communicators

Seattle, WA, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applications are now open for the 2025 Allen Shoup Memorial Fellowship for emerging writers and communicators. Now in its second year, the fellowship is expanding to award up to two recipients with an immersive trip to Washington’s vineyards and wineries, along with a stipend.

The fellowship is an industry-wide collaboration for Washington wine, bringing together the Washington State Wine Commission, Auction of Washington Wines, Washington Winegrowers Association, Washington Wine Industry Foundation, individuals, wineries and growers. It is funded entirely through donations.

The Fellowship was established in memory of Allen Shoup, who passed away in 2022. Shoup played a pioneering role in developing Washington’s wine industry as the longtime head of the state’s biggest winery, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, and later as the owner of his own acclaimed winery, Long Shadows Vintners.

"Allen dedicated himself to showcasing the quality of Washington wines to the world," said Dane Narbaitz, Shoup’s stepson and President of Long Shadows. "He had a unique ability to unite the industry, inspiring collaboration and championing the stories behind each bottle. This fellowship perfectly captures his vision and unwavering commitment to advancing our region."

An emerging applicant may be toward the beginning of their career, or be a more established writer or communicator who is relatively new to wine. New in 2025, in addition to the immersive trip and stipend, the recipients will earn an article placement with Decanter in either its online or print platforms.

"As Decanter continues to grow our presence in North America, opportunities to join forces with the wine community of Washington state in support of burgeoning American wine writers seem like a natural place of collaboration,” says North American Editor Clive Pursehouse. "Allen Shoup was a visionary and Washington and its wine industry would not be where it is without his leadership and belief in what's possible. Decanter feels fortunate to be a part of celebrating his legacy."

An expert panel will choose the fellowship recipients, with input from an industry advisory committee. The 2025 selection panel includes:

National wine writer seat: Karen MacNeil

PNW-based wine writer seat: Sean Sullivan

Wine professional at large seat: Clive Pursehouse

WA Wine industry seat: Jordan Small

Shoup family representative: Ryan Shoup



Applications are now open for interested writers and communicators. The deadline to apply is February 28, 2025.



APPLICATION LINK.



About the Washington State Wine Commission:

The Washington State Wine Commission (WSWC) represents every licensed winery and wine grape grower in Washington state. Guided by an appointed board, the mission of the WSWC is to drive growth of Washington wine through Marketing, Communications, and Viticulture & Enology Research. Funded almost entirely by the industry through assessments based on grape and wine sales, WSWC is a state government agency, established by the legislature in 1987. To learn more, visit www.washingtonwine.org.

About the Auction of Washington Wines:

The Northwest Wine Benefit Foundation, DBA Auction of Washington Wines, is committed to supporting the growth and awareness of the Washington state wine industry through a series of celebrated events benefiting the community. They have raised nearly $68 million since its inception in 1988. To learn more, visit auctionofwawines.org.

About Washington Winegrowers Association

Founded in 1983, the Washington Winegrowers Association supports winegrape growers, vintners, and allied members by addressing industry needs and collaborating to enhance the Washington wine industry. Washington Winegrowers Association provides state and federal advocacy and education on industry matters, serving as a unifying voice and stewarding relationships across the wine industry, with its members, growers, vintners, policymakers, educational institutions, and other industry partners. To learn more, visit www.wawinegrowers.org.

About Washington Wine Industry Foundation

The Washington Wine Industry Foundation is a dynamic network of wine industry professionals united by a common vision: to foster a thriving Washington wine industry. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the Foundation facilitates, manages, and distributes funding to confront challenges and invest in solutions including scholarships, industry events, and sustainability such as pest control, clean plants, risk management, safety, and more. Through collaboration and partnerships, the Foundation honors the industry's heritage while forging a path to a flourishing future for Washington wine. To learn more, visit www.washingtonwinefoundation.org.



Attachment